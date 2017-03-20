coed

Radiohead's OK Computer Turns 20: A Reflection




In 1997, Radiohead released their landmark album OK Computer. Striking both critical and commercial success, the album went on to define a generation and influence artist after artist, while simultaneously changing the music industry. "OK Computer marked a moment unlike any other, when making a record that at once epitomized and subverted the rock album ideal would lead it to being crowned the best album ever."




Artists including Maxwell, Danny Brown, and members of Arcade Fire reflect on what OK Computer means to them and how it has influenced their lives and their music.

