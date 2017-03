Sounds like an abortion to the ears like any other Chainsmokers abomination. Reply

Thread

Link

The Chainsmokers make awful music AND they're terrible human beings. I hope they slowly fade into obscurity and bankruptcy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL this sounds dreadul, I couldn't have coped if this had the amount of play that Hasley's version did. Reply

Thread

Link

They made a wise choice. Reply

Thread

Link

Why does she have a career Reply

Thread

Link





Because we are living in the era of the mediocre songstress... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why is G-d punishing us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is spectacular



like nobody feels taylor swift like taylor swift feels taylor swift



maybe ed sheeran Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOd that hair was atrocious Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this! Its very apparent to me when I hear older songs where people actually sing, how low we have sunked...it is still baffles me how Tay Tay made it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg i cannot at this gif



how...just how Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the past 10 years, we, as a society, have allowed one hit wonders (lady gaga, katy perry, etc.) thrive :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that gif Reply

Thread

Link

just when you thought this song couldn't get any more annoying....... Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe halsey is an upgrade Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i shouldn't find niall as attractive in your icon as i do. but there i said it; i do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first thought listening to this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the guys face at the end lmaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

OMGGG ikr im cackling at that pan to his face right after one of her iconic runs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL - This perfect GIF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo is that Cantona in that gif?? Reply

Thread

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOOF Reply

Thread

Link

I'd rather unplug that charger and stick a fork in there instead. Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice is horrific Reply

Thread

Link