robyn debuts new song "honey" during episode of girls

I feel like she's punishing her fans Reply

Thread

Link

This show sounds beyond annoying. :D



I'm nervous new Robyn is gonna disappoint.

Sounds pretty good so far. Reply

Thread

Link

lollllll that pic 😂 Reply

Thread

Link









it sounds wonderful. i'm crying tbh, it's been too long. that snippet...it sounds wonderful. i'm crying tbh, it's been too long. Reply

Thread

Link

that picture is terrifying, but the song sounds pretty good. i can't wait for some new material from my qween! Reply

Thread

Link

frejasface what happened to Reply

Thread

Link

I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE RIGHT NOW Reply

Thread

Link





that pic Reply

Thread

Link

robyn hasn't released solo music since jesus died





TRUTH Reply

Thread

Link

Have you ever noticed that Robyn and Jesus aren't ever in the same room at the same time?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need this clip w/o the stupid dialogue. that show is insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

That picture, lmao. I need the full thing.



I can see that actors ugly face in my head just from hearing his voice. Truly ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

I noticed yesterday that she looks like Kellie Leitch and now I can't un-see it. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

ugh it sounds so god Reply

Thread

Link

i screamed, if she releases an album/ep i'm literally gonna scream



Edited at 2017-03-20 02:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

IT SOUNDS SO GOOD from what i can hear ;-; please let this mean she's releasing an album soon and touring this summer. i'll give my firstborn. Reply

Thread

Link

so Hannah wants to get back with Adam after seeing the film and Adam wants her back and they are going to raise this baby together? Such a lazy ending so I hope not Reply

Thread

Link

Robyn, please, end my misery and release new music. Reply

Thread

Link

That picture looks like it's a Facebook photo of a girl who has cancer that her non tech savvy parents made for her to bring awareness to her illness. Reply

Thread

Link

Robyn is back ! ❤️😭🙏🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

When did her last album come out? Reply

Thread

Link

2,017 years ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1984 years ago; jesus died at age 33. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Praise be! Praise be! Queen Robyn better deliver summer jams during this 40 year drought of decent pop music. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be the happiest if she could release more songs like Dancing On My Own, Indestructible and Hang With Me.



These songs are so special to ne because they came out at a time where my state of life resonated with the sound and lyrics so well. Reply

Thread

Link



I used to work pretty close where she lives and I saw her a couple of times, this was me each time:







Also...how random that "Hang with me" randomly came on as I wrote this post <3 Aww my first idol <3 My mom allowed me to cut my hair like Robyn when I was like 8 or 9.I used to work pretty close where she lives and I saw her a couple of times, this was me each time:Also...how random that "Hang with me" randomly came on as I wrote this post <3 Reply

Thread

Link

You live near Robyn? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like what I can hear. COME BACK, QUEEN!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds good. Reply

Thread

Link

lol the dialogue at the background is embarrasing. the song sounds good tho, i need quality version of it. Reply

Thread

Link

it's supposed to be, it's a scene from Adam's tacky movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, okay, i thought it was a scene from girls lol and and as i've never watched the show i just assumed it was from that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sounds better than EVERY collab she's done recently but I'm scared it's a one-off for the show Reply

Thread

Link

I was really hoping that they would plug Robyn's music in the final season, but I wanted it to be very cheesy and have it be like Hannah, her baby and Elijah dancing to her song the way she did in the first episode with Marnie. STILL THOUGH. I'm so glad they played a song of hers. Reply

Thread

Link

I just need more! GIVE US MORE ROBYN!

Reply

Thread

Link

Also, it sounds a little like early Robyn which I like a lot. Reply

Thread

Link