Elementary 5x18 "Dead Man's Tale" Promo
Sherlock and Joan question how well they know Shinwell when they investigate the possibility he may have gotten away with the unsolved murder of his friend, a fellow gang member. Also, Sherlock and Joan's latest case puts them on the hunt for a treasure map rumored to lead to a fortune in pirate's gold hidden around New York City.
Madam Secretary 3x17 "Convergence" Promo
When a computer sting uncovers the possible mole in the CIA arms smuggling ring, Elizabeth's questioning of the suspect makes her think that a larger, more dangerous force is behind the operation. Also, Henry worries that the doomsday cult is drugging his embedded operative, and Elizabeth and her State Department staff come up with an unorthodox approach to solving black rhino poaching in Namibia. Enrico Colantoni guest stars as Jim Fox, the arms smuggling suspect's attorney.
The Good Fight 1x07 Promo
Mike Kresteva takes his case against Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad to a grand jury, but the firm devises a grand jury strategy of their own to hamper Kresteva's efforts. Colin finds himself in an awkward position in court. Carrie Preston, Matthew Perry and Aaron Tveit guest star.
Source 1 + 2 + 3