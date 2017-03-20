senait

Julie Andrews: Trump's budget cuts to the arts are "heartbreaking"




· Said in an interview with The Project that Trump's cuts to the arts boggle her mind & that she doesn't know why you would want to cut funding to the arts, considering how important they are
· Co-wrote a CNN op-ed with her daughter two weeks ago in defense of arts funding; it was released at nearly the same time as Trump's budget was announced, just by coincidence
· Talks about being recognized as Mary Poppins in public bathrooms

source

ONTD, how crappy would you feel if Julie Andrews didn't like you?
