[movie] batb:cuties

The View talks about Comey's comments and Merkel's vist



Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:

The panel talks about the current House Select Intelligence Committee hearing that is happening right now that has Admiral Rogers (Head of the NSA) and Director Comey (Head of the FBI). Director Comey confirms that there is a current investigation in regards to the coordination of the 45 administration and Russia.

The panel talks about the events that occurred during Angela Merkel trip to the United States. The lack of handshake between the two figures and 45's comments of a shared connection with being wiretapped by Obama.

The panel then reflects on Tomi Lahren's appearance from Friday in which she talks about being pro-choice while being Republican.








