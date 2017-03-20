Lea Michele and Ellen Spoon in Bed + "I'm fine with being naked"

she's completely insufferable and her music is horrific but i still like her idk Reply

Ellen makes music???

i am CACKLING @ work

BOOM

I like her. She's great as Hester on Scream Queens.

This was cute. I liked her first album but I hope she doesn't try to be a popstar with this new one.

she ditched the pop route for this album

i can't stand her. i remember once she said something like "i was 17 and i was at dinner with [can't remember] and i was like yeah pass the wine, i'm italian" something like that.. for some reason that really offended me and she's been cancelled to me. also her music sounds horrible to me

lmfaoooo good luck sis

But...she is Italian.

is she? she's not. and in one sentence she shat all over a culture which is unesco patrimony.

(sorry i'm in a bad mood)

I thought that this was gonna be a Joan Rivers ripoff, so I was relieved. I'm sure Ellen stole the idea from someone, and Jame Corden will steal the idea for his show.



Also, I can't believe people like Lea on ONTD, after the ablest bullshit in Scream Queens.

This was really cute, she sounds really happy right now.

I love this song by her, but wish Sia gave it to Britney instead of giving her Perfume





It's a beautiful song but I don't think it would have worked as much with Brit.

lol they would have to tone it down for sure, but it's not like perfume should have worked for Brit either haha



I just want a good Britney power ballad...

i loved this album idgaf, and i love that song too



same with this omw





taking me back to a good summer lmao

this is my fav song from her album and the only one i ever listen to

She comes of as that OTT drama club-kid that isn't a terrible person. I doubt I'll listen to her album, but I hope she finds success with it.

Have you seen Glee?

Lmao Ellen's face when lea said "do you want to be on top?"... same Ellen. They always had good chemistry



And that's a bed I wouldn't mind going in to 👀

Cute funny little video. Lea's laugh always gets me.



Is there a reblog link for the gifs?

this one itp: whoops, that was for another part of the clipthis one itp: http://margot-r0bbie.tumblr.com/post/15 8510955777/or-do-you-wanna-be-on-top

This was cute and I'll always have a soft spot for Lea. My over-the-top fav.

lmao right?

Exactly. She's too much but in an endearing way



Btw I love your icon



Edited at 2017-03-20 09:41 pm (UTC)

She's so extra. As long as I have limited exposure to her I can find her endearing at times.

sometimes i like her and sometimes i hate her. i can never decide bc i always liked naya when i watched s1/2 of glee and heard they hated one another. and i feel like i always read diva stories about her getting people fired. but damn if her voice isn't one of my favorites of all time

Rachel is one of my all-time favorite characters, so I think I'll always like Lea.

