Tim Heidecker Trolls President Babyhands with "Mar-a-Lago" Song

I fucking love Tim Heidecker. Reply

for Not My President's Day, NYC had a "jazz funeral" for the presidency. one of the songs was sung to the tune of Oklahoma: "Maaaaaaaar-a-Lago! where the lies are thicker than the steak!" Reply

Lmao nnnnnnnn Reply

OMG, I am obsessed with this! Reply

they also did a version of Yesterday by the Beatles. "now I long for Yes We Can" Reply

It has been a glorious morning in DC! Anyone know if Spicer is doing a Presser today? Reply

Girl, if I hear Republicans bring up leaks one more time... Reply

They're so embarrassing! They're trying to deflect from the actual reason why there is a hearing going on rn. Reply

Lettuce pray that if "leaks" is said enough times it would summon the Leak Gods and produce the most golden flow of leaks yet! Reply

I can't believe now they are trying it with Clinton colluding with Russia too.... Like no. Reply

Reminds me of this jam







Schiff/Himes/Sewell 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



Nunez and the rest can fuck off. Gowdy himself leaked the name of a CIA source #LockHimUp Reply

If this hearing is the watershed moment it appears to be, I vote Michael C. Hall to play Swalwell in the eventual movie.



Edited at 2017-03-20 06:02 pm (UTC)

"i snuggle between my two true loves ivanka and jareedddd" Reply

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017





This fucking crybaby...this morning you got proven either a)a liar or b)a crazy whackadoodle who believes whatever anti-Obama conspiracy theory the alt right media spits out, so STFU.



Personally, I think he should dragged out by his ear and forced to apologize to Obama in person on national TV in front of the entire country like the petulant 4 year old who just got caught lying by parents that he is, but I know that will never happen.



What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

This fucking crybaby...this morning you got proven either a)a liar or b)a crazy whackadoodle who believes whatever anti-Obama conspiracy theory the alt right media spits out, so STFU.

Personally, I think he should dragged out by his ear and forced to apologize to Obama in person on national TV in front of the entire country like the petulant 4 year old who just got caught lying by parents that he is, but I know that will never happen.

Edited at 2017-03-20 04:49 pm (UTC)

He's on the defense. He's fucking crazy. Reply

Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

IKR? Like WTF did this have to do with anything: Reply

i cant believe they let him tweet today ...or ever



When ol boy starts tweeting I get my popcorn ready because I know something good is about to break! Reply

Personally, I think he should dragged out by his ear and forced to apologize to Obama in person on national TV



I need this. Reply

I hate him. I hate him so much. I've never felt so much hatred in my heart towards anyone or anything in my entire life. Reply

I still feel like I'm having the shittiest coma dream ever, every damn time i turn on the news. Reply

Recommendation for a good stream for the intel hearing? Not something from youtube, please. Reply

tillerson questions now! Reply

Listening to the hearing was so surreal. I kept thinking, how the fuck did our country get here? Reply

40 years of allowing sensationalism to override logic and decency. Reply

lol wtf? Nice resort music tho Reply

Hello. Hello. Tim and Vic Berger are my everything anymore. Tim's songs. Vic's videos. There isn't much to look forward to these days, but at least I can laugh as the world burns. And I can get Jim Bakker's slop buckets to prepare for the end.









Also, I am so thankful that Vic's videos introduced me to Super Deluxe ... and more importantly, Y Tho? Kat is absolute perfection.



Did someone say Super Deluxe? Reply

Pretty sure this short was based on Thelma and Louise which I watched for the first time on Amazon prime and omg it was soooo good



My exceptions were so low that confirmation of investigation was more than I thought would happen.



What is Comey's deal, tho? if this investigation has been going on in July? Something ain't right with him. Reply

I think the NY FBI office put pressure on him to disclose the Clinton stuff. Reply

What country are the Republicans going to bat for? Smh Reply

