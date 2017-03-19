The Flash Roundup - Cast on Social Media, Promos, Posters and Images, Savitar News & More...
The Flash 3x17 Duet Extended Promo & Sneak Peak
The Flash 3x17 Duet Posters & Preview Images
Joe West & Martin Stein To Play Gay Couple in Crossover!
Not only will The Flash and Supergirl crossover afford Broadway legends (and long-time good friends) Jesse L. Martin and Victor Garber the chance to sing together... they will be playing a mob boss and his partner!
No, not business partners. No, not badminton partners. PARTNERS PARTNERS.
Together they will play the fathers of flawless queen Candice Patton’s character ‘Millie Floss’.
Grant Says Fans Are Clueless about Savitar's True Identity...
Everyone’s fave grantgustin had some things to say about Savitar, this season’s Big Bad who we now know was likely once a member of the team with the way he keeps going on about it every time Draco is hooked up to the STAR Labs Pensieve.
Whether you think Savitar is Future Barry (like this good & noble OP) or Future Cisco, or even HR as some fans think, Grant Gustin ‘threw a wrench’ into matters.
During a recent set visit, Grant and Danielle were asked about Savitar’s secret identity, and had the following to say...
Danielle: "Slowly, different characters are going to learn who Savitar is, but I don’t know if the audience is going to be told anytime soon."
Grant: "It’s not the same as past reveals, with Zoom and Reverse-Flash, the audience was starting to realize things before we all started to piece it together. But I don’t know how you would know this year. And when you do find out, it’s like, ‘Oh. My. God!’ There are really no secrets or hints leading up to to it."
According to Grant, the reveal will be an entirely unexpected twist, implying that all the massive clues we keep being given are red herrings.
Moviepilot.com broke it down for us:
-HR: too obvious as it’d be a case of “Wells again?”
-Wally: unlikely, but he has been having inner struggles and it would be ‘mildly shocking’.
-Future Barry: the most popular fan theory, and the one with most clues pointing towards it seemed the best guess until Grant’s comments.
-Joe: the ‘craziest surprise’, and why would he kill his own daughter?
-Iris: Savitar has said more than once that Iris must die so that he can live (there can be only one) – and this would be the ‘biggest shock in the show’s history’ according to Moviepilot.com…
However, it is also worth noting that although Grant says there are no clues at the moment, he might just be seriously underestimating how adept fans are at figuring out secret identities.
DC All Access Visits The Set of the Crossover...
-Crossover Set Visit begins at about 1:58
-Carlos is looking unfairly attractive as per
-Music Meister is trying to "teach [the couples] a lesson"...
-JLM and Victor Garber have been friends for 20-something years and hoping to work together for a long time
This Past Two Weeks On: 'The Flash Cast Doing Stuff On Social Media'...
The cast have been looking unnervingly attractive this past few weeks! Out and about at events and having fun together, photoshoots, and on set shenanigans... we have it all.
So come on in and see Candice💖 (and colleagues) looking great.
~ON SET~
cavanaghtom "Directing Grant Gustin"
Part 1.
cavanaghtom "Directing Grant Gustin" Part 2.
grantgust If Golden Globe nominated Tom Cavanagh wants your coffee, you give him your coffee. Cameos by @kimiles, @greydamon, Burton and Roger. This episode was fun to make.(Ep. 319)
bettydubney Subtle like a sledgehammer over here.
t22felton Been expecting you Mr Bond
kategray_ "You can cue me any time. I'll be here. Patiently waiting." @flashbehindtheseams #theflash @cavanaghtom
dpanabaker Behind the scenes photo from last night's episode featuring @cavanaghtom who brings so much joy to our set AND is directing this week's episode of @cwtheflash ! And he's doing a tremendous job #theflash
grantgust Remember when Flash phased an entire train of people through imminent danger? Well, here I am, straight chillin on that train. 📷: JLM
t22felton Get to work Albert @cwtheflash
juanbavera How many speedsters does it take to drive a car? #whoknows #idontthinkanyonehastheirlicense #otherthanjoe #superblurry #becausetheyremovingsofast #candidshot #whosreadyfor #FlashDay #cwtheflash
bettydubney It's 3 AM.
#setlife
flashbehindtheseams SPFX, Wardrobe and Sound working as a team to rig @rickcosnett for his on camera bleed. LOVED having him home with us! 3x16
#spfx #theflash #cwtheflash #behindtheseams #behindthescenes #costumes #setlife #eddiethawne
violettbeane Awesome shot by @juanbavera from the big battle scene in tonight's episode of @cwtheflash 🚨⚡️
grantgust #NeuroticNora
#JettLife
dpanabaker #tbt to taking a photo in my trailer during the pilot of @cwtheflash. Can't believe it, but it's been 3 years since we started this journey. Crazy. #theflash
grantgust Next week on The Flash people sing and dance. No, seriously. And here's some cool art of Barry being manipulated like a marionette. It's a safe bet to assume that this is a metaphor for something that happens in the episode.
~OUT & ABOUT~
violettbeane 💫 froyo story time 💫
rickcosnett 🍡🎈@violettbeane @candicekp #theflashseason3
candicekp Mercedes Icon Mann Oscars viewing party last night. 💫 What a great show!
candicekp In good company 🎩
candicekp Charlie and his Angels #PaleyFest
caitylotz 😄
candicekp When you trying to remember if you left the curling iron on 🤔
cavanaghtom Thumbs up for the film "Under the Net"
@nothingbutnetsofficial
http://bit.ly/underthenet
As a youth in Africa living in a family touched by malaria I became aware at an early age how the mortality rate plummets through the usage of such a simple thing: a mosquito net.
Every villain has a weakness; the killer malaria bows to the net.
#NothingButNets
#TheFlash
dpanabaker 🏃🏻♀️great time this morning @michaeljfoxorg @teamfoxla 5k for Parkinson's - the event raised over $100,000! Thanks to my awesome agent @jakedawg79 for all his hard work organizing! Go @unitedtalentagency @utafoundation #foxtrot5k
dpanabaker So proud of my agents @unitedtalentagency @utafoundation who are holding a rally today & donating to @aclu_nationwide ! Together we will rally for artistic freedom and ALL freedoms. To support the cause and add your voice visit: www.crowdrise.com/unitedvoices #UnitedVoices
~PHOTOSHOOTS~
candicekp Lean wit it. Rock wit it. #tbt (For u zxkween)
keiynanlonsdale🖤🌴 •
keiynanlonsdale Dance with me
keiynanlonsdale ❄️🥀
keiynanlonsdale Magic city @stormshoots @caitlineucker
violettbeane Day at the Beach: Expectation vs. Reality (for real tho these sunglasses suck and they do this EV 👏🏼 ERY 👏🏼 TIME 👏🏼)
Sources:
Flash TV News Duet Gallery, Comicbook Movie, GG for MoviePilot, CBR, DC All Access Set Visit, Extended Promo, Sneak Peak, Caity Lotz Insta, Behind The Seams Insta, Juan Bavera Insta, Betty Dubney Insta, BD2, Rick Cosnett Insta, Tom Cavanagh Insta, TC2, TC3, Tom Felton Insta, TF2, TF3, Violett Beane Insta, VB2, VB3, Keiynan Lonsdale Insta, KL2, KL3, KL4, Candice Patton Insta, CP2, CP3, CP4, CP5, CP6, Danielle Panabaker Insta, DP2, DP3, DP4, Grant Gustin Insta, GG2, GG3, GG4, PaleyFest Twitter, Kate Gray Insta
How have you all been, ONTD FlashFam? Are YOU the unexpected identity of Savitar? Fess up.
How have you all been, ONTD FlashFam? Are YOU the unexpected identity of Savitar? Fess up.
I submitted this post OVER 10 HOURS AGO
I know when i'm being deliberately targeted by savitar haself omg. And now nobody will be awake. Ffs!!! LIKE IRIS WEST I SHALL NOT BE DETERRED JUST BECAUSE SOME WORBLA COSPLAY KWEEN IS OUT TO GET ME RN.
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:27 am (UTC)
I SHALL NOT BE DETERRED.
Everyone still hating on HR can just not tbh, because he’s consistently been The Ideas Man since he joined the Earth-1 team, such as in the example of the tether whilst Barry is in the Speedforce. He ALWAYS comes up with these hints and tips and little guiding thoughts that help the team get the job done and save the day, yet fandom stays giving him zero credit and calling him an oxygen wasting flop. Which he is not.
-EDDIE. MY HEART. “HEY, BEAR.” 💔
-“EVER THE HERO, HUH BARRY.” What kind of Eobard moment tbh.
-“HOLD YOUR ROLL, JESSE QUICK.”
That entire interaction in the speed lab between HR and Jesse was perfection.
“On my Earth – I am the real Flash.” SIS YOU’RE JESSE QUICK YOU DON’T NEED TO BE THE REAL FLASH. YOU’RE THE REAL JESSE QUICK. 💖
Honestly HR is the only one tackling the issue of Jesse being ‘Hard Hat Harry’s little girl’ and gunning for Savitar when she clearly DOES need back up.
-LEN!!!! 💖
-Poor Wally 😭😭😭 Endless temporal loop of Francine’s death. BARRY YOU DID THIS ISH.
-PAPA JAY!!!!!! 💖💖💖
-SEE HR IS THERE TO HELP JESSE! HE’S USEFUL AND VALUABLE AND HATERS CAN MOVE TO EARTH-9000.
-“GETTING A LITTLE SLOW IN YOUR GOLDEN AGE THERE, GARRICK!”
Omg golden age jay Garrick I AM SLAIN.
“I’ve run a hell of a race. But every marathon has a finish line – time’s finally come for me to cross it.”
NOOOOoooooOOOOOOOoooooOOOOOOO!!!!11111!!
Everything always feels ten times more noble and epic when Jay Garrick is involved.
JELLYQUEST KISS.
If preventing Savitar using Jesse is as easy as her going off to Earth-3 for a while… why can’t Iris just go hang with Earth-2 WestAllen for a bit until this has all blown over?
Bye for now Jesse 😔
Barry needs SPACE?!?!?!?!! What ridiculous manufactured drama tbh.
Also... THESE CUTIES.
Edited at 2017-03-20 07:24 am (UTC)