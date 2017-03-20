k-dance

'Power Rangers' is the first big-budget superhero movie to feature an LGBT protagonist




There's a moment in the film when the characters realize that [Spoiler (click to open)]the Yellow Ranger Trini is coming to terms with her sexuality, when one character asks if she has 'boyfriend problems' and then realize she might actually have 'girlfriend problems'.

The director says it's a small but "pivotal" moment for the film.



