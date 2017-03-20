interview (#2)

Drake's #MoreLife breaks Ed Sheeran's Spotify stream record



Ed Sheeran's Spotify single-day streaming record was broken just 18 days after he proclaimed it would be the year of Ed.

The universe and Champagne Papi combined forces against the ginger troll, snatching that record back. From one "nice guy" to another- true poetry.



