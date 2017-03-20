Penelope Cruz to Star in 'Versace: American Crime Story'

gaga is pressed! Also, has anyone who won the golden globe not even been nominated for the corresponding Emmy?



I hope they give Penelope prosthetics or put her in a sun oven for a couple days or something, oh my word

Rachel Bloom (crazy ex-girlfriend) and gina rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) in recent years.



i thought gaga was confirmed for this? or was she just confirmed for something for the versace season?



the golden globes has a long history of nominating flashy people over talent so i'm sure it's happened before tbh Reply

YAAASS MY QUEEN



I'm kind of obsessed with this? Reply

My Colonizing Queen! Slay! On ha way to EGOT! Reply

She is gonna slay but she is way too pretty to play Donatella. Reply

Mte Reply

Donatella wasn't so weird looking before.



Also, Kellyanne could've played her too, they look alike and we all know how much she wants to be in the spotlight. Reply

This was Donatella in 1997: Reply

wow, would never have recognized her. Reply

damn Reply

i hate to quote dump but "sad" Reply

What exactly happened to her face? I feel like it has be more than surgery and sun damage? Reply

She used to be a heavy smoker + had a drug problem. Reply

Isn't she still a heavy smoker?



'I smoke Marlboro Reds and drink champagne! Donatella!'



Edited at 2017-03-20 07:50 pm (UTC)

Maybe? Probably? I haven't kept up with stuff about her since the 90's. Reply

Should have gotten Pam Anderson and given her a prostehtic nose,because that's what I see when looking at this pic. Reply

Ugly people don't belong on the screen tbh Reply

this is iconic Reply

Lol Italian, Spanish, same difference. Reply

Sis, all white people are literally the same: colonizers Reply

lol tacky casting for tacky premise. its v fitting Reply

Mte. Put belucci in a wig or something. Reply

Do you have to be italian to play an italian now? Reply

If my Gocho Prince can play Gianni, then Penelope can be Italian too, it's even closer Reply

Her face is the true crime D: Reply

did Maya Rudolph turn this down? Reply

lol GET OOOOOOOOUUUUUTTT Reply

lol is she going to have facial prosthetics or something cause even back in the day donatella looked like a bleached catcher's mitt Reply

Here's hoping they get good wigs for this production Reply

i was listening to an interview with darren criss on elvis duran and he was adamant that it wasn't gaga, but no one in the studio believed him lol.



this is going to be great. Reply

horrible casting. fire whoever thought of this immediately. Reply

OMG yes, iconic :) Reply

That picture just screams Rebecca Black to me. Reply

i will watch it ngl Reply

Poor Penelope. She isn't getting prestigious work the way she used to. Same with Javier showing up in shit like potc. I am kind of convinced that it is because of their open support of Palestine against Israeli violence. They might still be getting backlash for thay Reply

i mean this is her buzziest role in years, and based on the 1st season of ACS she'll probably be nominated for a shit ton of awards. Reply

I feel like is probably a good choice career-wise. John Travolta got his best reviews in yearssss for the first season! Reply

Ehh Reply

I am loving the casting so far. Reply

I guess she's gunning for an emmy then? Reply

