March 19th, 2017, 07:34 pm pikapika217 Wale collaborates with Bangtan Boys' Rap Monster for 'Change' sourceAre you just as surprised as I am that this actually came together so well ONTD?
ugh @ rapmon as always but kudos to him for writing and performing in his second language.
its still possible to enjoy the music without interacting with all of that though, but i don't fault anyone for wanting to avoid it for those reasons
Edited at 2017-03-20 05:49 am (UTC)
he's my fave member so i'm used to bringing up a billion excuses to justify my like for him when people get on my case lmao