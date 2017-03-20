rosario my love

Midnight, Texas Series Trailer



-based on a book series written by Charlaine Harris (the author behind the books True Blood was based on).
-stars The Borgias’ François Arnau (really the only reason to watch).
-synopsis: "From Charlaine Harris, the author behind True Blood, comes a new series about a town of outsiders who must fight the ultimate battle against evil to protect their home. Midnight, Texas premieres Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c on NBC."

source

Fingers crossed this will be a fun summer show like True Blood used to be...
