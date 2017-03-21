Naya Rivera regrets dyeing her hair a month after giving birth
Why @NayaRivera regrets dyeing her hair a month after giving birth https://t.co/92ZmFcXjbl pic.twitter.com/pTbcVci4ir— PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) 20 mars 2017
She expected “to grow the best mane of hair” from the pregnancy.
“That did not happen at all. After breastfeeding, what I was left with was breakage in certain areas from the drop in hormones. It was definitely thin on the ends and certain places like my widow’s peak would be a little more up in my face.”
“I did probably the worst thing you could do in that situation, which is then go dye it. I made the problem worse and paid the price for that. I’d tell new moms, ‘Don’t dye it yet!’ Don’t buy into the whole mommy makeover thing, because you will regret it.”
“I was trying everything from carrot seed oil on a hairbrush to full-blown coconut oil treatments every single day. I even went back on my prenatals [vitamins] long after I had stopped breastfeeding to try to get back whatever juices were flowing out of my body,”
“I started to see results and experimenting with a bunch of their other products (haircare brand Nioxin). I just feel like it’s healthy again. I stopped dyeing it and cutting it and experimenting with all these different things. I sort of went back to my roots if you will, and I am happier that way.”
hair post ! Have you ever dealt with hair thinning problems ?
just running fingers through my hair would pull of a couple of strandss
However did lose a bunch of hair when I had split ends because when I'd run my hands they it, it would tangle and I'd end up pulling out a bunch of hair. Also because of stress at the time I'd be constantly putting my hands thru my hair.
It's grown back a bit but it's not as thick as it was in my 20s (I'm 33)
I have a few bald spots in my head and I just wonder...
I actually just put some in my hair and have it wrapped in a towel right now
tropic isle
Im allergic to coconut oil so that takes quite a few popular products off the table.
Appreciate any suggestions for deep conditioner and other leave in treatments for better defined curls
Try bobbypins to flatten your cowlick.
I think either side of the forehead could give a cute frame to your face :)
It's a bitch if i vant it straight once in a blue moon, though
whenever i get my hair cut, i have to tell them to thin it the fuck out
#thickhairproblems
it's still hangin in there tho.