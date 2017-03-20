Julie Andrews: Trump's budget cuts to the arts are "heartbreaking"











is it real?

So i saw this on insta and i SCREAMEDis it real? Reply

Thread

Link

it was but mcdonalds claimed to have gotten hacked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup one of the workers went rouge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup but it was deleted and i think they implied they were hacked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, lol, but McDonalds said they were hacked - it was probably a social media person who went rogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops, I think you got it already, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc if they were "hacked", this is actually making me want to buy mcdonald's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw another screencap where they claimed to have been hacked and deleted the tweet, even though it was still pinned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yep and it was deleted almost immediately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'm going to pretend this was approved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, apparently someone put it on and then removed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My heart breaks too, Dame Julie. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Julie an American citizen?

I fucking love her, to this day I can't think of anyone who was as stunning and perfect with no makeup and a pixie cut Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think she is, she seemed to be considering it a few years ago but if she ever did it, she's never talked about it publicly (but maybe she just saw the ~outcry about her fellow mary poppins' citizenship status and decided to keep it on the dl lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This had me cackling



God what a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our democracy is literally a fucking joke....how much longer must we suffer this darkest timeline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao our country remains a fucking joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The end is near. I can feel it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please out live osp julie

you have to Reply

Thread

Link

Still hoping for Princess Diaries 3.



Or From the Notebooks of a Middle School Princess. Reply

Thread

Link

QUEEN



how long until he tweets how washed-up and overrated she is?????? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably something like "Mary Poppins is why we need the wall and the travel ban, so many illegals flying over by umbrella and stealing American jobs. So sad!"



Edited at 2017-03-20 06:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds about right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope sad julie andrews makes the baby boomers feel bad Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck calling her overrated, Drumpf Reply

Thread

Link



Jaoquin Castro is out here doing the Lawd's work setting up a trail to the Trump pee tape, I LIVE. Reply

Thread

Link

1. No, NEA grant don't go primarily to rich urbanites.



2. Have the R's making this argument seen their tax plans?

https://t.co/9ecGSvGB9e — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 20, 2017





The horror!



A coal miner pays like 60 cents in taxes for PBS/NPR — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 16, 2017





It's ignorant of people like Mulvaney and the rest of the GOP to assume people in WV or anywhere else don't watch PBS or like art. The NEA even helps fund things like your local theatre and arts scene. Meanwhile taxpayers are funding weekly Mar-a-Lago trips and for Melania to live in NYC. The horror!It's ignorant of people like Mulvaney and the rest of the GOP to assume people in WV or anywhere else don't watch PBS or like art. The NEA even helps fund things like your local theatre and arts scene. Meanwhile taxpayers are funding weekly Mar-a-Lago trips and for Melania to live in NYC. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so condescending of the republicans to assume that if you're a coal miner you only watch football and monster truck rallies or whatever. all sorts of people watch pbs just like all sorts of people watch espn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my family didn't have cable when i was growing up, so we watched a ton of PBS children's programming... like do they realize those same people may not be able to afford a 500 tv channel package? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Julie Andrews is OVERRATED! Mary Poppins? Never heard of it



Probably a Trump tweet at 4AM tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link





every time I read about a new trump policy :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I know each day brings a new horror :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know he's straight! That belt doesn't go with those pants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

julie andrews is on TWITTER! i just love her.



heck is going in rn on comey and rogers. Reply

Thread

Link

I know, I am ALIVE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cutting after school programs is going to hurt so many children and families. He's such a Scumbag in Chief Reply

Thread

Link

I used to run an after school program at an elementary school in LA for over 75 children a day. My waitlist had about 100 kids on it. These programs are VITAL to low income families. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia I used to work with an after school tutoring program at a title 1 school and it had such an impact on the kids I worked with. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link