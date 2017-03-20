Ghost Brothers Season 2 Clips & Sneak Peeks
• Ghost Brothers is a show, originally on Destination America, starring Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, Marcus Harvey.
• Based out of Atlanta, the three friends are paranormal investigators who travel around the US to prove that ghosts are real, but with a dash of comedy.
• Season 2 premiered on March 10, 2017 on TLC. The show airs Friday's at 10/9c.
i just started watching this on demand and i can't get enough. it's hilarious. everyone should watch.
creepypasta/ghost stories post? what are your favorites or personal experiences?
Kesha's ghost fucking song could be on the intro.
Interesting concept, I think this would have been funnier if it was a scripted comedy.
I remember discussing this show with friends last year. And we were all like nah & they're going to get haunted.
i had my first experiences last fall, i was going for a walk at night, and i was about to go through a short pedestrian tunnel. there were two people in the tunnel, one walking away from me and one walking to me. i looked down for just a second, and when i looked up, the guy walking toward me was gone. i could not figure out where he would have gone to so i was pretty freaked out lol, plus the lighting was kind of creepy already.
the next week i was sitting in the board room of the local library, it has a small kitchen attached, and the paper stuck on the fridge started flapping by itself and then after that the door to the kitchen moved on its own.
idk if i believe or whatever but it was still creepy
also a relative of mine died and i was at their place a couple days later and their out of tune old piano that hadn't been played for over 15 years and had the lid closed made a really light/hopeful sound/note. strange.
the clip/ interview was hilarious so i think i'll check the show out though i generally can't watch paranormal things at night lol.. joys of living on your own
Lazy contribution
