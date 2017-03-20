Black Sails: 409 Promo + 408 Featurette + Twitter Goodness
Synopsis: Silver and his men hunt for Flint on Skeleton Island; Madi receives an offer; Rogers struggles to hear Eleanor; Billy casts his lot.
To further keep you terrified for next week, here's what Luke Arnold has to say about 409:
Look, next week is... next week is wild. It's something else. It might not be for everyone but it's got serious Flint + Silver #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. März 2017
He's long kept saying how 409 is kind of... weird? Different? So who knows what's gonna happen. Flashback time? Silver backstory?
His entire Twitter feed is a goldmine right now. #DRAMATICBREAD
I think @TobyStephensInV and I could do a great "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf". I'll be Martha. #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. März 2017
The @ClaraPaget @LiseSlabber scene you never knew you needed so bad #BlackSails #dramaticbread— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. März 2017
This ep is directed by our long overdue 1st female director Uta Briesewitz and she, like every lady on our show, is incredible #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. März 2017
Is Flint... breaking up with me? #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. März 2017
#BlackSails #FathomsDeep— Meghan (@herebemeghan) 20. März 2017
Flint: Let me tell you a story...
Dooley: pic.twitter.com/Bs0DSCfSxN
Meanwhile, Old Man Stephens wants to know about this "endgame" kids today talk about.
Went up river together... way up river to Skeleton Island w/@LongLukeArnold. Nice Live tweeting my brother for @BlkSails_STARZ! #blacksails pic.twitter.com/sW9P3lujmg— Dan Shotz (@danshotz) 20. März 2017
#BlackSails. Episode 8. The beginning of the 'end game'. Let me know what you think...— TOBY STEPHENS (@TobyStephensInV) 19. März 2017
Sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Not only was the director of 408 a woman, two women wrote the episode too! Explains so fucking much. The women truly reined supreme in this one, even more than usual.
Crew, are you ready for Skeleton Island? SHIT IS GETTING PIRATE-Y! Only two more episodes!!
(x)
Also i can't believe we only got 2 episodes left 🙃
Oh, also - rip Joji, the background posing king to rule them all. You were very pretty to look at.
Edited at 2017-03-20 08:17 pm (UTC)
Poor background king Joji, can they at least give him a line before killing him off?
btw HAVE U GUYS SEEN THIS SHIT
http://livila.tumblr.com/post/158634308
“I have the strange feeling that never again will I see Woodes. Dreams come now, strange dreams all confound (?) with Spanish Armadas and Man O War, my Woodes sending a Galleon. How could that be possible. That he would done so to speak with an enemy, and such an enemy as Spain and Gov Raja who has a bloody vendetta to take care of with Woodes.”
wtffffff
Re: btw HAVE U GUYS SEEN THIS SHIT
Thankfully someone transcribed that journal entry cause I can't read script. She has nice handwriting.
I'm really not ready for this series to be over. Although someone better kill Billy before its all over.
Edited at 2017-03-20 08:30 pm (UTC)
Dunno what to think about Luke's vague 4X09 comments, so I just won't address them.
"This ep is directed by our long overdue 1st female director Uta Briesewitz and she, like every lady on our show, is incredible "
I mean, it's great they finally have a female director (in an episode written by two female writers? Is this is post 'women's day' episode?) but 'long overdue' is putting it mildly, so it's hard for me to feel impressed.
Yah, black sails should have delivered on female involvement earlier. sb (tiddies?) pointed out that s2 had the most female writers, which rly shows in its nuances. i don't wanna pat the creators on the back particularly, but luke has always been rly vocal abt supporting the women working on the show, so i thought it's a cute tweet.
I haven't checked, but it wouldn't surprise me if S2 had the most female writers, since it was a good season for the women, especially someone like Anne, who too often is in Jack's shadow, and poor Miranda.
Oh, for sure, good on Luke for being vocal about it and pointing it our, I'm just talking about not giving the producers or whoever a pat on the back for throwing us a bone right at the end.
Fandom opinions about the Silver and Flint portion of this episode have been a bit much from the most annoying factions. I'm just not going to touch any social media tag for Black Sails until it's all done.
I also cannot wait to rewatch the whole thing without the constant anxiety over whether Madi survives or not.
The fandom has been a mess and it's only been a day. Been blocked by s/b bc I voiced my opinion that Silver can't lay blame for all of his terrible actions on Flint alone. (Like, I didn't even address them or anything, they just saw it apparently, dropped some smug gifs and blocked me lmao.) I can't wait for everyone to calm the fuck down again.
I rly think Madi will make it. She's been written so well, I can't believe that after two episodes of her essentially disappearing from screen she'll be offed for manpain.
i'm so happy i don't ever interact with the folks on tumblr. you're a brave soul for doing it.
The Eurydice/Woodes and Eleanor parallels have me shook. The writers have been better than this before so they can be again. I want to hear her thoughts but like, without making her have a scene with Billy. I don't need that. I just don't know how the war can be fully squashed whilst she's alive. I think poorly compared to the writers, though. It didn't even occur to me that Julius would be back at the camp putting on a show over the stolen treasure until Flint said it.
Also I keep seeing people comparing Silver/Madi/Flint to Thomas/Miranda/Flint & I just don't see it. :/
i used to see it during the first few eps of this season (eg with madi quoting don quixote) but now silver's being a little bitch and thomas hamilton does not deserve that comparison. their relationship is far too volatile to ever be a proper partnership.
Yeah I don't see it being fake between them seeing how Israel Hands meddled between it. And how Silver reacted seeing Flint and Dooley on the shore.
i think there are a lot of interesting narrative parallels there, esp on a show that is luuuurves its parallels and history repeating itself, but to assume that silver/madi/flint dynamic is an actual repeat of thomas/james/miranda is not the conclusiong to draw. i look at it like i look at the original and the new star wars main trio: finn/rey/poe are not exact replicas of luke/leia/han, but between them they combine a lot of the same elements, remixed to be different. i like the whole "flint goes from being thomas' pragmatist to being the idealist to silver's pragmatist" stuff.
but yeah, some ppl are a bit too convinced it means we'll get the same thing again. like, no...? that'd be dull. at this point it's pretty obvious that's not what'll go down.
(i am, however, complete trash for cute james/madi/silver fic. if it's fanfic, give it to me as fluffy and tooth-rottingly sweet and domestic as it gets, i need that rn to deal w what's happening in canon lmaoooo.)
this week's ep was amazing. i'm sure it had its flaws but i stopped paying attention to them after max and anne got their reconciliation in the snow. truly one of the best scenes of the whole show. i was pretty sure max wouldn't be willing to marry a dude for power, glad to see she wasn't willing to make that sacrifice.
meanwhile i'm ecstatic cunning murderous flint is making a comeback. he's been far too easy-going when it comes to silver's shady flip-flopping ass. i'm worried about joji's fate though, hopefully he gets at least one line before he bites the dust.
my one concern atm is whether they'll be able to wrap everything up, especially the slave rebellion/maroon plotline. but then not everything needs to be tied up with a neat bow, and they can do some epilogue text to explain what happens historically. i'm gonna choose to have faith in the writers since they haven't let me down so far.
lmfao
A couple of my friends love it and say I should just "get past" it because the show is "so good" but nah.
BUT. And this is is BIG one. I never, ever recommend the show to anyone without a massive warning for that S1 subplot, bc it's shit shit shit, and I don't know a single fan who'd defend it. The writers learn to do better, but it's a big fuck-up and I'd never, ever blame anyone for whom it's a deal-breaker.
Watch what does you good, bb. <3
I just don't understand why you feel the need to bring this up now when we've been years past that? Or was the attempt to watch recent? anywho I'm sorry you had to go through watching that I think if a person is sensitive towards rape scenes it's not something to simply get past. So your friends sound awful to suggest that.
that plot is season one was abhorrent and i side eye the exclusion of female voices behind the scenes, but idk man. the writers have shown an understanding and growth and it's just weird to see a comment about this three years later.
listen to your friends or don't, but this show's handling of female characters and giving them depth and nuance is literally some of the best on TV out right now. there's no excuse honestly but that particular character goes through so much i just... it's season 4.
I'm really curious about Madi's deal in the synopsis. They're always vague, but she already has an ultimatum from 4x07 soooo what's going on with the rightful queen now? *sweats nervously*