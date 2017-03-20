Midnight, Texas Series Trailer

Trailer looks good. Wish this was on hbo or Netflix, though. Reply

Yeah, I worry that with it being on NBC it might not be able to go as far as it might on a cable network.



Also if it was on HBO I could see more of François... Reply

I thought that too at first but NBC let Hannibal get away with so much shit... But just not nudity. </3 Reply

That's true, that's true. I guess I'll have to just deal with intense sexual tension. Reply

Oh my god he and Holliday were the only reasons I watched The Borgias all the way through, their chemistry was insane.



I will absolutely watch this for him. Reply

I might tune in watch 1-2 episodes give it a chance but I don't know. I like the idea of different supernatural beings but i don't know. Reply

Has anyone read the book? I didn't wanna waste my time like I did with the last Sookie books. Reply

It's...terrible? But you don't have Sookie's narrative voice which is a huge plus. I've read the first and have only made it halfway through the second, though I liked that it drew in characters from all of her different book series but yeah, it's pretty bad. Reply

Lol thanks bb. I'll pass on the books. Maybe they can improve upon them in the TV series?



Sookie Stackhouse Novels had such a cool premise that was never used to its full potential. This seems less interesting. Reply

From the preview it looks like they've pretty much changed everything about the books for the television show, like even more than they did with True Blood. The Sookie books were so corny but they were mindless reading for the first few and then by the end they just got so, so bad. The Midnight book lacked whatever charm her other series had. I may or may not have read through the bulk of her library while mentally exhausted on the '08 Obama campagin, LMAO. #WhyAmIAdmittingThis #SoManyRagretz Reply

Yeah I remember LOVING the first... six (?) Sookie books and then they just went to shit with the "Bill or Eric??" nonsense and I stopped reading even though I had the last book spoiled for me.

She's never been a good writer though, she just thinks of cool premises, and then runs them into the toilet. Reply

cancelled after 2 episodes like that Laverne Cox show. Reply

But where's Paul?!?! Reply

He was in the first trailer, dunno why he isn't in this one. Is he a regular or recurring? Reply

His character in the books is one the main people in the series, and the first book is more or less centered around him, but who knows. Hopefully his beauty isn't wasted. :-( Reply

Hope so, I miss seeing his pretty, bland face on my screen with his wooden acting. IMDb isn't always reliable, but it says he's in 10 episodes. Reply

Maybe they recast? Reply

this looks good!



also i desperately need a good summer show, the only one i watch during the summer is devious maids :P i hope this show will be as good as early TB! Reply

So he sees dead people? Reply

I feel like I watched 1/2 the season already but it looks fun Reply

Why does François kind of look like a skinny, sexy version of Ricky from Trailer Park Boys? Reply

That's... hurtful. Accurate, but hurtful.



I was thinking he's got Edward Cullen hair. Reply

This has 'dead on arrival' written all over it, even before they stuck it in the summer. I'm still tempted for François and fun supernatural show, but I don't want to invest in something that has no chance of lasting. Reply

yeah ! I am excited about this show. It looks interesting Reply

i will watch this for francois arnaud, like many others haha Reply

This... looks cool? God bless CH for not deviating from her "smalltown waitress, dark stranger, kooky cast of characters" routine though. Reply

I'll probably give this a shot.



I've never seen True Blood, and Game of Thrones is the only HBO show I watch. I don't get the channel, so the fact that it's on NBC is why I'm willing to give it a shot.



Edited at 2017-03-20 11:29 pm (UTC)

I saw the pilot at New York Comic Con and it was really fun! Reply

Francois is so fucking pretty and I will be watching just to see his face Reply

ahh, the lesser Cesare Borgia



jk, I probably will watch at least the pilot just for François. Reply

I'll give it a try. Always here for more supernatural/horror on TV. But NBC? Yeah, that was a bad idea. Reply

I liked the books well enough. Surprised they're giving away that Joe and Chuy are angels that quickly, given that we didn't actually get confirmation in the books til way later. It was one of the town ~mysteries. Reply

I'm only halfway through the second book and I'm like, "da fuq?!?!" Now I feel like I need to continue reading just to see how that is sorted out. Reply

I binge watched The Borgias about 4 months ago and I'm still having Cesare/ Lucrezia withdrawals. I'm definitely giving this a shot. Reply

I could swear that I watched this preview months ago. Has it been floating around for a while? Or is it just that similar to other things that failed? Reply

i've been waiting on this since i heard about it last year. finally glad to see a premiere date. Reply

I read the first book in this series and his character spends a good deal of time internally thinking about fucking a fresh out of high school girl. Reply

like everyone else i'm just watching this for françois Reply

im all for more fantasy shows but so tired of white heterosexual romances Reply

