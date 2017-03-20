Drake's #MoreLife breaks Ed Sheeran's Spotify stream record
Ed Sheeran's Spotify single-day streaming record was broken just 18 days after he proclaimed it would be the year of Ed.
The universe and Champagne Papi combined forces against the ginger troll, snatching that record back. From one "nice guy" to another- true poetry.
Drake breaks records for most first-day album and one-day artist streams on Spotify, unseating Ed Sheeran three weeks after he did the same.— nprmusic (@nprmusic) March 20, 2017
