robyn debuts new song "honey" during episode of girls



- robyn has a brand new song called "honey" which debuted during the final scene and credits of an episode of hbo's girls
- the new song is yet to make its way officially online. no word on when it's gonna be released or if it's just a standalone release or part of the new album
- robyn hasn't released solo music since jesus died

