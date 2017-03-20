ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, March 19, 2017:
- Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes the competition
- ONTD Original: Actors who were replaced on tv instead of recast
- The Walking Dead 7x14 Sneak Peek
- Katy Perry opens up about her sexuality and reveals that she has done more than kiss a girl
- Kat Graham collapses 'after consuming cannabis brownie' before being rushed to hospital
- Big Little Lies: Episode 6 Preview
in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
Re: in a nutshell..
I feel awful for her minions who are falling for this shit. It's called avoid the junk, eat less, drink tons of water, and exercise more. It's not rocket science. (This of course this goes for most people, not those with certain health issues, but even those people wouldn't benefit from this crap.)
the fact they finally start an investigation after finding brady's jersey
i really wish i could find the jon benet one somewhere on demand or netflix
exclusive deleted scene from ACS:
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#115: Eloise - Forgettable B-horror with a nonsensical ending. Skip.
#116: The Escort - Cute in spite of the unconventional romcom plot of a sex addict falling for a high end escort.
#117: The 9th Life of Louis Drax - Nice visuals, but this is a stupid mystery that anyone who's seen a few episodes of House MD could figure out before the reveal.
#118: Pacific Heights - Standard '90s thriller, but the way the victims get their revenge was fun to watch.
#119: Idiocracy - This was eerie to watch considering the current state of the U.S. political climate.
I started my bowling class today. It's awesome for a one credit class.
What's a decent paying job to search for that doesn't require any particular experience?
I worked in one good restaurant but now I've moved to a 'poorer' area I just can't make any money in tips. The last 2 restaurants I've worked for were cheating me out of tips and service charge that I was owed. It's just too damn stressful for me.
Thank though Cute icon!
But I've been treating the fuck outta myself this past week and I'm all about that so...
But treat yo self bb!!
I watched Beauty and the beast this weekend, and even though I loved it, the ball scene was soo disappointing. Cinderella's was so much better.
They started investigating Trump and his people in July 2016, but didn't publicly say shit, but absolutely had to tell people about emails that were fucking nothing.
Republicans keep mentioning leaks and how they want people prosecuted, yet these dickheads leaked Benghazi shit like no one has ever seen (and Gowdy outed a CIA source). And then they have the audacity to ask Comey to investigate Clinton for Russian ties.
PLEASE VOTE IN 2018, PLEASE LEARN TO VOTE BY 2018, PLEASE JUST FUCKING VOTE.