Black Sails: 409 Promo + 408 Featurette + Twitter Goodness

I'm a bit tired of all the drama, i'm so excited for ADVENTURE



Also i can't believe we only got 2 episodes left 🙃



Oh, also - rip Joji, the background posing king to rule them all. You were very pretty to look at.



Edited at 2017-03-20 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just tired of it all, but yay for adventure at least.



Poor background king Joji, can they at least give him a line before killing him off? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://sweetsunrayssr.tumblr.com/p ost/158621216263/eleanors-diary



http://livila.tumblr.com/post/158634308 849/eleanors-diary-page-she-has-a-dream-a bout-woodes







“I have the strange feeling that never again will I see Woodes. Dreams come now, strange dreams all confound (?) with Spanish Armadas and Man O War, my Woodes sending a Galleon. How could that be possible. That he would done so to speak with an enemy, and such an enemy as Spain and Gov Raja who has a bloody vendetta to take care of with Woodes.”



wtffffff wtffffff Reply

Thread

Link

Damn Eleanor had some prophetic dreams, but LOL at her even knowing about the blood vendetta with Raja and Woodes didn't. It's so weird for me someone's calling him 'Woodes'- did she ever call him that on the show? I know it's his first name, but people don't tend to call him by it.



Thankfully someone transcribed that journal entry cause I can't read script. She has nice handwriting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not gonna lie, the Max and Anne scene got me a bit misty eyed.



I'm really not ready for this series to be over. Although someone better kill Billy before its all over. Reply

Thread

Link

If they're sticking to Treasure Island then nope, Billy makes it. And somehow has to patch things up with Flint at least a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-03-20 08:30 pm (UTC) Obligatory prayer circle for Joji Reply

Thread

Link

Silent background king needs one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

burning a candle, he's gonna need it next week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL 'dramatic bread' indeed, they made the music so dramatic, I was sure we were gonna have an attempted suicide/murder or something.



Dunno what to think about Luke's vague 4X09 comments, so I just won't address them.



"This ep is directed by our long overdue 1st female director Uta Briesewitz and she, like every lady on our show, is incredible "



I mean, it's great they finally have a female director (in an episode written by two female writers? Is this is post 'women's day' episode?) but 'long overdue' is putting it mildly, so it's hard for me to feel impressed. Reply

Thread

Link

I think 409 will have some weird sort of storytelling structure to it, it sounded that way from his podcast interview. Maybe to do w the skeleton island spoopy story or sth.



Yah, black sails should have delivered on female involvement earlier. sb (tiddies?) pointed out that s2 had the most female writers, which rly shows in its nuances. i don't wanna pat the creators on the back particularly, but luke has always been rly vocal abt supporting the women working on the show, so i thought it's a cute tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, ok, I'm not always a fan of weird storytelling structures.



I haven't checked, but it wouldn't surprise me if S2 had the most female writers, since it was a good season for the women, especially someone like Anne, who too often is in Jack's shadow, and poor Miranda.



Oh, for sure, good on Luke for being vocal about it and pointing it our, I'm just talking about not giving the producers or whoever a pat on the back for throwing us a bone right at the end. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

best episode of season 1 (1x06) was written by heather bellson too! women have been the most valuable contributors to black sails and it sucks that they were completely shut out for a season and a half. season 3 can miss me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is the end so close 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Luke Arnold's unabashed fanboy-ing over his own show is cute.



Fandom opinions about the Silver and Flint portion of this episode have been a bit much from the most annoying factions. I'm just not going to touch any social media tag for Black Sails until it's all done.



I also cannot wait to rewatch the whole thing without the constant anxiety over whether Madi survives or not. Reply

Thread

Link

Luke Arnold seems so adorable lmao.



The fandom has been a mess and it's only been a day. Been blocked by s/b bc I voiced my opinion that Silver can't lay blame for all of his terrible actions on Flint alone. (Like, I didn't even address them or anything, they just saw it apparently, dropped some smug gifs and blocked me lmao.) I can't wait for everyone to calm the fuck down again.



I rly think Madi will make it. She's been written so well, I can't believe that after two episodes of her essentially disappearing from screen she'll be offed for manpain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i saw your perfectly reasonable and even-keeled argument in that text post and i was floored by people just not getting it



i'm so happy i don't ever interact with the folks on tumblr. you're a brave soul for doing it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jesus. Tumblr is a battleground. People set up team Flint vs Team Silver camps so quickly, I was shocked. It's also interesting which ships occupy each side. I don't even know how anyone picked a winner when they just monologued loudly and quietly at each other all episode. That's without the plan that's possibly not a plan and the ten million other things that need to be tied up before the end. I don't know why I've read all the wank and have still to come across a cute fanfic.



The Eurydice/Woodes and Eleanor parallels have me shook. The writers have been better than this before so they can be again. I want to hear her thoughts but like, without making her have a scene with Billy. I don't need that. I just don't know how the war can be fully squashed whilst she's alive. I think poorly compared to the writers, though. It didn't even occur to me that Julius would be back at the camp putting on a show over the stolen treasure until Flint said it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can you link me to your post? I'd love to read it. (Will reply to your PM later btw, I'm busy this week and the next but I'm excited to read it and give you feedback :) Did you also send me an email? Sounded like it but I didn't get one 🤔) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I kind of anticipated this show would end with a giant battle royal for Nassau. But I never anticipated the battle would be as big as the show is hinting it will be. Reply

Thread

Link

Some people keep speculating that Silver is faking out when it comes to Flint but idk. Two episodes left and it's fallout time not piss around time.



Also I keep seeing people comparing Silver/Madi/Flint to Thomas/Miranda/Flint & I just don't see it. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

i saw the theory that they're only pretending to be arguing and i'm not sure where it comes from? flint's shock at the discovery and his distress during their argument seemed pretty real. i want a confrontation and i'm nhf a cop-out like that unless they manage to pull it off in a credible way. plus, what would be the point?



i used to see it during the first few eps of this season (eg with madi quoting don quixote) but now silver's being a little bitch and thomas hamilton does not deserve that comparison. their relationship is far too volatile to ever be a proper partnership. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people keep speculating that Silver is faking out when it comes to Flint but idk.



Yeah I don't see it being fake between them seeing how Israel Hands meddled between it. And how Silver reacted seeing Flint and Dooley on the shore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's such a weak comparison to make lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, i was honestly surprised when they had madi quote don quixote at flint, which is literally what miranda handed flint to deal with her husband. that's pretty on the nose.



i think there are a lot of interesting narrative parallels there, esp on a show that is luuuurves its parallels and history repeating itself, but to assume that silver/madi/flint dynamic is an actual repeat of thomas/james/miranda is not the conclusiong to draw. i look at it like i look at the original and the new star wars main trio: finn/rey/poe are not exact replicas of luke/leia/han, but between them they combine a lot of the same elements, remixed to be different. i like the whole "flint goes from being thomas' pragmatist to being the idealist to silver's pragmatist" stuff.



but yeah, some ppl are a bit too convinced it means we'll get the same thing again. like, no...? that'd be dull. at this point it's pretty obvious that's not what'll go down.



(i am, however, complete trash for cute james/madi/silver fic. if it's fanfic, give it to me as fluffy and tooth-rottingly sweet and domestic as it gets, i need that rn to deal w what's happening in canon lmaoooo.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so stressed. luke's tweets about 4x09 have me super curious, he's been talking about that episode for months so it must be special in some way. i wonder if it's just really shocking or if it has a different structure or something? hm.



this week's ep was amazing. i'm sure it had its flaws but i stopped paying attention to them after max and anne got their reconciliation in the snow. truly one of the best scenes of the whole show. i was pretty sure max wouldn't be willing to marry a dude for power, glad to see she wasn't willing to make that sacrifice.



meanwhile i'm ecstatic cunning murderous flint is making a comeback. he's been far too easy-going when it comes to silver's shady flip-flopping ass. i'm worried about joji's fate though, hopefully he gets at least one line before he bites the dust.



my one concern atm is whether they'll be able to wrap everything up, especially the slave rebellion/maroon plotline. but then not everything needs to be tied up with a neat bow, and they can do some epilogue text to explain what happens historically. i'm gonna choose to have faith in the writers since they haven't let me down so far. Reply

Thread

Link

mte @ the maxanne stuff. aside from that it was nice to see idelle get a solid scene, and the return of schemer flint. i didn't realize how much i'd missed him until it happened. between all the poor you, poor me monologues he's been having with silver for like 20 episodes now he was boring me to death. i'm in the camp that is thinking this is going to end up being a big fake out but i hope it isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"all the poor you, poor me monologues he's been having with silver"



lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've read the theories and i really hope it isn't a cop-out and they're secretly still buddies. kitten's got his claws back and it better last. unless he turns it on someone else (rogers), then i'd be okay with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Max and Anne just need to leave all the mess behind and live happily ever after Reply

Thread

Link

I dropped this show like a hot shit after Season 1 episode 3 after that scene.



A couple of my friends love it and say I should just "get past" it because the show is "so good" but nah. Reply

Thread

Link

neat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not neat at all really. I've grown to find the grotesque use of rape as a plot point in tv shows abhorrent and when this show gets brought up thats literally all I think about. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well, it is amazing in many ways, I've never seen such a good cast of nuanced women, not even mentioning the multiple LGBT characters & relationships. (Plus other stuff, but that's not for here.)



BUT. And this is is BIG one. I never, ever recommend the show to anyone without a massive warning for that S1 subplot, bc it's shit shit shit, and I don't know a single fan who'd defend it. The writers learn to do better, but it's a big fuck-up and I'd never, ever blame anyone for whom it's a deal-breaker.



Watch what does you good, bb. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not going to be bitchy towards this comment because I watched the show and gave up when that storyline came up but I kept hearing how I should just continue and I gave in and I'm glad I did. I just fast forward...



I just don't understand why you feel the need to bring this up now when we've been years past that? Or was the attempt to watch recent? anywho I'm sorry you had to go through watching that I think if a person is sensitive towards rape scenes it's not something to simply get past. So your friends sound awful to suggest that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do understand where you're coming from. this show has a consistency that many shows don't have imo and it's proven that it's a show that gets better as it progresses, learning and improving from it's mistakes.



that plot is season one was abhorrent and i side eye the exclusion of female voices behind the scenes, but idk man. the writers have shown an understanding and growth and it's just weird to see a comment about this three years later.



listen to your friends or don't, but this show's handling of female characters and giving them depth and nuance is literally some of the best on TV out right now. there's no excuse honestly but that particular character goes through so much i just... it's season 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot wait for all of this drama between Flint and Silver and Billy and Woodes to go down just for daddy Jack to stroll in late to the party and take over.



I'm really curious about Madi's deal in the synopsis. They're always vague, but she already has an ultimatum from 4x07 soooo what's going on with the rightful queen now? *sweats nervously* Reply

Thread

Link

It's is Jack's way. It's how he got the gold, after all. I would love him to "luck" into killing Rogers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link