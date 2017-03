The Flash Roundup - Cast on Social Media, Promos, Posters and Images, Savitar News & More...

The Flash 3x17 Duet Extended Promo & Sneak Peak

The Flash 3x17 Duet Posters & Preview Images

Joe West & Martin Stein To Play Gay Couple in Crossover!

Grant Says Fans Are Clueless about Savitar's True Identity...

DC All Access Visits The Set of the Crossover...

This Past Two Weeks On: 'The Flash Cast Doing Stuff On Social Media'...





~ON SET~

cavanaghtom "Directing Grant Gustin"

Part 1.



cavanaghtom "Directing Grant Gustin" Part 2.



grantgust If Golden Globe nominated Tom Cavanagh wants your coffee, you give him your coffee. Cameos by @kimiles, @greydamon, Burton and Roger. This episode was fun to make.(Ep. 319)



bettydubney Subtle like a sledgehammer over here.



t22felton Been expecting you Mr Bond



kategray_ "You can cue me any time. I'll be here. Patiently waiting." @flashbehindtheseams #theflash @cavanaghtom



dpanabaker Behind the scenes photo from last night's episode featuring @cavanaghtom who brings so much joy to our set AND is directing this week's episode of @cwtheflash ! And he's doing a tremendous job #theflash



grantgust Remember when Flash phased an entire train of people through imminent danger? Well, here I am, straight chillin on that train. 📷: JLM



t22felton Get to work Albert @cwtheflash



juanbavera How many speedsters does it take to drive a car? #whoknows #idontthinkanyonehastheirlicense #otherthanjoe #superblurry #becausetheyremovingsofast #candidshot #whosreadyfor #FlashDay #cwtheflash



bettydubney It's 3 AM.

#setlife



flashbehindtheseams SPFX, Wardrobe and Sound working as a team to rig @rickcosnett for his on camera bleed. LOVED having him home with us! 3x16

#spfx #theflash #cwtheflash #behindtheseams #behindthescenes #costumes #setlife #eddiethawne



violettbeane Awesome shot by @juanbavera from the big battle scene in tonight's episode of @cwtheflash 🚨⚡️



grantgust #NeuroticNora

#JettLife



dpanabaker #tbt to taking a photo in my trailer during the pilot of @cwtheflash. Can't believe it, but it's been 3 years since we started this journey. Crazy. #theflash



grantgust Next week on The Flash people sing and dance. No, seriously. And here's some cool art of Barry being manipulated like a marionette. It's a safe bet to assume that this is a metaphor for something that happens in the episode.



~OUT & ABOUT~

violettbeane 💫 froyo story time 💫



rickcosnett 🍡🎈@violettbeane @candicekp #theflashseason3



candicekp Mercedes Icon Mann Oscars viewing party last night. 💫 What a great show!



candicekp In good company 🎩





candicekp Charlie and his Angels #PaleyFest



caitylotz 😄



candicekp When you trying to remember if you left the curling iron on 🤔



Candice Patton looking effortlessly gorgeous for #PaleyFest! @CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/wz6AclycYa — Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017



cavanaghtom Thumbs up for the film "Under the Net"

@nothingbutnetsofficial

http://bit.ly/underthenet



As a youth in Africa living in a family touched by malaria I became aware at an early age how the mortality rate plummets through the usage of such a simple thing: a mosquito net.

Every villain has a weakness; the killer malaria bows to the net.

#NothingButNets

#TheFlash



dpanabaker 🏃🏻‍♀️great time this morning @michaeljfoxorg @teamfoxla 5k for Parkinson's - the event raised over $100,000! Thanks to my awesome agent @jakedawg79 for all his hard work organizing! Go @unitedtalentagency @utafoundation #foxtrot5k



dpanabaker So proud of my agents @unitedtalentagency @utafoundation who are holding a rally today & donating to @aclu_nationwide ! Together we will rally for artistic freedom and ALL freedoms. To support the cause and add your voice visit: www.crowdrise.com/unitedvoices #UnitedVoices



~PHOTOSHOOTS~

candicekp Lean wit it. Rock wit it. #tbt (For u zxkween)



keiynanlonsdale🖤🌴 •



keiynanlonsdale Dance with me



keiynanlonsdale ❄️🥀



keiynanlonsdale Magic city @stormshoots @caitlineucker



violettbeane Day at the Beach: Expectation vs. Reality (for real tho these sunglasses suck and they do this EV 👏🏼 ERY 👏🏼 TIME 👏🏼)





Not only will The Flash and Supergirl crossover afford Broadway legends (and long-time good friends) Jesse L. Martin and Victor Garber the chance to sing together... they will be playing a mob boss and his partner!No, not business partners. No, not badminton partners.Together they will play the fathers of flawless queen Candice Patton’s characterEveryone’s favehad some things to say about Savitar, this season’s Big Bad who we now know was likely once a member of the team with the way he keeps going on about it every time Draco is hooked up to the STAR Labs Pensieve.Whether you think Savitar is Future Barry (like this good & noble OP) or Future Cisco, or even HR as some fans think, Grant Gustin ‘’ into matters.During a recent set visit, Grant and Danielle were asked about Savitar’s secret identity, and had the following to say..."Slowly, different characters are going to learn who Savitar is, but I don’t know if the audience is going to be told anytime soon."According to Grant, the reveal will be an entirely unexpected twist, implying that all the massive clues we keep being given are red herrings.Moviepilot.com broke it down for us:too obvious as it’d be a case of “Wells again?”unlikely, but he has been having inner struggles and it would be ‘mildly shocking’.the most popular fan theory, and the one with most clues pointing towards it seemed the best guess until Grant’s comments.the, and why would he kill his own daughter?Savitar has said more than once that Iris must die so that he can live (there can be only one) – and this would be theaccording to Moviepilot.com…However, it is also worth noting that although Grant says there are no clues at the moment, he might just be seriously underestimating how adept fans are at figuring out secret identities. -Crossover Set Visit begins at about 1:58-Carlos is looking unfairly attractive as per-Music Meister is trying to-JLM and Victor Garber have been friends for 20-something years and hoping to work together for a long timeThe cast have been looking unnervingly attractive this past few weeks! Out and about at events and having fun together, photoshoots, and on set shenanigans... we have it all.So come on in and see Candice💖 (and colleagues) looking great.