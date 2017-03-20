Robert Downey Jr. to star as Doctor Dolittle in new film

Robert Downey Jr. will star in the movie “

,” based on the classic character who can talk to animals, for Universal Pictures.

Variety reports Universal acquired the rights for the project, titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which will be based on author Hugh Lofting's 1920s children's book series. Stephen Gaghan (Gold, Syriana) will direct the movie from his own script, with Susan Downey, Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum producing. There's no word yet on the film's plot or a release date.

Doctor Dolittle was previously portrayed by Rex Harrison in the Oscar-winning 1967 musical Doctor Dolittle, and by Eddie Murphy in the 1998 comedy version and its 2001 sequel, Dr. Dolittle 2.