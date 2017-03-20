Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Steve Martin, and Martin Short reunite
Loved seeing my former costars @SteveMartinToGo & @themartinshort at the Opryhouse tonight for their show in #Nashville 👏🏻👏🏻😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5jORp2yucm— Kim Williams-Paisley (@Kimwilliamspais) March 20, 2017
Father of the Bride co-stars Kim Williams-Paisley, Steve Martin, and Martin Short reunited in Nashville last night, and she posted this picture.
two of my favourites movies of all time
Father of the Bride is one of my ultimate feel-good movies. It's probably some of my favorite Nancy Meyers house porn.
I loved the first movie So. Much. as a kid. This is amazing.
also omg she has NOT aged!