What 2017 Film Paid Homage to "Cannibal Holocaust"?

Whelp. Gives me another reason to keep away from this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the deaths in this movie tbh! Reminded me of tame but nasty kills from Jurassic Park movies. Reply

Thread

Link

I knew it! 🕵🏾‍♀️ Reply

Thread

Link

THAT'S what it was. I couldn't remember the movie's name, but that image has been engrained in my mind. That part was awful. Reply

Thread

Link

thought it would be using this song somewhere idk

Reply

Thread

Link

I was expecting another live turtle dismemberment scene. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean....I guess. Reply

Thread

Link