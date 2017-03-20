Black Sails: 409 Promo + 408 Featurette + Twitter Goodness



Synopsis: Silver and his men hunt for Flint on Skeleton Island; Madi receives an offer; Rogers struggles to hear Eleanor; Billy casts his lot.



To further keep you terrified for next week, here's what Luke Arnold has to say about 409:

Meanwhile, Old Man Stephens wants to know about this "endgame" kids today talk about.


Not only was the director of 408 a woman, two women wrote the episode too! Explains so fucking much. The women truly reined supreme in this one, even more than usual.

Crew, are you ready for Skeleton Island? SHIT IS GETTING PIRATE-Y! Only two more episodes!!

