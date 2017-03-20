robyn debuts new song "honey" during episode of girls
- robyn has a brand new song called "honey" which debuted during the final scene and credits of an episode of hbo's girls
- the new song is yet to make its way officially online. no word on when it's gonna be released or if it's just a standalone release or part of the new album
- robyn hasn't released solo music since jesus died
source
I'm nervous new Robyn is gonna disappoint.
Sounds pretty good so far.
it sounds wonderful. i'm crying tbh, it's been too long.
TRUTH
I can see that actors ugly face in my head just from hearing his voice. Truly ugly.
Edited at 2017-03-20 02:38 pm (UTC)
These songs are so special to ne because they came out at a time where my state of life resonated with the sound and lyrics so well.
I used to work pretty close where she lives and I saw her a couple of times, this was me each time:
Also...how random that "Hang with me" randomly came on as I wrote this post <3
Edited at 2017-03-20 05:07 pm (UTC)