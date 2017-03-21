Naya Rivera regrets dyeing her hair a month after giving birth

my hair used to fall off on the regular because of my extreme anxiety

just running fingers through my hair would pull of a couple of strandss Reply

Thread

Link

my mom had that problem when she was married to her first husband (he was abusive towards her) and she lost a lot of her hair. And when it started growing back, a lot of it was white (her hair is jet black) so she's been dying her hairs since she was 25. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going through that right now (hair regrowth after bad anxiety) and I'm finding many new strands are stark white or half white/half my natural hair color. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad your mom left him. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been having this problem for the past year :[ damn grad school Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't remember a time when my hair didn't do this tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that explains my hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OK so I am CONVINCED my hair is all falling out, despite my hairdresser and numerous other people telling me it looks fine. Every time I run my hands through it I get a whole bunch of strands coming out, and when I rinse my hair in the shower I can ball the amount of hair that comes out up in to a ball that's probably about an inch in diameter. It never used to be like this; my hairdresser said I've probably always lost the same number of strands, it just looks like a hell of a lot more because I'm growing my hair and the strands themselves are now twice as long as they were, but it just doesn't feel as thick and full as it used to. I think part of it might just be that I'm getting older (I'm nearly 29 and am comparing my hair to how it looked when I was around 21-25), and I also wonder if being vegan might have something to do with it? Or I'm just being paranoid. IDK, has anyone else experienced this kind of thing? Are there any treatments that actually work to prevent hair falling out? Reply

Thread

Link

Don't we lose an average of 100 strands per day? Maybe you're just noticing it more now because you're actively paying attention to it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a vegetarian and i've noticed when i dont get enough protein and healthy fats my hair sheds in clumps 😕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm maybe you're not getting enough protein and/or iron? Hair is made of protein, so if you're not getting enough of it, that could be weakening it. There are protein hair masks/leave-in conditioners that you could try! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl I'm the same way. Always convinced I'm going bald or that my hair is thinning. So sure that my ponytail is so much smaller than it used to be. And then I look at old photos of myself and go "oh, it's always been thin". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bff said her hair started thinning around the age of 30 but I didn't really notice that in me.

However did lose a bunch of hair when I had split ends because when I'd run my hands they it, it would tangle and I'd end up pulling out a bunch of hair. Also because of stress at the time I'd be constantly putting my hands thru my hair.

It's grown back a bit but it's not as thick as it was in my 20s (I'm 33) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hair goes through 3 different stages: shedding, growing, and resting. Your hair might just be in the shedding stage.



Edited at 2017-03-21 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You said you're growing it out, did you used to have much shorter hair? Because when I grew my hair out, I went through the same thing, but now it looks exactly the same as it did before now that it's shorter again. You don't realize how much hair you lose when it's shorter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so i felt like this in my mid 20s and i think it could be two things: the shampoo/conditioner you're using and your diet. I found that only using organic shampoo and conditioner products has helped a lot with hair loss and breakage and i hardly get any now. i noticed herbal essences and even some of the OgX ones caused a lot to fall out in the shower.I also found when my diet was low in fat and protein, my hair was dry and thin. I eat chicken and fish now along with more healthy fats and it's helped a lot. my hair is back to my high school days and i'm 30. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How long have you been vegan? You could very well not be getting enough of something, like protein. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you moved to a drier climate? My hair felt a lot thinner when I moved to somewhere with very little humidity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have any other symptoms? I brushed off (no pun intended ha) hair thinning for years and it turned out being my thyroid. If you can, go see a doctor for bloodwork. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying to grow my hair out for like a year, and finally got tired of waiting on it and started wearing wigs. I feel like every time I take down my hair, it's thinner and thinner. I comb it out so carefully but I always end up with a fistful of breakage. My mom wasn't too much older than me when developed alopecia so that's awesome to think about. At least I'm already used to the wigs... Reply

Thread

Link

ive got a spot of alopecia on my head. Looking into wigs rn. Any recs on where to shop? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a wig newbie, but I bought mine off Amazon. I've gotten this one ( https://goo.gl/CAuflS ) twice now and I gets tons of compliments on my hair. The first one lasted me about 2 months before I had to replace it. I'll probably look at other styles by that same brand after this one wears out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

depends on the kind of wigs you're looking for bb. for affordable daily wear wigs i like hairsisters and wigtypes, they ship really fast and i like how for most of their wigs they take mannequin photos of every color. i hate trying to buy a wig and the only color reference i have is a tiny 200px color swatch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is there a way to know if the alopecia in your head is genetic or because of stress?



I have a few bald spots in my head and I just wonder... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you have the time it's cheaper and pretty easy to make your own wig.it takes about 2 hours to make but it's simple Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not trying to be that person who's like "...have you tried yoga tho?" but Aveda's Invati system really helped my hair when it was falling out. I sent it to my sister whose hair completely thinned out when she had a baby and she saw improvement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a lot of hair and shed like crazy. Detangling is a bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to have really thick hair (never thought I did but any time I got my hair cut they'd comment on it) then slowly the comments stopped happening and it made me sad. Luckily it's not thin but it's not thick either :( Still shed like crazy though, ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. Detangling is so awful. If I used the wrong shampoo, it will be an hour long affair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My hairs falls all the time but thank god because I have A LOT of hair Reply

Thread

Link

much of my hair fell out over the past 2 years because the degree i am working towards is stressful and i think i am dealing w anxiety issues. so i buzzed my hair off last december and it was a good decision even tho the shape of my skull is not to my liking Reply

Thread

Link

I fucked up my teeth b/c of my anxiety :(



The enamel on my molars are exposed and it hurts. I have to get veneers but it's gonna cost as much as a new car fuuuuuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucked my teeth w/ anxiety as well, i had ground down a huge amount and had to get them all built up again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh my gosh :( is it from grinding or acid reflux?



The dentist said I wore my teeth down



I'm going to spring for an expensive mouth guard BC trump is going to make them completely flat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dental work is soooo expensive its crazy. I always said if I suddenly became wealthy I'd give grants to people to get dental work done lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ground down one of my front teeth to a weird (and sharp) angle due to night grinding. No way I'm going to be able to afford to get it corrected anytime soon, so I've just got to learn to live with it.



I've been using a mouth-guard from Amazon from the past few months and have noticed an improvement in my jaw pain at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sorry i had this problem too and i keep chewing my lips and the insides of my mouth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I buzzed my hair a couple years ago and was expecting to have a lumpy ass head but I got lucky #blessed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you a guy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also, what do y'all use for dry scalp or dandruff? I just got a phyto cleansing cream for the scalp but it's such a fucking tiny tube and expensive for the size Reply

Thread

Link

when my scalp starts flaking, i just add a tiny amount of tea tree oil to whatever my shampoo is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The generic name for what I use is Kentoconazole 1%. It's been a blessing. It's a good idea to alternate a few different dandruff products, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom used apple cider vinegar for her dry scalp issues and it helped immensely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://www.sheamoisture.com/african-bl ack-soap-dandruff-control-shampoo.html

Shea Moisture african black soap! Both, the dandruff control and deep cleansing shampoo did wonders on my scalp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been meaning to pick up one of their leave-ins too but ulta didn't have it :\ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trader Joe's makes tea tree oil shampoo and conditioner that is dirt cheap and works really well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coconut oil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Switch to cold showers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use Ducray Kelual DS shampoo but I have seborrheic dermatitis, which is even worse than regular dandruff. It's gotten a lot better, and my dermatologist forbids me from using any type of conditioner or hair mask either. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started to use apple cider vinegar and already see a major improvement omg



I actually just put some in my hair and have it wrapped in a towel right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really depends on what is causing the dandruff. if it's a fungus causing it, you need the medicated stuff. if it's just dry skin, less expensive treatments will work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No shit, mix listerine with a carrier oil, either coconut oil or baby. It works. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ACV or Mexican miracle shampoo Medicasp. It smells nice and leaves your hair really soft, unlike other dandruff shampoos. I used it for psoriasis so you know that shit's good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any 4b/4c users have advice for a sis with a bb fro?



Im allergic to coconut oil so that takes quite a few popular products off the table.



Appreciate any suggestions for deep conditioner and other leave in treatments for better defined curls Reply

Thread

Link

I think you have to figure out your porosity if you haven't already. I'm 4C and I just use shea butter and don't deep condition cause I'm lazy and broke lol. Just wash in sections, finger detangle and if you can't use coconut oil you can prepoo with olive oil or conditioner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn but how do u figure that out lol? Do you have websites or instas that you rec to get started...a year later lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I use to bleach my dark brown hair white blonde and it was BEAUTIFUL but my hair felt like shit. I haven't put any dye or any heat on my hair in over a year and it's finally feeling amazing again. I have a couple more inches I need to chop off but they'll be gone soon and I'll have healthy hair again. Bless. I have no regrets but I'll never do it again. Brown hair for me now pals.



Edited at 2017-03-20 11:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

same :( i'm just about to go dark again and i'm kind of nervous.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My hair is white just now and I'm kinda bored of it and want to go back to brown but it took SO LONG to get it this colour that I feel like I shouldn't lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here but my hair got so damaged from the bleaching it started breaking off. I was even using Olaplex throughout the process of getting my hair white. I haven't bleached it in like 6 months and went back to brown. I also haven't cut my hair in like a year but it won't grow. I am getting disheartened because I miss my long hair :( .



Edited at 2017-03-21 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had thin hair for the past 10 years. It sucksssss. But it mostly sucks b/c people keep commenting on it. Like, thanks yeah I know it's thin. Yes I probably HAVE tried that random thing your grandmother's step-aunt with the extra nipple used on her head. Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone have a cowslick? I finally got a fringe to cover my manly 5head, but LORD this MF piece of hair will not be tamed. Reply

Thread

Link

I have one on either side of my forehead, unfortunately it's all a matter of training the hair to lie flat and I've accepted bangs won't be a great option.



Try bobbypins to flatten your cowlick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sadly my 5 head needs bangs haha. It's right in the middle of my forehead and it's v wide so bobbypins aren't a great solution either. The only thing that's ever worked is when i bleach my hair - the hair was so dead it couldn't shoot up :P Why did the lord curse me with a tragic forehead AND hairline???



I think either side of the forehead could give a cute frame to your face :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have two. One of them I did not know about until I got a pixie cut, and because my hair was so light, the cowlick made one spot always stick up like I had a devil horn. Having long hair had weighed it down to the point that it wasn't an issue. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah. I also have curly/vavy hair, though, so I vork it.



It's a bitch if i vant it straight once in a blue moon, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i was blessed with a thick hair cape tbqh Reply

Thread

Link

same



whenever i get my hair cut, i have to tell them to thin it the fuck out



#thickhairproblems Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mine's pretty thick but I would't call it a blessing tbh haha



flawless gif usage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I like this comment + gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, my hair is definitely thicker & stronger, and i actually have natural curls now which is exciting. my nails are also growing at a rapid pace.



2 more weeks! then i get to meet my little sun! Reply

Thread

Link

i have really thick hair but i've also been lightening my hair platinum blonde for over a decade now so i get paranoid from time to time that it's going to all break off/fall out.



it's still hangin in there tho. Reply

Thread

Link