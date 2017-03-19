kylie animated

What 2017 Film Paid Homage to "Cannibal Holocaust"?

Horror news outlet Bloody Disgusting recently tweeted out that a big-budget action film from this year paid tribute to the #iconic (for all the wrong reasons) gross-out horror film, Cannibal Holocaust. LovingThatConcept.gif

The film is...Kong: Skull Island!

When reviewing Kong: Skull Island for the site, Bloody Disgusting writer John Squires noted that a particular scene from the film involving a huge spider and a soldier reminded him of the infamous impaling from CH. Was it intentional?! He tweeted:



And he was actually right:



The original tweet from Bloody Disgusting is under another cut as it contains an image from the scene in CH.

[Spoiler (click to open)]





SOURCE: Bloody Disgusting, twitter
