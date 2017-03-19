Time After Time 1x05 Promo "Picture Fades"
Time After Time 1x05 "Picture Fades" - After learning John has taken the time machine to Paris, France, 1918, H.G. is determined to stop him before he can alter the fabric of time. Airs Sunday, March 26th on ABC at 9:00pm/8c
So yea...Maybe I'll wait until it's over and watch it then.
All I want is to see them to the very end when the meteor comes from them. They made it short too. 8 months. They can't even give them another season to get there and it's frustrating.
But seriously, where are all the black people in merry old England?
This show seems boring af.