ONTD's favorite couple, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, watch Beauty and the Beast


Contrary to false reports of a breakup, JLaw and Darren were spotted in NYC watching Beauty and the Beast, and later, grabbing dinner at an Indian restaurant. According to a "source", Darren and Jlaw were kissing and hugging throughout.

Another source said that Darren visited Jlaw for his bday in Budapest where she is shooting for her new movie. The source also added that the couple are very happy together. A separate source reported that Jlaw is very comfortable with Darren's family (could be the son with Rachel Weisz?)

More pics of the happy couple are at the source!

