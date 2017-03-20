Anne Dudek Cast on The Flash + More Paley Fest Scoop
-will play a recurring character named Tracy Brand
-described as "a smorgasbord of quirky idiosyncrasies"
-wants to find out the genius she's set to become one day
-legends of tomorrow is adding an existing dc character that is 1) not from the comics, 2) not currently on any of the arrowverse shows
-the flash season 4 probably won't be using as much time travel
-the end of the musical episode hints where Westallen are heading
-star city not in jeopardy come may
-the legends will get to see an alternate reality - "time-bending"
-how felicity comes out the other side after going all in with helix
-fans of Lois & Clark will be thrilled by some of the scenes in tonight's episode of supergirl
-adrian/prometheus tortures oliver over a secret he wants him to confess
-flashbacks in russia include a pivotal moment in oliver's time away
-the legends break a cardinal rule of time travel in the season finale "not going back to times you've already been" w/ major consequences
-savitar will be unmasked soon - ramifications of reveal take the show in a "surprised" direction
-barry will still do "whatever it takes" to save iris & tries to go back to his old optimistic mindset
-lance sisters reunite for one scene in legends season finale
-marc calls it a scene he's wanted to do all season
-can't say if katie cassidy will pop up again on another show this year
-rough time ahead for diggle & lyla (flashpoint may have affected their relationship?)
-felicity's helix storyline will connect with bigger prometheus storyline in an "unexpected" way
-episode 19 of arrow is "team arrow vs team felicity/helix" with the same objective but different ways of getting there
-lynda carter returns to supergirl
-president marsdin asks hank for a favor and he goes against her wishes
Guess now I'll say that I like Anne Dudek and I'm glad she'll be on the show tbh
Cutthroat Bitch!
good for her, i'm glad she has work!
I just realised she's been on the The Magicians second season a commentor posted a photo of her in a thread, think I might have to watch that too.
how groundbreaking
is this for S4 or the rest of S3
Not another ~quirky~ blonde PLEASE.
Because my Flash Roundup last night was sabotaged by only getting approved almost half a day later whilst everyone was asleep....
I KNOW WHEN I'M BEING SABOTAGED.
Does this mean they are giving HR a girlfriend?
Why everyone on the arrowverse HAS to be a genius (Although barry is supposed to be a genius and all he says is "TELL ME WHAT TO DO. IT'S NOT WORKING!1")
ENOUGH!!!!
The flash doesn't need another white, quirky, super smart character but another female wouldn't hurt the show.
