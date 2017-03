I cannot believe Javadi was dumb enough to trust Dar. Motherfucker is ice cold. And...WHAT exactly happened between Dar & Quinn??? That relationship somehow seems even more twisted than just "raised a kid to be an assassin."



And LMAO @ "you shouldn't have fucked a Russian mole." "Coming from someone who fucked a guy in a suicide vest, that means a lot." Let's not forget Aayan. Was he even legal??

when saul threw brody in carrie's face i was like Reply

Lmao, same. She kinda doesn't get to call out anyone else's life choices basically ever. Reply

I'm thinking that Dar used him for sex for quite awhile, until Quinn got too old for him. Dar is so much yuck. Reply

That was arguably the implication of that "fucking dirty old man" conversation in 6x07 (I think). That's a hell of a thing to drop on us this late! Reply

I feel like the Dar storyline is going to have some sort of twist. They've made us believe in the past that he's turned. He's always been shady, but he's never been a complete traitor. Also, we didn't see what happened to Javadi beyond the drugging. I will be disappointed if it's as cut and dry as it seems. Dar talked to Javadi about everything for far too long. No one thought to take Javadi's phone from him. They carelessly left the towels on the floor and his phone in the cart. Something else has got to be going on. Reply

I wasnt expecting Dar to also be in cahoots with that assassin guy who planted the bomb. I thought that would just be too ott villainous. but I guess thats where we are at this season. Reply

my guess is dar sees Sekou as disposable bc he's a walking target anyways, and as he seemed to be the only one who died perhaps he thought the ends justifed whatever the fuck his means are? i still don't see him as 100% evil but he's definitely gone round the bend this season idk Reply

something isnt clicking with me this season. not that i think its bad, its just... there. idk. Reply

for me, it's because of i'm not very interested in this season main plot and they are torturing Quinn far too long. Reply

i think it's the fact that everyone is all over the place, our main crew isn't working together and it's sad. i miss carrie/quinn already and geez it took like 5 episodes just for saul & carrie to talk. idk Reply

i feel the same way and can't put my finger on it either. i think it feels disconnected? like it should be good and interesting but it feels like it's all over the place? Reply

