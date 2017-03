What 2017 Film Paid Homage to "Cannibal Holocaust"?

I never expected a PG-13 King Kong movie to have a graphic & brutal homage to Cannibal Holocaust but, well, here we are. #kongskullisland — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 11, 2017

Oh, and @VogtRoberts has been good enough to confirm that the Cannibal Holocaust ref was indeed intentional. Ha! — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) March 12, 2017

Horror news outlet Bloody Disgusting recently tweeted out that a big-budget action film from this year paid tribute to the #iconic (for all the wrong reasons) gross-out horror film, Cannibal Holocaust.The film is... When reviewing Kong: Skull Island for the site, Bloody Disgusting writer John Squires noted that a particular scene from the film involving a huge spider and a soldier reminded him of the infamous impaling from CH. Was it intentional?! He tweeted:And he was actually right:The original tweet from Bloody Disgusting is under another cut as it contains an image from the scene in CH. Bloody Disgusting , twitter [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ].