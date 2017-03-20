raz

Tim Heidecker Trolls President Babyhands with "Mar-a-Lago" Song





This song criticizes Tr**p for visiting his vacation home/business nearly every weekend: "And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Playing golf with retired baseball stars / And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Everything is gold, even the toilet bowls."

Proceeds from sales go to the Everglades Foundation! Buy it on Bandcamp for just two bucks!

PS: So how about this hearing?

Source

Tagged: , , ,