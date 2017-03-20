Shaq is a flat-earther
Retired pro-basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, who has a doctoral degree in education, recently discussed his views about the shape of the earth on a podcast.
So apparently Shaq is a flat-earth truther, too. https://t.co/cT3IzhiRC6 pic.twitter.com/uQpX2Fb1Pg— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 19, 2017
"It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind — what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America,’ but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn’t discover America. So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this s*** is flat to me. I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat."
