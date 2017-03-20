Thandie Newton speaks out about the lack of diversity in UK television series
Thandie Newton has spoken out about how the increased popularity of period dramas in the UK has led to a lack of roles for black actors and actresses on television in her native country, and the impact this has had on her own career.
"I love being here, but I can't work, because I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife. Well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused."
"I'm not interested in that, don't want to do it. There just seems to be a desire for stuff about the royal family, stuff from the past, which is understandable, but it just makes it slim pickings for people of colour."
Hopefully smaller networks like London Live gets some funding for original programming cause those are the type of networks that could start other than Channel 4. I got no hope for BBC and daaaamn sure got no hope for ITN (aka the CBS of the UK)
so true :(
Hmmmm, I wonder why that is.
but it just makes it slim pickings for people of colour.
Oh yeah that's why. SMH
British people are very obsessed with the past though. My Japanese friend says it's similar in Japan
I hate that Sam Jackson made that a topic. We already have to deal with so much. Being pissed about that just feels wrong. Being black is being black and it's not like British blacks are shielded from racism. They get and understand racism too. And doesn't it all go back to Africa anyway? It's so frustrating.
I love that she included this thought. Hope she continues to get roles like "Westworld," and eventually roles in England, too.