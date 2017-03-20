(riverdale) - cheronica

Ghost Brothers Season 2 Clips & Sneak Peeks



• Ghost Brothers is a show, originally on Destination America, starring Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, Marcus Harvey.

• Based out of Atlanta, the three friends are paranormal investigators who travel around the US to prove that ghosts are real, but with a dash of comedy.

• Season 2 premiered on March 10, 2017 on TLC. The show airs Friday's at 10/9c.










sources: 1, 2, 3, 4




i just started watching this on demand and i can't get enough. it's hilarious. everyone should watch.
creepypasta/ghost stories post? what are your favorites or personal experiences?
Tagged: , , ,