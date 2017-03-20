Tim Heidecker Trolls President Babyhands with "Mar-a-Lago" Song
Hear @TimHeidecker troll the shit out of Donald Trump on the new song "Mar-A-Lago" https://t.co/7gBvjkSRs4 pic.twitter.com/D3xboGzBeN— Stereogum (@stereogum) March 20, 2017
This song criticizes Tr**p for visiting his vacation home/business nearly every weekend: "And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Playing golf with retired baseball stars / And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Everything is gold, even the toilet bowls."
Proceeds from sales go to the Everglades Foundation! Buy it on Bandcamp for just two bucks!
PS: So how about this hearing?
Nunez and the rest can fuck off. Gowdy himself leaked the name of a CIA source #LockHimUp
This fucking crybaby...this morning you got proven either a)a liar or b)a crazy whackadoodle who believes whatever anti-Obama conspiracy theory the alt right media spits out, so STFU.
Personally, I think he should dragged out by his ear and forced to apologize to Obama in person on national TV in front of the entire country like the petulant 4 year old who just got caught lying by parents that he is, but I know that will never happen.
I need this.
Also, I am so thankful that Vic's videos introduced me to Super Deluxe ... and more importantly, Y Tho? Kat is absolute perfection.
What is Comey's deal, tho? if this investigation has been going on in July? Something ain't right with him.
Republicans, the chest-beating, flag-waving, Bible-thumpin', Commie-hatin', 'murricuh lovin' patriots of yore, now suddenly bending over backwards to defend Russia?!