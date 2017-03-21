ONTD's favorite couple, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, watch Beauty and the Beast

omg it's steve jobs Reply

Cannot unsee now. Reply

LMAO, I see it Reply

goddamnit i can't unsee that. just like /r/politics mentioned how admiral rogers looked like a dying alan tudyk. Reply

lmao omg I'm screaming!! he really fucking does Reply

lol i googled the guy and you are right.



dan and emma look really cute in your icon. she is rocking the new hair Reply

Wow, that is accurate. Reply

lmao that's so accurate Reply

lmao I have never seen such undereye circles as I saw on that poor bastard today. Reply

looks more like steve jobs than fassbender in that movie lol Reply

LMAO Reply

ontd's fav couple watching ontd's fav movie?? blessed be! Reply

lol i loved how everyone was trashing the movie left right and center when the trailers came out and then faithfully lined up to watch it (sometimes twice!) i dont get the disney obsession Reply

lmao they'll do the same with ghost in the shell. my boyfriends friends brothers grandma paid for my ticket! Reply

Morbid curiosity Reply

i didn't even bash the movie and saw it. i think ontd is a peculiar place in regards to opinions as it always has been. Reply

I get nostalgia to an extent but I see too many adults who are fucking obsessed with it and idgi either. Reply

Because most were lying their asses off. They were talking shit while preordering their tickets. ONTD has this thing where they follow the popular opinion of the majority here so they won't get called out. Lmao! It's cool. I went in with low expectations and never pretended I wouldn't go see it. Reply

He is so ugly, my god Reply

it's so gross Reply

Link

oh they're still together? sad! Reply

she's gonna be so mad at herself when she's old and realized she spent her youth boinking old ass men w/ kids



been there, done that Reply

Link

I didn't know they were a couple Reply

This relationship is missing the cuteness of her and Hoult (even if he was jealous of ha fame) Reply

was he really jealous of her fame? how jamie dornan of him! Reply

what happened w dornan? he is so fucking boring Reply

ofc they are young and pretty. darren is fug. im into some ugly men and even i wont touch darren Reply

They were so cute but I freely admit to knowing nothing about their relationship. Reply

Is that accurate or something people just made up? Reply

wasnt the jealous one chris martin? Reply

Nicholas is so cute tbh. Reply

Aw I miss them together Reply

ehh I dunno...I feel like Jen fits better with older guys for some reason. Reply

I was wondering where she had gone off to Reply

DAN STEVENS~! Reply

i...had no idea this was a thing? Reply

Link

they have been dating since august of last year Reply

i hope this culminates in a happy marriage for both of them just for the meltdowns. always trust jlaw to bring the drama



jokes aside, i like them together much more than chris martins creepy ass even tho the age diff is nagl. but at her level, there arent many successful male celebs her age without insecurity. you do you jlaw Reply

why is chris martin creepy but this guy isn't? Reply

chris martin was insecure about her fame and acc to rumours controlling. he's a jerk. idk why goop married him Reply

There aren't many males without insecurity. fixed that for you. ;) Reply

It was his birthday, not hers, and I think the article actually says they don't know if she's met the kid but that she's comfortable with the rest of his family (meaning his dad, who worked on their movie). Reply

Link

i cant read lol Reply

It's ONTD sis, you're in good company. Reply

All I'm gonna say is that Budapest is such a beautiful city Reply

Link

they were filming behind my building two weeks ago or so (?) now we are pretending some streets are russia, we have all the fake signals and all :P

lol this city is such a whore, it can be whatever you want for a cheap price and low taxes! :D Reply

I'll never forget the commenter that said he looks like Steve Jobs face painted on an Easter egg lmaooo Reply

Link

lmao steve jobs in the style of that old woman who attempted to restore the painting of jesus Reply

She has the weirdest taste in men. Chris Martin and Darren Aronofsky are neither hot, nor charismatic. Reply

Link

i have heard that some extremely attractive women prefer their male partners to be significantly less attractive. idgi Reply

Is she considered extremely attractive? Reply

