Julie Andrews: Trump's budget cuts to the arts are "heartbreaking"
Legendary actress Julie Andrews HITS OUT at Trump's proposal to slash funding for the arts https://t.co/APHywecSqY pic.twitter.com/xsA3gho6YT— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 20, 2017
· Said in an interview with The Project that Trump's cuts to the arts boggle her mind & that she doesn't know why you would want to cut funding to the arts, considering how important they are
· Co-wrote a CNN op-ed with her daughter two weeks ago in defense of arts funding; it was released at nearly the same time as Trump's budget was announced, just by coincidence
· Talks about being recognized as Mary Poppins in public bathrooms
source
ONTD, how crappy would you feel if Julie Andrews didn't like you?
I fucking love her, to this day I can't think of anyone who was as stunning and perfect with no makeup and a pixie cut
how long until he tweets how washed-up and overrated she is??????
It's ignorant of people like Mulvaney and the rest of the GOP to assume people in WV or anywhere else don't watch PBS or like art. The NEA even helps fund things like your local theatre and arts scene. Meanwhile taxpayers are funding weekly Mar-a-Lago trips and for Melania to live in NYC.
