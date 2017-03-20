Chris Evans Cast as Israeli in Red Sea Diving Resort

russell deserved a razzie for this and i say this as a fan of his acting Reply

Russell was the woooooooorst in Les Miz. Reply

My favorite part of that movie is when his neck cracks very loudly Reply

the thought of him attempting an Israeli accent is...horrifying tbh. Reply

omfg can't wait Reply

loool Reply

Nah watch it be like all those films set in France where everyone who was born and raised there is American or British lmao /Ever After is on my tv right now so it made me do this / Reply

Why would he need to have an Israeli accent? Plenty of Israelis speak "unaccented" English. That said I can certainly see the issue with casting an American to play an Israeli but not really based on his appearance - it's not like there aren't fair skinned blue eyed Israelis of Northern and Western European descent. Not sure why they didn't just get an Israeli actor(well money that's why), an Israeli is directing it, you'd think he'd try to hire from his own country. Reply

But what exactly is "unaccented English"? Everyone has an accent, even if is a neutral British/American or whatever accent, it's still accented?



Edit: Sorry, I don't mean this in a aggressive tone, just curious about "unaccented" as when I moved to American everyone was like "Oh I wish I had an accent!" which was bizarre to me as obviously they did!





Edited at 2017-03-20 11:03 pm (UTC)

Yeah, nah, most Israelis have some kind of Israeli accent when they talk English, unless they lived abroad/their parents are Anglos, speaking as an Israeli who sounds American due to Anglo parents.



I'm sure Chris was hired for name recognition, they can't get that with Israeli actors, not if they want the movie to appeal internationally. Otherwise they would have just hired Israelis and had it be in Hebrew. Reply

"Shalom, bruh, let me show ya some wicked hummus" Reply

They might do that awful shit like Tom Cruise in Valkyrie and hhave him speaking English in a movie set back in time IN GERMANY. Like everyone had an accent and Tom just said fuck it not gonna try. Reply

Not surprising though.



Oh honey, yikes.Not surprising though.

Edited at 2017-03-20 10:39 pm (UTC)

The amount of times WASPs get cast as Jews in Hollywood is kinda astounding. Reply

She is so gorgeous WOW Reply

hope this finishes off his career Reply

really bruh Reply

lmao wow. all it takes is a check of the right size huh Reply

he is way too stupid to deftly handle the media tour for this

cant wait Reply

yes the possibilities are endless....he'll probably put out some milquetoast apology for messing up and ontd will be like "he's sincere! not ugly like jeremy renner's foot face"! Reply

he's sincere! not ugly like jeremy renner's foot face



LMFAO Reply

Sounds exactly like ONTD. This hideous, rotting potato needs to be stopped. Reply

lol true Reply

lol blind thirstbuckets still stan this std ridden ~woke potato after the shit he said about salma hayek so i doubt this will change things Reply

hahha..omg the praise he gets here for "standing up" to fascists is amazing.... Reply

I mean, it was literally over a decade ago so yes, I would rather judge him for something he's done this decade than one quote he said when he was 24. Reply

lol like 24 isn't grown as fuck...please sit Reply

lmao damn Reply

std stigma runs rampant in this website. You guys are so ignorant



The way Ethiopian Jews are treated in Israel is so sad. Reply

The Israeli government ain't shit when dealing with them - I can't believe they for the longest time wouldn't let them immigrate to Israel because they had to "prove" their Jewish-ness. Reply

The Israeli government ain't shit pretty much covers it Reply

Mte, it's so disgusting. And even the ones living there have been treated with blatant racism discrimination, brutality, etc. it's such a mess. :( Reply

Ummm, excuse me, they HAD to sterilize them to ensure the Jewish population stayed ~pure~, they were just looking out for everyone's best interest!



/sarcasm Reply

lmao this is directed by the homeland guy right? Reply

yep. the creator of homeland and another racist show set in the middle east about violent arabs- tyrant Reply

Did you watch the show? It was hamfisted at times but it absolutely can't be summarized as a show about "violent Arabs". Reply

mess. and lol @ the person who responded to you. i'm sure people say the same about homeland. ~*so complex*~ Reply

but... why? lol



the director is israeli so I'm not sure why he chose chris of all ppl Reply

so it's great wall all over again i guess Reply

financial viability. altho the director is vastly overestimating the ability of evans to pull people into theatres Reply

Who knows.... Reply

lmao who tf is on that $50 by her elbow??? that sure ain't ulysses grant lmao Reply

I'd understand it more if the main guy was meant to be American or whatever, but no. Reply

well then Reply

I mean... like he can't possibly drink his was through the press tour! How will he survive? Reply

This is probably the most WASP-y casting as a Jew since Ryan Reynolds in The Woman in Gold. Reply

