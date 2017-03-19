i loved this collab a lot and i'm really happy that namjoon got to work with wale, this was great Reply

tbh this explains so much about my twitter feed rn. one of my korean kpop-hating friends got into a massive fight w a korean bts fan but I just chalked it up to it being another day ending in -y.



ugh @ rapmon as always but kudos to him for writing and performing in his second language.

How can anyone hate Kpop? I'm not even a big fan but the genre does have some legit bops. I wish I could speak the language, I feel like I would appreciate it more.

a lot of the groups have been problematic in various ways (racist (specifically anti black), sexist, homophobic), non-korean kpop fans are frequently incredibly racist and fetishizing towards koreans or anyone who is east asian, and serious stuff aside, the fandom gets ridiculous about small things.



its still possible to enjoy the music without interacting with all of that though, but i don't fault anyone for wanting to avoid it for those reasons



Edited at 2017-03-20 05:49 am (UTC)

Damn, what a hit!

not bad? idk I only recently got into BTS (thanks ONTD) so I only have a vague idea of him being messy but I'm also rooting for him a bit cause he's definitely really interested in music and composition and his lyrics are pushing stuff outside the box for KPop.

after his initial problematic moments (which range from saying the nword while covering a shinwa song, bragging about his ability to talk "black english", and making colorist comments towards his group members during the press tour for TRB tour back in 2015), hes seemed to have wisened up and been better about it. atleast i'm not aware of any specific fuckups that hes done recently besides being accused of plagiarism.



he's my fave member so i'm used to bringing up a billion excuses to justify my like for him when people get on my case lmao

i randomly stumbled upon bts and have fallen in love with them

I knew this was going to happen, but not this soon. lol Oh well, I liked it.

Cant understand anything RM is saying.

if this creature from the black lagoon gets big from this i will live if only for the fact that cl will never recover from it

