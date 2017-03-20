AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS S2 Official Teaser of What's Ahead + 2x02 Sneak Peek

Idc, I'm here for ruthless avenger Tilda



The Baroness remains the best. Reply

Thread

Link

Will watch later this week Reply

Thread

Link

Loved the first episode, the Widow and Tilda were both badass.



Reply

Thread

Link

I watched most of it and loved it so far. I love that many of the powerful characters are women. Reply

Thread

Link

can't believe i missed the premiere ughhh



i hope its on demand when i get home Reply

Thread

Link





BUT IS IT TRUE



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] IS MY BB MARTON STILL ALIVE?



YAAAS



I need to watch the episode!



Edited at 2017-03-20 06:30 pm (UTC) I HAVEN'T WATCHED THE EPISODE YETBUT IS IT TRUEYAAASI need to watch the episode! Reply

Thread

Link

idk if you want to be spoiled or not!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the first video, so I guess I've already been spoiled (I don't mind!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop <3. he was a great surprise! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The scenes with the Widow were soooo good. Reply

Thread

Link