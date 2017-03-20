celebs attend march madness weekend one

South Carolina does nation favor, eliminates Duke https://t.co/KaQw1L2WQP pic.twitter.com/alyicSJnx2 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 20, 2017





/Allen forever looking like Ted Cruz. BYE DUKE

yessss, watching Duke lose was so satisfying.

i say this as a uw grad but that wisconsin/villanova game was amazing

Me toooooo. Yaaaaassssss

march madness? sports? i don't get it lmao

I know we pulled it out in the end but I'm so disappointed in how my Heels won. They were so lazy in the 2nd half and I kept thinking that they just didn't deserve the win but alas, my heart is fickle and I'm ready for the sweet sixteen!



And ha Duke. I hate NC State more but I'm always down for a Duke loss.

Hooray, my bracket is terrible, but it's not the worst in the ONTD group!



Also my Bruins did great yesterday.



WE'RE COMING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP, MOTHERFUCKERS!!!

Oh yeah, Villanova fucked me over the most. I had them playing in the championship game. lol



Edited at 2017-03-20 10:30 pm (UTC)

I'm sad Northwestern is out but at least the Big Ten is doing way better than everyone expected.

I'd never made a bracket before, so its been fun. I'm still in it, though I've missed a few big ones.

my bracket is terrible, yet im still in 3rd place??

who busted your bracket, ontd?

I busted my own bracket with my inflated sense of self worth after I predicted a huge upset once, within the past few years, and tried to chase that high by making terrible picks D-: My boys pulled through, though, and that's all that matters!!!!





Rock Chalk lol

i only played march madness once and won the money and beat all the boys in my engineering class in uni. they were so mad because my criteria to pick the winners was who had the nicest uniforms and who had the cutest players. i wasn't invited to play again the next year lol

Also some of y'all with your bracket nicknames were leaving me wheezing, I'm so glad Hiddleswift continues #winning! The Roy Williams is my Daddy one had me screaming.

yassss

I'm doing a bracket with my husband's work group and I'm in 7th place out of 32, so not too bad. I had Villanova to win the championship tho, oops.

The #CryingNorthwesternKid is a sophomore at Duke now... Feel old yet? #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/Djdg5WHGhS — Danny Woods (@dcwoods89) March 20, 2017





Anyway, yeah, my bracket is trash but I'm still tied for 6th, so yay! I had Villanova and Duke playing each other in the Elite Eight, so them. But I'm not mad because lol Duke. I can't pick a favorite Kennard meme, so I'll go with this:Anyway, yeah, my bracket is trash but I'm still tied for 6th, so yay!

Let's watch that Destiny Slocum shot again!@UMDwbb #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/quBOB9oJtb — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 19, 2017



The end of the NC State/Texas A&M game was awesome and heartbreaking for State, and UConn is currently up by 20 on Syracuse Also, in women's basketball:The end of the NC State/Texas A&M game was awesome and heartbreaking for State, and UConn is currently up by 20 on Syracuse

Ugh I just want someone to beat UConn already. Sorry, not sorry

Link

yes, I respect their immense talent and FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, SOMEBODY BEAT THEM

Link

lol like I said she's my freshman of the year!

Link

lol you were right!

Link

My bracket... mess, absolute mess.

Can we ban UConn from the women's side, please.

excuse you

Link

please no!

Link

somehow my bracket is #2 in the ontd group, but im going to get effed in the upcoming rounds bc i picked nova to win it all :(



also, i had a dream on friday night and it was of me remixing bad and boujee with rock chalk jayhawk. this is how far i got:



rock chalk, jayhawk

work the paint and make stops

making the threes with a shot shot shot



that's all i have to contribute



Edited at 2017-03-20 11:24 pm (UTC)

This sounds like a jam, sis!

Link

in my dream i swear i had the entire chorus done, but then i woke up and lost it all ;__________________;

Link

Duke losing was amazing. Also, draymond is trash.

I agree with both points. He's going to beat the Thunder tonight but it was still satisfying watching KU kick his team's ass. MUAHAHA!!!

Link

the only basketball i care about are the uconn women



that being said i was livid watching that northwestern game

It's always great when Duke loses 😈



But god damn ACC teams got their asses handed to them this tournament, save UNC of course

Admittedly, it was satisfying seeing Duke lose, and an underdog team advance on to the Sweet 16. It was a bad weekend for the ACC overall, though. I think North Carolina can pull through, but they have to do better than the last game.



My bracket was busted by several teams, lol. But I'm taking part in the Second Chance bracket, so are several of my coworkers.

my bracket is in shambles

my bracket is in shambles. goddamn upsets ruined it but i loved the upsets.



tv has been primarily college basketball and college basketball coaching videos on some downtime.

So I'm fucked. Lol, my goddamn 9-year-old cousin yelled at me for not picking Gonzaga

Gooooooooo Gators!!!!!

My louisville bbs broke my heart but it was honestly expected. Rooting for UNC now and for Kentucky to lose asap.

I'm so glad UK won, I had a baaad feeling about the Wichita State game but WOOT WOOT WE PULLED IT OUT. If we beat UCLA, so many couches will be burning. (I don't know why, we're such rednecks)



I'm just glad Duke is out HAHA!

why does everyone hate duke? i'm not american so i don't usually pay attention to march madness, but my dad cheers for duke. idk why though, lol.

Duke is the Slytherin of NC schools

Link

they're NE Patriot obnoxious, white af (my mother's source of hatred), and one of their starters has temper tantrum and kicks and trips people and was only suspended for one game.

Link