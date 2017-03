I feel like I might like this if it were finished. Wouldn't necessarily call myself a big Demi fan, but I really liked Body Say. Reply

Thread

Link

this dickhead Reply

Thread

Link

I like the sentiment but the song is alright. Something about that vocals makes me feel like this is very pre Cinfident era, possibly DEMI era but idk



Also she's so pretty 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

i thought she wanted to quit music? Reply

Thread

Link

Take it to capitol hill! Reply

Thread

Link