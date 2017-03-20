Zara Larsson's 'So Good' enters iTunes Top 10 in 61 Countries!
.@zaralarsson's 1st international album "So Good" broke the top 10 on @iTunes in 61 different countries! #ZaraSoGood https://t.co/nnzz0VsLeW pic.twitter.com/bfoPMZUVY3— TEN Music Group (@TENMusicGroup) 20 March 2017
It's also now the most streamed debut by a female artist on Spotify, Lush Life's impact!
.@zaralarsson's album "So Good" has become the most streamed debut album by a female artist on Spotify w/ a total of 1,322,605,804 streams! pic.twitter.com/ll570HHPdX— Zara Larsson Online (@ZaraLOnline) 18 March 2017
SOURCE: 1 + 2
Make sure you stream it on Spotify!
Won’t wash my hair
Then make 'em bounce like a basketball
She, Tinashe, the 2NE1 girl, that other girl...they don't have "IT", they are not bringing what we need.
Meanwhile underrated queens stay killing it and keeping us nourished while our "elected" pop goddesses have us starving:
I remember Rihanna's mixtape days so I'm going to argue the trifecta of Zara, Tinashe, and CL, they all have potential to bring it.
I'm honestly salty tracks she released years ago like Lush life and Never forget you made the cut instead of wanna and permission like this is her debut album. Give people some new material.
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:15 pm (UTC)
Did you really expect her to skip it?
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:09 pm (UTC)
*still pending
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.