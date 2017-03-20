Camila Cabello to release singles before summer, album in fall

Song of the summer, watch. She's going to happen, whether we like it or not.



Also, I wonder how Becky G feels about her.



yeah, I really wouldn't be surprised, she seems to be happening already.

can't wait to see the shitshow on ONTD when she surpasses the success of 5H. Reply

Funny you mention Becky G when they both dated Austin Mahone. Reply

I always see Normani liking Becky G's photos on Instagram, but not Camila. nnnnn Reply

Omg Reply

I thought about Becky G and Camila the other day, considering Becky had transitioned into spanish music and now Camila is snatching ha potential tracks! Reply

So this is what we'll have to look forward to if we don't buy FLAME on iTunes. Reply

ia Reply

now THIS is called promo Reply

Ugh no Reply

They are just pouring money into this girl, I truly hope for her sake she does have success because she has no concept of how quickly they'll yank their $$$ and interest if she doesn't produce returns. Reply

Her manager is obsessed with her that's also why she's getting all these good slots and fts Reply

It'd also be nice for a label to promote black R&B talent rather than propping up talentless racist assholes who hate the people who made the genre in the first place but I'm sleep Reply

right Reply

this tea



fuck la reid Reply

She's gonna have the song of the summer, isn't she? Reply

I know the guy who wrote this article. Didn't take him for a Camila fan... Reply

Her Management/PR team is ruthless and thirsty. Publications get incentivized to write puff pieces like this one all the time. All this "positive" press she has been getting is transparent as fuck. Reply

girl.. save the magazine covers for when your single drops. Reply

When she said "my experiences, my fantasies, and everything in between" I immediately thought of those leaked notes where she had little letters to the dude from 5SOS & Harry



The picture with the coat is nice Reply

Lmao those letters were so embarrassing Reply

lmao i will never forget that. Reply

keep it. Reply

i feel like she's doing too much too soon Reply

yes Karla, give us something to bitch about! Reply

ONTD is the only place I hear about this pop group reject. Reply

I wish! She is exploding all over my twitter even though I don't follow her :X Reply

Nah, her tragic ass song Bad Things was a hit. It's not just ONTD talking about her. Reply

So is she making r&b pop like Ariana or is she making singer-song writer romantic cliches like Taylor? It's funny she whined in 5H about how their music wasn't her style and she wanted to make guitar based music yet Bad Things is basically the same genre as 5H



Her crazy obsessed manager's hustle is admirable though Reply

it's obvious she's trying to be like taylor. i think she said all she talks about with taylor is boys and hasn't received any business or songwriting advice lmao am i supposed to buy that Reply

Pssst yeah right



I can see her having Shawn Mendes levels of success and making that type of music I guess and maybe even more since she has a lot of devoted fans in latin America that stream 24/7 hence why 5H's singles always do so well despite NOBODY ever buying their albums Reply

I think that right now she's just trying to get her name out there by making mainstream 5H-type music, but then she'll try and break out on her own with songwriter-type songs. Reply

She said she really wanted to become a songwritter, which she couldnt do in 5H, and she has written in all of her collabs so far. Check your facts before you speak! Reply

plz she doesn't have Ari's vocal skillz Reply

