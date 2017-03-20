Penelope Cruz to Star in 'Versace: American Crime Story'
Penelope Cruz to Star in 'Versace: American Crime Story’ https://t.co/lQqy8q34s3 pic.twitter.com/HvVsk3ROfY— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 mars 2017
Cruz will play Donatella Versace, the sister of slain fashion designer Gianni Versace, who took over the company following his death.
source
I hope they give Penelope prosthetics or put her in a sun oven for a couple days or something, oh my word
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:17 pm (UTC)
the golden globes has a long history of nominating flashy people over talent so i'm sure it's happened before tbh
Also, Kellyanne could've played her too, they look alike and we all know how much she wants to be in the spotlight.
'I smoke Marlboro Reds and drink champagne! Donatella!'
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:50 pm (UTC)
this is going to be great.