he destroys the comic beats that they have planned! it is reminiscent of kids who say "yeah, yeah, yeah, i got it" before you've finished explaining something to them. Reply

It's fucking unreal. He talks over EVERYONE. How he got a job interviewing people is BEYOND me. Reply

The horse was probably just as annoyed by Hermione as the rest of us Reply

I think Imma stan Josh Gad, he's so effortlessly funny I think Imma stan Josh Gad, he's so effortlessly funny Reply

lmao that baby Reply

He really seems like a sweetheart. Did you read his bit about Robin Williams? If you're a crier it'll make you cry because it's so darn cute. http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/peop le/2014/08/12/josh-gad-remembering-robin-w illiams/13951075/ Reply

that horse knew what was up Reply

just how much coke does fallon do before every show?? Reply

fallon and timberlake must have done a lot of coke in snl.... Reply

Too bad this was before the ceremony so she couldn't just nail him with her oscar Reply

LMFAO Reply

He needs to chill the fuck out, my god. Reply

he is so fucking irritating Reply

I really loved the movie and I felt like the godawful autotune they used on Emma wasn't as noticeable on film. Reply

Yeah on my computer Emma sometimes sounds like a robot but in the theater I didn't hear that at all, she sounded normal. Reply

what exactly was the gay scene? Reply

[ spoilers ] Well, there's LeFou being into Gaston throughout the movie, but the actual "gay scene" is LeFou finding himself dancing with a guy who crossdressed and liked it earlier in the movie during the final scene. It's shown for, like, a second. Reply

you could watch the film and not blink and miss it Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The wardrobe (opera singer) dressed 3 men as ladies during the fight scene. 2 ran screaming while one was smiling and clearly happy to be in full dress and makeup. She yells "Be free!" Then during the final dance sequence we see the guy dancing with Le Frou



Edited at 2017-03-20 10:54 pm (UTC)

LeFou is super crushing on Gaston the entire movie (really obviously) which is cute. Reply

it was supposed to be a longer scene but they cut most of it, here's the whole scene Reply

i love how he teases Jimmy in all interviews lmfao i love how he teases Jimmy in all interviews lmfao Reply

I love how nhf Jimmy's schtick he is. Reply

lmfao at hermione. it's so sad how emma=movie!hermione=belle. she really cannot act Reply

ontd is so into fairytales. someone should make a fairytales retold book post lol (not me) Reply

the only one i like is boy, snow, bird. Reply

i've never heard of that one Reply

really? how did you like the ending? i thought it was incredibly transphobic tbh. Reply

please do Reply

i hate this guy but i'll amend to strongly dislike him for telling jimmy to stfu Reply

why do u hate him Reply

no particular reason tbh he just bugs me Reply

Lmao, this is perfect and I too will mildly upgrade him. Reply

I've met him, and he was an asshole. At the Book of Mormon stage door he begrudgingly took a photo with my friend and I despite us not even asking or wanting one with him. He just saw our camera and assumed we wanted one with him, and then I got his signature, and despite their being space for him to sign, he signed over a bunch of other peoples signatures. Reply

