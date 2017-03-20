Zara Larsson's 'So Good' enters iTunes Top 10 in 61 Countries!

But not America. Flop. Reply

Is this the girl that sounds like Iggy but is the singing version? Reply

She's the girl on this year's song of the summer







Make sure you stream it on Spotify! Reply

This song is a snooze though. Reply

As long as you live in the US, you'll be fine lol. Otherwise it's #9 on iTunes worldwide and #2 in the UK; it's gonna smash. Reply

This video. :( Reply

gah, she's boring Reply

I listened to her album this morning and it's so boring and blah. No need to release a full LP if all the songs sound the same. Just release an EP every few months and be done with it. Reply

I don't want to shower, even if I stink Reply

Kristen Stewart teas Reply

Demi's impact



Won’t wash my hair

Then make 'em bounce like a basketball Reply

We need to stop trying to force these girls to happen.



She, Tinashe, the 2NE1 girl, that other girl...they don't have "IT", they are not bringing what we need.



Meanwhile underrated queens stay killing it and keeping us nourished while our "elected" pop goddesses have us starving:



Charli XCX is the millennial Robyn tbh! Reply

Charli really knows how to open an album. Reply

JUSTICE FOR DUA LIPA!!!! Reply

i hated sucker but this "mixtape" is a step up for chartreuse. Reply

Because Charli XYZ has it? I love her and I'm glad she'll never starve because of her songwriting but lmaoo



I remember Rihanna's mixtape days so I'm going to argue the trifecta of Zara, Tinashe, and CL, they all have potential to bring it. Reply

i just dont find her music interesting. Reply

Wait her songs have been on the radio for like a year but she hasn't released an album until now? I no longer have any clue how the music industry works. Reply

LMAO a billion streams sounds like a lie. Reply

it's not, but it's manipulative in the sense that all Lush Life streams (and Never Forget You, for example) have been included. Reply

It was fine but she probably shouldn't have called it "So Good" Reply

idgi why they pushed her album back for a decade only to release this mediocre shit. And then to remove wanna and permission????? They would've been two hits. The only song i really like on this album is mississippi. The rest are forgettable.



I'm honestly salty tracks she released years ago like Lush life and Never forget you made the cut instead of wanna and permission like this is her debut album. Give people some new material.



Edited at 2017-03-20 07:02 pm (UTC) Reply

There are 13 other tracks on the album Reply

So? was she really lacking in material to include two tracks that came out in 2015 like girl wyd Reply

You said "give people some new material" and...she did, is all I'm saying. Lush Life was always the album's lead single and her biggest hit yet, no way she'd leave it out. Reply

How is it a lead single when it came out two years before her album lmao....



Edited at 2017-03-20 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

It's the label that kept pushing back the album's release, it wasn't part of a different project.

Did you really expect her to skip it? Reply

I wouldnt have cared if they included wanna and permission honestly im just annoyed they werent there esp when she has other songs on the album that are boring asf Reply

Yasss!! She's great live and she deserves to prosper. Reply

White mediocrity at its finest. Reply

she should've titled this album ~just ok~



she should've titled this album ~just ok~

It is 'so good' indeed :) Reply

that's cute. wait until Queen Rita Ora drops her album *this year and dominates.



*still pending Reply

I've read she's coming back next month. Reply

The album was really disappointing to me. All the good songs were already released. Reply

I am OBSESSED with Symphony. I don't care much for the album tho. Usually Ed Sheeran co written songs are decent but even his on this album is a flop. Reply

I still haven't botherd to listen to her new album. Reply

