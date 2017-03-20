Thandie Newton speaks out about the lack of diversity in UK television series


Thandie Newton has spoken out about how the increased popularity of period dramas in the UK has led to a lack of roles for black actors and actresses on television in her native country, and the impact this has had on her own career.

"I love being here, but I can't work, because I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife. Well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused."

"I'm not interested in that, don't want to do it. There just seems to be a desire for stuff about the royal family, stuff from the past, which is understandable, but it just makes it slim pickings for people of colour."


