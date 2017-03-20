you beat me to it! i was just coming to post the same thing. i watched on mute but she looked beautiful. although babies moving around looks sf creepy from the outside. like little aliens Reply

omg yes, it's incredible but also very odd Reply

i think it's cool when babies do that Reply

i can't watch this right now but i already know her performance in this is deserving of emma's oscar Reply

You damn right with that statement. Reply

I loved the earlier post of all the celebs doing cameos in MVs. ONTD knows! Reply

Well, that was better than this piece of abomination

I remember this. Jesus...Just so ridiculous and unnecessary. Reply

so glad his hipster cred died, he was horrible Reply

natalie is a really good actress idc and she was robbed this year by whatever that bland ass performance emma called acting. Reply

It was really ballsy of Stone to actually accept that award, everyone and their mother knew it belonged to NatPo or Hupert. Oh well, at least she got a dose of payback when her envelope became the most controversial moment in Oscar history. Reply

i felt so bad for isabelle lol. imagine watching yourself lose your chance at an oscar to the girl from superbad.



she should have skipped like natalie did. Reply

this is such a dumb comment rmfe



thank god a movie didn't get its shine b/c of the douche that gave the wrong envelope, fuck you Emma Stone. Reply

I'd avoid ONTD, sis, making asinine commentary of no value is kind of the gig here. My sympathies to your eyeballs. Edit: But I agree with your sentiments, hence the GIF I chose.



Edited at 2017-03-20 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

But I agree with your sentiments, Portman was robbed. I hated Elle so ehh idgaf But I agree with your sentiments, Portman was robbed. I hated Elle so ehh idgaf Reply

LMAO! I like you ;-) Reply

same sis Reply

I love La La Land, but Emma didn't really do anything Oscar-worthy in it (she was good, but not anything extraordinary). Reply

I haven't seen it but this is what everyone's saying, so it's even more upsetting that Amy Adams wasn't even nominated. I don't think she did anything in Arrival that was Oscar deserving, but if Emma won, Amy should have at least been recognized. Reply

Amy did a good job in Arrival, even though I didn't the movie itself was that great. Reply

Video reminds me Blue Jeans by Lana Del Rey. Reply

i can't get into this. but i liked overgrown, well mostly take a fall for me bc of RZA lol Reply

James Blake's album is so good Reply

Look at your flawless tastes with that icon too <3 Reply

thanks bb <3 Reply

As always Natalie looks beautiful.



The combination of the music and having Natalie float around in the pool makes everything look peaceful. Reply

I am mad at him, I want my fucking European tour that isn't just a couple of festivals. Give me my fucking Amsterdam gig for two hours of crying while dancing! Reply

i know it's not #feminist of me but pregnancy creeps me out and this video isn't the exception Reply

Natalie is perfect, she looked so qt pregnant Reply

Ugh, gorgeous. Song and video. Im not into the start with whatever that voice is doing but after that is so good. Reply

I love this song and the vid is so beautiful, I'm legit got a little teary lol. Reply

Jesus Christ Natalie! Jesus Christ Natalie! Reply

