AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS S2 Official Teaser of What's Ahead + 2x02 Sneak Peek
Sunny fights his way home while tensions in The Badlands mount towards revolution.
Bit of warning, it spoils a big reveal from the premiere =)
[Spoiler (click to open)]Waldo advises Tilda about how to be a successful Regent.
Thoughts on the premiere? I definitely enjoyed it, especially after the disappointment of another series centered around martial arts...
The Baroness remains the best.
i hope its on demand when i get home
BUT IS IT TRUE
[Spoiler (click to open)]IS MY BB MARTON STILL ALIVE?
YAAAS
I need to watch the episode!
Edited at 2017-03-20 06:30 pm (UTC)