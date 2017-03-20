Camila Cabello to release singles before summer, album in fall
- When asked when she'll be releasing music, Camila responds, "I hope to release my first few songs before summer and then go from there and hopefully an album in the Fall."
- Also the intro to this article is the definition of brown nosing, and I highly recommend peeping it for yourselves.
Also, I wonder how Becky G feels about her.
can't wait to see the shitshow on ONTD when she surpasses the success of 5H.
fuck la reid
The picture with the coat is nice
Her crazy obsessed manager's hustle is admirable though
I can see her having Shawn Mendes levels of success and making that type of music I guess and maybe even more since she has a lot of devoted fans in latin America that stream 24/7 hence why 5H's singles always do so well despite NOBODY ever buying their albums
Her left eye is FALLING...or her RIGHT eye is flying away....what?????