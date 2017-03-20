'Power Rangers' is the first big-budget superhero movie to feature an LGBT protagonist

OP I hate that you submitted this post before I did lmao.



I was going to say that this looks like another piece of media where I have to feel like I have to choose between my sexual orientation and race - I'm one of those thirsty gays who perks up whenever there's a lesbian/bi character mentioned, but as if I'm gonna forget that Rita Repulsa remains whitewashed af - but tbh Trini will probably just end up being gay in the same way that Lefou and Sulu were gay. The representation that we need~ Reply

this is not my rita



Edited at 2017-03-20 04:10 pm (UTC) wait they cast elizabeth banks as rita??????? where have i been? wtf? and here i was just so excited becky g was the one who was playing the lgtbq character...............................stop.this is not my rita Reply

Ask your family and friends if you have been in a coma and they have hid it from you.



You may also have that disease that Drew Barrymore did in that Adam Sandler movie.



Either way...yes. They totally did cast Elizabeth Banks. I honestly think it's an odd choice. Reply

lmaoooo Reply

its honestly so bad, SO bad Reply

This makes her look old. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she's a former Power Ranger like Zordon I like the idea behind this Rita, but the casting is weird. PR has always whitewashed, though. Reply

Preemptive-



You: "Rita was only Asian because the original actress from the Japanese production was Asian."

Rebuttal: So what? It was clearly something that TPTB decided to continue because all of the other live-action actors for Rita were Asian.



You: "But I'm looking at the other live-action actresses and they're Latina. So clearly she's not SUPPOSED to be Asian."

Rebuttal: They're Filipina. Spanish surnames are incredibly common in the Philippines.



You: "But I mean the movie as a whole is more diverse considering that they made the Rangers more diverse."

Rebuttal: Because god forbid that white people be left out for once. Too many POC, can't have that. And POC aren't interchangeable, you don't swap out East/Southeast Asian roles with other POC groups and say that it's the same thing.



You: "But Rita's supposed to be an alien..."

Rebuttal: Shut the fuck up.



Edited at 2017-03-20 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

cancel the gay agenda. our work here is done.



someone make her clothes green dammit





Waiting for theaters to start boycotting this movie now. Reply

There's no need for a ban when nobody will be watching it Reply

Oh, please. It'll open number 2 with BATB at number 1 again. It'll make a ton and they'll move forward with sequels immediately. Reply

FINISH HIM Reply

I read a spoiler about the scene and I'm not impressed. These movies keep doing the absolute least (and I mean least as in fucking nothing) and get positive headlines from it. Give me an openly gay character or get the fuck outta here. Reply

But don't you see how the movie will be tackling and subverting heteronormativity head-on? Trini will be asked about boyfriend problems when she's really having girlfriend problems! It's genius.



Emma Watson could never~ Reply

Shoot you're right, guess I need to stop pushing my gay agenda, we already won! BRB gonna go celebrate. Reply

Basically..is the above the scene?



Person: Boyfriend troubles?

Trini: Girl problems



END OF INCLUSION Reply

I am imagining this scene as the rangers are in full costume doing exaggerated gestures Reply

yay!!! maybe i'll put on my yellow ranger socks today Reply

Justice for the blue ranger! Reply

Agreed. They should've made Billy be gay but Saban would never after what David went through. Poor guy. It kills me every time I think about it. So glad he and AJJ are besties. Reply

when will marvel???? Reply

Yeah okay. Get back to me when we have a fully fleshed out gay lead and not a couple second line hinting at it Reply

how groundbreaking of them Reply

wait, so it's a REAL moment??? Holy shit, when I saw everyone flipping out I was like "yeah, sure I bet that one scene where she winks at a girl will be SO EARTH SHAKING" but holy shit...if they're actually going to say it??? This is great! Reply

I will await the boycotting to begin. Reply

It's like March Madness but it's a competition to see who can do the least when it comes to lgbtq reprentation



At least they didn't make a big deal out of it but...Sure, ok. Reply

hows your bracket Reply

My movie bracket is doing okayish. I need to check. Reply

wow thanks for the scraps?



If you really want to make a difference you should turn a "small" moment into just part of her character/the story.



Why even bother? You just come off as behind and lame. Reply

mte Reply

AHAHAHAHAHA FUCK little ~7-year-old me is freaking out rn because my feelings for O.G. Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang (RIP ♥) were verrrrrrrrry eye-opening to me. Like, I always wanted to be Yellow when we played Power Rangers at school, but even then I suspected it was...more than that. #yeshomo



(but, yes, this sounds very half-assed, not unlike BatB.)



Edited at 2017-03-20 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

The same for me except replace Yellow ranger with Red and the many times I just stared at Austin St. Johns arms. Reply

it's a small but "pivotal" moment



mmmmmmmmmhm. I mean it sounds like more than what BatB did, but it still sounds like a throwaway line rather than real representation. Reply

I can't believe that ONTD seems so okay with the BaTB ~LGBT~ moment. Like, it's so fucking phoney to me, and I'm usually middle of the spectrum when it comes to ONTD outrage. Reply

lol, I saw mostly criticism of it once we found out all it was, but I didn't go into every post. But then everyone still went to see it this weekend so obviously it wasn't that big a deal to ppl haha Reply

i have no urge to see the movie, but i can be outraged if you want



Edited at 2017-03-20 04:52 pm (UTC) Reply

