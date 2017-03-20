March 20th, 2017, 08:47 pm all_nighterr Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl #2 gal_gadot And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my lifesrcCongrats! And I love the name Maya. Tagged: gal gadot, wonder woman Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
She's one of those women who looked cute while pregnant. I remember feeling like I was just walking bloat during the second and third trimesters.
I see this shameless promotion lol