Robert Downey Jr. to star as Doctor Dolittle in new film
.@RobertDowneyJr will play "Doctor Dolittle" in a new film https://t.co/IZUHDn0P9s pic.twitter.com/mXqjDZd7NF— Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2017
Robert Downey Jr. will star in the movie “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” based on the classic character who can talk to animals, for Universal Pictures.
Variety reports Universal acquired the rights for the project, titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which will be based on author Hugh Lofting's 1920s children's book series. Stephen Gaghan (Gold, Syriana) will direct the movie from his own script, with Susan Downey, Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum producing. There's no word yet on the film's plot or a release date.
Doctor Dolittle was previously portrayed by Rex Harrison in the Oscar-winning 1967 musical Doctor Dolittle, and by Eddie Murphy in the 1998 comedy version and its 2001 sequel, Dr. Dolittle 2.
source
ik I'm one of the few who thinks the first one was straight up terrible
Ugh, ANOTHER remake? I miss his good (mostly indie) movies sfm. Sure The Judge sucked, but does that mean we can't have him in another Kiss Kiss Bang Bang or Charlie Bartlett type movie?
I walked in wanting to love The Judge tbh, Idk what I expected but it wasn't that. He and Duvall were great though, with what they had to work with.
I wish he would make more projects like that again
Anyway keep Mel Gibson's bff & this flop ass remake away from me!!!
Which is ridiculous bc if he really stretched himself and did some super srs indie film he'd definitely get at least another Oscar nomination if not an outright win.
if rdj even does bad oscar bait oscars will be tripping over themselves to reward him w a win. he def has the influence and the resources to aim for an oscar