jourdan

celebs attend march madness weekend one



-The 68 teams in March Madness are down to 16 after this past weekend
-JLD's Northwestern Wildcats lost to Gonzaga in the second round
-The top seeded Villanova Wildcats got upset by Wisconsin in the second round
-Popular teams such as Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA are still in the tournament

-In the ONTD group, theblackwidow is winning the pool with her bracket, "Hiddleswift Forever" (lmaoooo of course the hiddleswift delivered)










lamarodomBig W today for the home team! #rhodypride @gorhodyrams



Draymond Green





source 2 3 4 5 6 7


^"THIS IS SO BAD" lol
who busted your bracket, ontd?
