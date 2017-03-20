celebs attend march madness weekend one
We r so proud of @NUMensBball =toughness & heart. Congrats to @sanjaylumpkin34 & @NU_nate32 for this Cinderella season. #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/unWX4GbTYb— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 19, 2017
-The 68 teams in March Madness are down to 16 after this past weekend
-JLD's Northwestern Wildcats lost to Gonzaga in the second round
-The top seeded Villanova Wildcats got upset by Wisconsin in the second round
-Popular teams such as Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA are still in the tournament
-In the ONTD group, theblackwidow is winning the pool with her bracket, "Hiddleswift Forever" (lmaoooo of course the hiddleswift delivered)
Who else has #OklahomaState over #Michigan? I do, cause my Uncle Roy & Aunt Helen are from OK....:) makes sense, right? #marchmadness— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) March 17, 2017
Incredible that this kid is already a gif and is, at this exact moment, still watching that game and has no idea https://t.co/HU7o6LEyOZ— Lauren Lapkus 🍰 (@laurenlapkus) March 18, 2017
lamarodomBig W today for the home team! #rhodypride @gorhodyrams
Sparty within one! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sc2i9Gw6ni— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2017
Draymond Green
Bill Murray sighting! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mAmJCcKgfQ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2017
^"THIS IS SO BAD" lol
who busted your bracket, ontd?
my fav headline tbh
/Allen forever looking like Ted Cruz. BYE DUKE
And ha Duke. I hate NC State more but I'm always down for a Duke loss.
Also my Bruins did great yesterday.
WE'RE COMING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP, MOTHERFUCKERS!!!
I busted my own bracket with my inflated sense of self worth after I predicted a huge upset once, within the past few years, and tried to chase that high by making terrible picks D-: My boys pulled through, though, and that's all that matters!!!!
Anyway, yeah, my bracket is trash but I'm still tied for 6th, so yay!
The end of the NC State/Texas A&M game was awesome and heartbreaking for State, and UConn is currently up by 20 on Syracuse
also, i had a dream on friday night and it was of me remixing bad and boujee with rock chalk jayhawk. this is how far i got:
rock chalk, jayhawk
work the paint and make stops
making the threes with a shot shot shot
that's all i have to contribute
that being said i was livid watching that northwestern game
But god damn ACC teams got their asses handed to them this tournament, save UNC of course
My bracket was busted by several teams, lol. But I'm taking part in the Second Chance bracket, so are several of my coworkers.
tv has been primarily college basketball and college basketball coaching videos on some downtime.
I'm just glad Duke is out HAHA!