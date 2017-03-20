Shaq is a flat-earther

uummmm Reply

this is some profound dumbassery. i don't even know where to start Reply

Good christ it's too early for this shit.



Shaq go back to school.



Neil DT come educate your boy on gravity. Reply

Gravity's not real. Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings?



#wakeupsheeple





lol This is a trip. Reply

God dammit Shaq. Reply

there's no point trying to educate that level of stupidity Reply

Shaq no... Reply

jfc. thick as mince. Reply

As tall as you are, I thought this certainly would apply to you:



my mans is a fool 😔 Reply

this is really something Reply

loll what a great saying. i need to use it more often Reply

This is just further proof that student athletes ain't learning shit in college. It's not their fault. They don't have time to go to class or study most of the time. But it sucks that they aren't getting an education, especially for those students who get injured or don't get drafted into the NBA Reply

The thing about Shaq is that he actually did finish school. He went back to college to get his bachelor's after leaving early for the NBA and then he got a master's degree and now he has a doctoral degree in education. Reply

He has no excuse then wtf Reply

You don't need to go to college to know the earth isn't flat. Reply

Those student athletes are not complaining about their education. My brother in law had a full ride and his senior thesis in history was an essay on what his favorite animal was. It's the Australian dingo and he got a B even though the essay had no citations. You know he walked with all my History major friends at graduation. I get these athletes are expected to perform but my bro in law could've easily got a History ed degree like we advised him to do but he's just lazy to change his major. Reply

Is learning that the earth isn't flat really only taught on a college level in the US though? Because most places I know cover that in elementary school and then again in what you'd consider junior high. Reply

You don't have to go to college to know this.... Reply

Mess.



"The Earth is flat."

"Global warming is not a thing."

"The penis is not a male organ."



What's with all the science denial these days?

Have things always been this way and I just wasn't payin attention? Reply

Why'd u feel the need to add that last one, jw Reply

mte it's gross Reply

lmao

ikr Reply

is Around the World in Eighty Days sci-fi or fantasy @ Shaq Reply

Hed probably tell us it should be called Aflat the World in Eighty Days. Reply

