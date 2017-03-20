Radiohead's OK Computer Turns 20: A Reflection

OK Computer changed my life. Reply

My favourite album. I will never love another the way I love OK Computer. Reply

SAME! I have an OKC tattoo to boot. Reply

what's your tattoo? Reply

i love listening to okc in the car. def one of my go to albums when i'm feeling down also lol. Reply

i can't believe this album came out when i was a baby Reply

damn I feel old. Lucky is def one of my all time favorite songs. This scene in Six Feet Under is so perfect

SFU is the best. This scene, gah. Honestly S4 is amazing. Reply

Paranoid Android. I remember seeing the video on MTV and thinking, what the hell? But I loved the song. Reply

My absolute fave album of theirs. Reply

Holy crap, I can't believe it's been 20 years. The album is truly a masterpiece, I don't think I could even pick a favourite song. Reply

can't think of a favorite song but they're good for when i'm feeling down which is... always Reply

I know that's right Reply

i was in elementary school when this came out but my teen sisters loved radiohead (lol good influences)



electioneering is prob my fave from okc. there's so much to love from that era tbh. (polyethylene is one of their best b-sides, and i can't get enough of climbing up the walls 7 zero remix, etc.)

it's an incredible album but i have a stronger relationship w/ amnesiac and hail to the thief.



Edited at 2017-03-20 08:32 pm (UTC)

Hail to the Thief is my all-time favorite (criminally unappreciated imo) but OK Computer was my gateway drug to Radiohead.



Karma Police is everything to me, man Reply

HTTT is my favorite album also but the new one comes close. Reply

Hail to the Thief is a masterpiece. I always play it in the car. Reply

ia! 2+2=5, sail to the moon, where i end and you begin, there there (hearing this live was a spiritual experience lol!), a punch up at a wedding.... i was obsessed with every track, basically Reply

I love Hail to the Thief! I don't have a favorite album, but that one was the one that really grabbed me I think. Reply

HTTT was my first Radiohead album and it holds a special place in my heart. And it is very underrated for whatever reason. Reply

from polyethylene on....are u me omfg (;- ;) Reply

20 years? Omg Reply

I bought this album love some songs but id love ppl to really pinpoint what lyric or sound got to them and changed their life. Idk if it changed my life the way others have. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUea0h4 DZTs



The part that always gives me chills starts at 3:20 keeps building and then reaches it's apex from 4:00 to 4:25



Lucky 1:39 onwards up until the end Reply

I wish that they'd swoop down in a country lane late at night when I'm driving

Take me on board their beautiful ship, show me the world as I'd love to see it



those lyrics always stand out for me. it's not about if it's the best line or the best lyrics, but for me about relating to a feeling that has always been rly abstract until u hear it put into a song. Frankly I suck at explaining~~ it but the lyrics that follow do a pretty good job at that:



I'd tell all my friends but they'd never believe me, they'd think that I'd finally lost it completely

I'd show them the stars and the meaning of life, they'd shut me away but I'd be all right



bc i know people always dismiss radiohead's lyrics as "depressing" but frankly there is a lot of genuine, uncynical contentment. Or irony, usually everything at once. Reply

one day.... I am going to grow wings



I don't think I can ever say whether this is supposed to be a delusion (the sort of lie you tell yourself), a not-so veiled reference to death, or a defiant and hopeful promise that you'll get back up. The song doesn't change me but listening to it, it tells me if I have changed. That I have changed. Reply

it's more a feeling? like these individual lines in the context of the songs kill me:



'we are standing on the edge'

'such a pretty house / such a pretty garden'

'it's always better on the outside'

'for a minute there / i lost myself'

'one day i am going to grow wings / a chemical reaction'

'i'd tell all my friends but they'd never believe me / they'd think that i'd finally lost it completely' Reply

For me it was seeing them live in 2003. In high school I dated a guy who was super into Ok Computer and I didn't really get it. Saw them with this set list and since then huge fan. I can go on binges watching listening to live performances on YouTube and Spotify. Reply

The entire OK Computer album is my favorite Radiohead song but I think "Let Down" is the one I feel deep deep down in my soul. I saw them live and when they performed that song I started crying and had to sit down because I was so overwhelmed with emotion. Reply

i was going to say you are an unicorn of a person for having heard let down live but i forgot they had played it during this era!!! I assume it was recently then?



omg my soul is going to officially depart if they happen to play it when i see them in a couple of months Reply

I saw them when they went on tour for OK Computer. I was 17 years old and literally felt like I had gone to church after the concert was over. Reply

I'm so jealous you saw let down live. Reply

I finally saw Let Down live last summer and I cried lmao Reply

I'm seeing them next week and I am praying that they do Let Down. It's my favorite song of theirs and it takes me back to my first relationship and sitting in his car. Such a perfect time in my life. Reply

This is said show:







This is said show:

Favorite song is Street Spirit. Got to see them perform it live and I almost collapsed.

street spirit is a massive soft spot for me. congrats on hearing it live bb Reply

from OKC my fave is probably Subterranean Homesick Alien and Let Down... and Exit Music



It's not my fave radiohead album personally but as far as lyrics go I don't think anything can quite match it. also nothing on that album has aged a day.



(actual rh favorites are How to Disappear Completely and Reckoner and Tinker Tailor etc, but rly you can't pick just one or even five) Reply

I couldnt even pick a top 10 without doubting it right away again. Reply

ikr i have so much love for all most their songs, depends on my mood on the day on the position of the stars



yass @ tinker tailor! that's the one i repeat the most from a moon shaped pool lol Reply

yeah as I've gone through the comments I feel like renegotiating all my favorites lol Reply

