Thandie Newton speaks out about the lack of diversity in UK television series

And frankly, when you watch an UK series that take place in the present - or are not based on the real world - they are not shining with diverse casting either. Reply

Thread

Link

For real it feels like there's always been like 1 or 2 shows with non white casts (Real McCoy, Goodness Gracious Me) but never a real diverse thing until recently with stuff on E4/C4 and that's only in the last 10 years and its not much.



Hopefully smaller networks like London Live gets some funding for original programming cause those are the type of networks that could start other than Channel 4. I got no hope for BBC and daaaamn sure got no hope for ITN (aka the CBS of the UK) Reply

Thread

Link

didnt realise she was english Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't she born in London? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused."



so true :( Reply

Thread

Link

I know that line was sad. Like black people can only play roles where they have to go through the trauma of being black :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There just seems to be a desire for stuff about the royal family, stuff from the past,



Hmmmm, I wonder why that is.



but it just makes it slim pickings for people of colour.



Oh yeah that's why. SMH

Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-03-20 01:53 pm (UTC) for real BBC makes like jane austen/ russian lit shit every year like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they wanted, they could still do that with a diverse casting. it would be fun. set in the past for maximum "historical accuracy!!!11!" whining, or in modern times to shake it up a bit. I'd be into it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who is this please? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chungking express <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop Reply

Thread

Link

White folk just want to celebrate the good ol days. Reply

Thread

Link

Where is the damn lie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brits are obsessed with the past because they've got no future. Reply

Thread

Link

They really are obsessed with the past. Tbqh, I don't get the fascination with Brits and the royal family. The royal family consists of a bunch of thin lipped assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What I find interesting is all of the crazy shit that goes on with the royals. They always have some sort of scandalous shit going on even dating back hundreds of years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a Brit I find the people most obsessed with our royalty are non-Brits. ONTD can sneer all it wants but it's so guilty of monarchy worshipping and most commenters aren't British



British people are very obsessed with the past though. My Japanese friend says it's similar in Japan



Edited at 2017-03-20 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ouch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. The cold harsh truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh snap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol omg we're going to implode next Wednesday. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have been watching Crazyheads and Chewing Gum and I like them both a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

Chewing Gum is so crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

crazy in what way? i've already seen a few people describe it that way "crazy" but no other words so i am really curious now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chewing Gum is great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Chewing Gum this weekend and it's hilarious. The accents were a bit hard for me to pick up at times though, are those London accents? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God chewing gum is so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fuck chewing gum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

es la verdad. i love thandie and i love that shes talked openly about the type of treatment and abuse shes received in the industry as a black woman







Edited at 2017-03-20 01:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg that's so sad. fuck the director and fuck that woman/casting director who watch it happen and did nothing to stop it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is horrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc that's disgusting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with this completely. In the past few years, the diversity in comedic shows has improved (e.g. Chewing Gum) but the lack of diversity in the really popular drama shows is shocking. But let's face it, if you're not a white male, you're going to have trouble finding work in British tv. A couple of years back, the BBC made it mandatory that each episode of their panel shows had at least one woman. I still hear the male comedians making passive aggressive digs about it to this day. Reply

Thread

Link

mte and i feel like the fact that there are more diverse comedy tv shows than dramas says a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was watching the last leg on Friday and they were taking the piss out of the Tesco boss for saying white dudes on boards are an endangered species and someone tweeted to ask "what about all white, male panel shows?" 😆😆 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i guess she should also be careful of trying to get roles in american shows because then she'd be accused of stealing roles from african americans.......... Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently there is no win here.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How does that compare or even usefully contrast with what she's saying? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're just drawing a comparison? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that Sam Jackson made that a topic. We already have to deal with so much. Being pissed about that just feels wrong. Being black is being black and it's not like British blacks are shielded from racism. They get and understand racism too. And doesn't it all go back to Africa anyway? It's so frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's not what he was saying



Edited at 2017-03-20 02:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The preference US casting directors show to "more trained" black English actors is just as legitimate a problem, for many of the same reasons, as what Thandie is discussing here. Like I know you're just trying to stir shit but it's a legitimate complaint. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused."



I love that she included this thought. Hope she continues to get roles like "Westworld," and eventually roles in England, too. Reply

Thread

Link



i wish there'd be more movies like belle etc that show the other POVs. but also that tv and movies would just cast POC in period pieces without it being about how they arent white. Like a Pride and Prejudice with, idk, Gemma Chan as Lizzie and Manish Dayal as Darcy (both castings i would 100% be into). People are more willing to accept the Bennet's fighting zombies and that is bs. Hamilton did it and did well and that Cinderella with Brandy is the best one so Reply

Thread

Link

seriously, I'm waiting for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link