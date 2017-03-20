Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Steve Martin, and Martin Short reunite

Awww this is so cute. I was obsessed with this film growing up. Reply

Thread

Link

The sequel will forever be one of my favorite movies, and I'm still screaming about this picture. They're the reason I've stanned Kim for over twenty years at this point. I love her so fucking much. Reply

Thread

Link

oh halloooo Reply

Thread

Link

do the the baby workout! make the baby gleeful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAPPY TIN SOOOLDIER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like diane keaton distracted me in this movie, she was kinda miscast Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i keep forgetting eugene levy was in this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Steve Martin is one of those people who stay identical from birth to death, it's incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

omg

two of my favourites movies of all time Reply

Thread

Link

It's so cute to see them all together!



Father of the Bride is one of my ultimate feel-good movies. It's probably some of my favorite Nancy Meyers house porn. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww. I always loved the sequel when I was younger. Reply

Thread

Link

Cute! I liked those movies growing up. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first movie So. Much. as a kid. This is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

they all look the same now as they did back then. how??? Reply

Thread

Link

lol they're the same people sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol girl i know but like, they legit haven't aged. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

very wow Reply

Thread

Link

these movies are my childgood :')



also omg she has NOT aged! Reply

Thread

Link

Father of the Bride kind of pissed me off tbh. The family of the bride paying for the entire thing is justso old fashioned and selfish in my opinion and then the man couldn't even have a dance with his daughter on her wedding day. Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair, George Banks was stubborn AF. The in-laws offered to split the cost with him, but he refused and was all "I'm a successful man I can afford to give my daughter a wedding". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link