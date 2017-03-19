I'm so mad at myself for watching the pilot because I knew it wasn't going to last but I also knew I was really going to like it. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel the same way. My sister won't start watching it because she knows it's not going to make it and doesn't want to get invested like I am. haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to check it out but it interferes with two other things I record. I figured this wouldn't be on forever so I just didn't bother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have Hulu? That's where I started watching it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll check it out after I finish my 90210 marathon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sooooo good. So many plot twists and mysteries. Of course, any show with time travel has the obvious plot holes but that's to be expected. One of my friends said that the first two episodes felt almost like a movie. You can tell that they set up stories for future seasons right from the pilot and it just hurts me inside. So yeah, I recommend the show if you won't cry like I will when it gets cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm already being burned over completely falling in love with No Tomorrow and knowing few others watched this adorable show. I know it's going to get cancelled but they STILL haven't made it official, even though the season is over.



So yea...Maybe I'll wait until it's over and watch it then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg they need to renew No Tomorrow, or Neflix needs to pick it up. I really liked it, and Frequency, and I'm bummed the CW put little to no effort into promoting them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the cutest and happy show I've watched in a long time. Despite the obvious premise. Joshua Sasse is completely charming, took his shirt off in every other episode, and everything they did looked SO FUN.



All I want is to see them to the very end when the meteor comes from them. They made it short too. 8 months. They can't even give them another season to get there and it's frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you've seen Timeless, which is better? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, I completely gave up on Timeless after three episodes. It just pissed me off. They had the rule that they shouldn't change the events they went back in time for. Of COURSE they changed things but never fucking stopped the bad events from happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is an Oprah? A+ Reply

Thread

Link