Midnight, Texas Series Trailer
-based on a book series written by Charlaine Harris (the author behind the books True Blood was based on).
-stars The Borgias’ François Arnau (really the only reason to watch).
-synopsis: "From Charlaine Harris, the author behind True Blood, comes a new series about a town of outsiders who must fight the ultimate battle against evil to protect their home. Midnight, Texas premieres Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c on NBC."
Fingers crossed this will be a fun summer show like True Blood used to be...
Also if it was on HBO I could see more of François...
I will absolutely watch this for him.
Sookie Stackhouse Novels had such a cool premise that was never used to its full potential. This seems less interesting.
She's never been a good writer though, she just thinks of cool premises, and then runs them into the toilet.
also i desperately need a good summer show, the only one i watch during the summer is devious maids :P i hope this show will be as good as early TB!
I was thinking he's got Edward Cullen hair.
I've never seen True Blood, and Game of Thrones is the only HBO show I watch. I don't get the channel, so the fact that it's on NBC is why I'm willing to give it a shot.
jk, I probably will watch at least the pilot just for François.