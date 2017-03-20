|| empire of the rising sun ||

AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS S2 Official Teaser of What's Ahead + 2x02 Sneak Peek


Sunny fights his way home while tensions in The Badlands mount towards revolution.


Bit of warning, it spoils a big reveal from the premiere =)




[Spoiler (click to open)]Waldo advises Tilda about how to be a successful Regent.

Thoughts on the premiere? I definitely enjoyed it, especially after the disappointment of another series centered around martial arts...


