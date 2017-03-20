'Power Rangers' is the first big-budget superhero movie to feature an LGBT protagonist
#PowerRangers is breaking down a barrier no superhero has movie before https://t.co/TOcfWQpry7 pic.twitter.com/mu9ABvKNkv— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 de março de 2017
There's a moment in the film when the characters realize that [Spoiler (click to open)]the Yellow Ranger Trini is coming to terms with her sexuality, when one character asks if she has 'boyfriend problems' and then realize she might actually have 'girlfriend problems'.
The director says it's a small but "pivotal" moment for the film.
I was going to say that this looks like another piece of media where I have to feel like I have to choose between my sexual orientation and race - I'm one of those thirsty gays who perks up whenever there's a lesbian/bi character mentioned, but as if I'm gonna forget that Rita Repulsa remains whitewashed af - but tbh Trini will probably just end up being gay in the same way that Lefou and Sulu were gay. The representation that we need~
You may also have that disease that Drew Barrymore did in that Adam Sandler movie.
Either way...yes. They totally did cast Elizabeth Banks. I honestly think it's an odd choice.
You: "Rita was only Asian because the original actress from the Japanese production was Asian."
Rebuttal: So what? It was clearly something that TPTB decided to continue because all of the other live-action actors for Rita were Asian.
You: "But I'm looking at the other live-action actresses and they're Latina. So clearly she's not SUPPOSED to be Asian."
Rebuttal: They're Filipina. Spanish surnames are incredibly common in the Philippines.
You: "But I mean the movie as a whole is more diverse considering that they made the Rangers more diverse."
Rebuttal: Because god forbid that white people be left out for once. Too many POC, can't have that. And POC aren't interchangeable, you don't swap out East/Southeast Asian roles with other POC groups and say that it's the same thing.
You: "But Rita's supposed to be an alien..."
Rebuttal: Shut the fuck up.
cancel the gay agenda. our work here is done.
someone make her clothes green dammit
Wellllll
Emma Watson could never~
Person: Boyfriend troubles?
Trini: Girl problems
END OF INCLUSION
At least they didn't make a big deal out of it but...Sure, ok.
If you really want to make a difference you should turn a "small" moment into just part of her character/the story.
Why even bother? You just come off as behind and lame.
(but, yes, this sounds very half-assed, not unlike BatB.)
mmmmmmmmmhm. I mean it sounds like more than what BatB did, but it still sounds like a throwaway line rather than real representation.
