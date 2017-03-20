Radiohead's OK Computer Turns 20: A Reflection
This week we look back on the 20th anniversary of @Radiohead’s OK Computer; was the album the last of its kind? https://t.co/DVmDRipydv— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) March 20, 2017
In 1997, Radiohead released their landmark album OK Computer. Striking both critical and commercial success, the album went on to define a generation and influence artist after artist, while simultaneously changing the music industry. "OK Computer marked a moment unlike any other, when making a record that at once epitomized and subverted the rock album ideal would lead it to being crowned the best album ever."
.@ArcadeFire, @xDannyxBrownx, and more artists reveal what OK Computer has meant to them through the years https://t.co/Zcn4RzeUUK— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) March 20, 2017
Artists including Maxwell, Danny Brown, and members of Arcade Fire reflect on what OK Computer means to them and how it has influenced their lives and their music.
What's your favorite Radiohead song, ONTD?
electioneering is prob my fave from okc. there's so much to love from that era tbh. (polyethylene is one of their best b-sides, and i can't get enough of climbing up the walls 7 zero remix, etc.)
it's an incredible album but i have a stronger relationship w/ amnesiac and hail to the thief.
Karma Police is everything to me, man
The part that always gives me chills starts at 3:20 keeps building and then reaches it's apex from 4:00 to 4:25
Put on headphones for the full effect!
Take me on board their beautiful ship, show me the world as I'd love to see it
those lyrics always stand out for me. it's not about if it's the best line or the best lyrics, but for me about relating to a feeling that has always been rly abstract until u hear it put into a song. Frankly I suck at explaining~~ it but the lyrics that follow do a pretty good job at that:
I'd tell all my friends but they'd never believe me, they'd think that I'd finally lost it completely
I'd show them the stars and the meaning of life, they'd shut me away but I'd be all right
bc i know people always dismiss radiohead's lyrics as "depressing" but frankly there is a lot of genuine, uncynical contentment. Or irony, usually everything at once.
I don't think I can ever say whether this is supposed to be a delusion (the sort of lie you tell yourself), a not-so veiled reference to death, or a defiant and hopeful promise that you'll get back up. The song doesn't change me but listening to it, it tells me if I have changed. That I have changed.
'we are standing on the edge'
'such a pretty house / such a pretty garden'
'it's always better on the outside'
'for a minute there / i lost myself'
'one day i am going to grow wings / a chemical reaction'
'i'd tell all my friends but they'd never believe me / they'd think that i'd finally lost it completely'
omg my soul is going to officially depart if they happen to play it when i see them in a couple of months
This is said show:
It's not my fave radiohead album personally but as far as lyrics go I don't think anything can quite match it. also nothing on that album has aged a day.
(actual rh favorites are How to Disappear Completely and Reckoner and Tinker Tailor etc, but rly you can't pick just one or even five)
allmost their songs, depends on my mood on the day on the position of the stars