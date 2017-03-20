March 20th, 2017, 11:11 pm evillemmons Josh Gad's Beauty and the Beast Horse Almost Ran Over Hermione -His horse went backwards while he was filming a scene-When he was telling the story he told Jimmy to let him finish lmaosourceDid you watch Beauty and the Beast? Tagged: disney, emma watson, jimmy fallon Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8989 comments Add comment
I think Imma stan Josh Gad, he's so effortlessly funny
ask his dealer
Re: ask his dealer
Re: ask his dealer
Re: ask his dealer
Re: ask his dealer
Re: ask his dealer
Set aside a few minutes to watch this amazing piece of representation
Re: Set aside a few minutes to watch this amazing piece of representation
Edited at 2017-03-20 10:54 pm (UTC)
i love how he teases Jimmy in all interviews lmfao