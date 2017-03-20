Ghost Brothers Season 2 Clips & Sneak Peeks

Destination America ran the first season a week or so ago and I had the marathon on all day. Those guys crack me up. Reply

Thread

Link

that's where i saw it too and now i'm watching the first ep of s2. they really are hilarious. the fact that he dressed up to summon the ghost and they were like ...........wyd and them using oogly the cat as part of their scientific research in this em, like the cat won't go past that stair, i won't go past that stair



Edited at 2017-03-20 10:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll give this a try. I saw one episode of another new paranormal show, Ghosts in the Hood, but I haven't checked the rest out. Reply

Thread

Link

lol love them Reply

Thread

Link

this is appropriating white culture Reply

Thread

Link

I love ghost shows and as soon as Paranormal Lockdown ended this season I started watching this and it's my new favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

Who are these men 👀 Are there any shirtless pics? Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, you should produce the Ghost Brothers orgy spinoff.



Kesha's ghost fucking song could be on the intro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good idea sis! We'll just film in my boudoir since I already have all the equipment set up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always tell my friends that i will come back and haunt them when they are teasing and bugging me and i can be a super petty person so i agree with them, ghosts have to be the pettiest people in the world lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, just yesterday I was wondering what happened to ghost hunting shows like Ghost Hunters. Lemme check this one out. Reply

Thread

Link

So basically the show is about a bunch of men dicking around in abandoned places in the middle of the night...



Interesting concept, I think this would have been funnier if it was a scripted comedy. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh it's really funny on it's own. the clip stephen colbert showed had me cackling. i'd probably watch these three dudes even if they weren't going around hunting ghosts just bc together the three of them play off one another so well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I didn't know this exists!!! Is it on Netflix gdi lol. I realllllly want dat fione dude with beard to bust in me pls lawd 😩😍 Reply

Thread

Link

i'm obsessed with this show Reply

Thread

Link

WHY am i just now hearing of this show omg Reply

Thread

Link

those gifs LMAO. shit you'd think it would only be 5 minutes episodes because blk people ain't trying to stick around lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right?!

I remember discussing this show with friends last year. And we were all like nah & they're going to get haunted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? My first thought what 'Now I know know their grandmas told them not to be playing with spirits..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FOR REAL, my ass wouldn't even show up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Curious given your name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO it's from a song, but irl i would not be into it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show and unashamedly planned my Friday night around watching the first new episode! (Which apparently is the second episode, because I thought the 17th was the season premier, lol) Reply

Thread

Link

ghost brothers is legit the greatest and I could watch it forever Reply

Thread

Link

Is this show on Netflix/Hulu? I'm already cracking up at the gif! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I love this show Reply

Thread

Link

y is this funny to me lol? Reply

Thread

Link

I LOOOOOVE ghost hunting shows I need to watch this that Colbert clip had me irl lolling Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I had two experiences that I tell every so often on ONTD. It's kind of frustrating though cuz people say ghosts aren't real so who's going to believe me? lol Reply

Thread

Link

never heard of this show but it looks great



i had my first experiences last fall, i was going for a walk at night, and i was about to go through a short pedestrian tunnel. there were two people in the tunnel, one walking away from me and one walking to me. i looked down for just a second, and when i looked up, the guy walking toward me was gone. i could not figure out where he would have gone to so i was pretty freaked out lol, plus the lighting was kind of creepy already.



the next week i was sitting in the board room of the local library, it has a small kitchen attached, and the paper stuck on the fridge started flapping by itself and then after that the door to the kitchen moved on its own.



idk if i believe or whatever but it was still creepy



Edited at 2017-03-21 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yo if anything started happening around me, and like within a week of each other, I would never want to be alone anywhere lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't really believe in ghosts but do think i saw a ghost dog once...



also a relative of mine died and i was at their place a couple days later and their out of tune old piano that hadn't been played for over 15 years and had the lid closed made a really light/hopeful sound/note. strange.







the clip/ interview was hilarious so i think i'll check the show out though i generally can't watch paranormal things at night lol.. joys of living on your own Reply

Thread

Link

my parents said we had a ghost cat in the house i lived in as a baby. even though we had 2 cats at the time, they said they'd feel a cat rub against their legs but look down to see no cat there, and sometimes they'd see imprints of the ghost cat walking on their bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show! They're so cute and funny. <3 Reply

Thread

Link