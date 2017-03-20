Chris Evans Cast as Israeli in Red Sea Diving Resort
.@ChrisEvans set to star in 'Red Sea Diving Resort' about rescue and transport of Ethiopean Jews to Israel in 1981 https://t.co/NHbUbVL6gQ— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 20, 2017
- directed by Gideon Raff
- "Evans will play Ari Kidron, a charming Israeli agent who assembles a ragtag team to help with the exodus on the ground."
that tweet is a mess. damn it, chris. back out of this now.
I'm sure Chris was hired for name recognition, they can't get that with Israeli actors, not if they want the movie to appeal internationally. Otherwise they would have just hired Israelis and had it be in Hebrew.
Not surprising though.
the director is israeli so I'm not sure why he chose chris of all ppl