The View talks about Comey's comments and Merkel's vist

The Admiral Rogers and Director Comey hearing is close to ending. But it's very eye opening.

Denny Heck went off

He was a goddamn patriot.

I damn near had tears in my eyes.

Yas GAWD YAS!

He made me cry and I am not even american. He was PERFECT! OMG

This was best Monday ever

This was best Monday ever Reply

Dang, I'm bummed I missed it.

Spicer calls Flynn a "volunteer" on Trump campaign and says Manafort played "minimal role" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 20, 2017





Are people gonna be dumb enough to buy this? Are people gonna be dumb enough to buy this?

I'm not dumb enough to buy that.

yes

Sis, the people around Trump may have committed treason but that doesn't mean Trump did!

Yes

you know they are

I know in the grand scheme of all the fucked up shit FAUXTUS has done it's small, but the fact that he refused to shake Chancellor Merkel's hand...like you petty ignorant infantile little bitch could you be any more of a fucking embarrassment to this country



Edited at 2017-03-20 07:12 pm (UTC)

his face is always asking for a good punch i swear

He's such a fucking child. I've never seen a grown man act like such a toddler outside of Scandal

Someone posted a photo of Vanks sitting next to Merkel and I was so fucking pissed off. The, arguably, most powerful woman in the world is forced to attend an event at the White House and she's relegated to sitting next to some 3rd rate debutante?

woah almost didn't recognize the op

changed icons. XD

SAME

Spicer says Trump golfing different from Obama golfing because of "how you use the game of golf" to advance US interests — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 20, 2017

how does that even make sense?

Oh my fucking god someone hit him in the balls

How is that even...? I love how the press corps openly laugh at his bad answers.

Lmao I didn't realize they did that

was it mocking laughter

Between this and saying Manafort had a "very limited role" in the campaign...I fucking can't.



This administration gaslights like nothing I've ever sense. Reply

I'm fucking pissed that I had to see his name on a billboard in Dubai. Just goes to show it's all just business.

I want to have faith that this will all lead to something but I'm so jaded

I did not sit on the Spicey press conference. I plan on briefly watching it after the Comey/Rogers hearing and maybe Gorsuch confirmation hearing later.

he offered the NYtimes to write their headlines. he's on the hunt for a new job! :D

lol. comey/rogers hearing is done so off to spicey press conference.

OP, for a sec i thought smn stole your post!



thank you to your government, i just sat down thinking "what should i watch while i eat dinner?" and your government provided it! it's like a tv show, i cant believe this is all real Reply

i changed icons. lol.

This Comey hearing is infuriating. Nunes is trash. It just came out that a winery he owns has Russian connections. I feel like this is a never-ending nesting doll of Russian fuckery.

The Republicans are fuckery. However, it was eye opening. I've been watching it for awhile. Like Trey Gowdy is a punchable face!

Gowdy's face is gross. His words are gross. Watching Richard Spencer get punched helps make it feel better.

Trey Gowdy and his never ending quest for an ever uglier haircut has absolutely the most punchable face.

Parent

Trey Gowdy's Botox situation is ridiculous. From some angles, he looks like he's in his 20s yet hes in his 50s. Too creepy

So cool that Comey and the FBI had been investigating the Trump campaign for Russia ties for 3 months and around the same time he released the pointless letter about Clinton. How did you not let American voters know about that but released a meaningless letter?



I can't @ that fuckace Gowdy and the rest of the Republicans caring more about leaks than actual treason. It's clear he dreams of imprisoning journalists. Comey said both parties were hacked but obviously since only DNC info was released I wonder if blackmail is at play with Republicans. I hope that babadook looking motherfucker Roger Stone goes to prison.



Edited at 2017-03-20 07:17 pm (UTC)

Has anyone brought up him releasing that Clinton letter when he's ~oh so careful about saying names and smearing folks today? Asshole.

I can't fucking wait to see Roger Stone go down, I've said this since the shit he was saying about Eliot Spitzer.

Gowdy sounds like Kevin Costner doing a bad southern accent in "JFK."

Trey Gowdy legit leaked info himself during the Benghazi investigations, and now he's bitching about leaks and anonymous sources - bitch, you were an "anonymous source" like a year ago.

I saw a bunch of people praising my representative for his questioning of comey so I went back and watched it, I think ppl are a little too soon to call him president material since he's a jr representative and only 36

who's your rep?

swalwell from california.

eric swalwell

Tbh I think anyone who's standing up against this fuckery has a leg up on their competition who aren't, but I think a lot of people just see a young, not-unattractive dude speaking up & they wonder if they can recapture the Obama spark for an assured win. :\

i'm hoping my senator, chris murphy, throws his hat in the ring. i'm very happy that he represents my state.

i'm at work and cant watch! bless this post for keeping me informed.



ty for always doing these posts, OP! Reply

i only do it from monday to friday essentially when the view is on air.

