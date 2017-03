Tinashe interview for Pepsi's 'The Sound Drop' project + short acoustic version of "Flame".

Interviewer

I: Creating music makes me feel more fulfilled than anything else. Being able to feel that energy from people and knowing that something you made out of nothing is able to inspire someone or bring people together.

Tinashe is a performer who's pushing boundaries and defying genres. She grew up in los angeles where she learned to produce her own music. Continuing on the success of her hit single, Tinashe is bringing all her talent to the table. I sat down with her to talk about the inspirations behind her music.

I: Yeah, I grew up in a very eclectic household. I mean, my dad is from Zimbwabwe and my mom is irish-norwegian. Zimbabwean culture is very musical, we even pray with songs.

T: Yeah, we have a song that we sing when we're saying grace. We sing. So it's like a little prayer.

I: But it's funny how it always comes back to music. When I was really young, there was always family singing with one another in the house, harmonizing. Music has always been a part of my life

T: I've been really inspired by artists who really encompass everything about entertainment, from the stage performance to the dancing element.

I: I started dancing when I was four years old. I think the performance element has been underrated recently and it's been really important for me to bring that back.

T: Yeah, I have a studio in my bedroom so I record a lot of my music there. I'm more able to connect with my own instincts, it's where I feel the most inspired.

I: I'm definitely influenced by a variety of genres. Pop, hip hop, r&b, electronic... I don't ever want to just be the same all the time and for me I think that's part of why I involved so many differents genres of music and different types of influences.

T: Growing up, my parents played a ton of 90's R&B in the house so that was a huge foundation for my musical core so for this song I really wanted to take that approach to it.

I: I think that's one of the most amazing things about being an artist, seeing how your music influences other people. When you see covers or you see people dancing to your songs, and you see that they're inspired by what you're doing, I think that just reaffirms as an artist that you know you're doing the right things, that you're creating stuff that is also inspiring other people to create.

T: Everything that I've been working towards, everything that I always just love to do is now part of what I do everyday. My music is coming from me, I am unafraid to break the rules and I like that unexpectedness I like that adventure I like not really knowing what's gonna happen next.