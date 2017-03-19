March 19th, 2017, 10:07 pm lyrabjadesss Big Little Lies: Episode 6 Preview (HBO) So many things happened this episode! Discuss!SOURCE Tagged: adam scott, alexander skarsgård, nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Can we also talk about Reese Witherspoon oldest daughter. Something about her isn't right. I can't put my finger on it. The way she looks at her mom, definitely when she is with the younger sister is strange. I don't know if she jealous or what. She always seems upset maybe it's teenage angst idk. Ed definitely knows his wife is lying. Plus ed has been acting a little weird as well in the last few episodes. I haven't read the books so no spoilers.
One part I didn't quite understand - why was Perry crying when he hugged Celeste at the airport? Was he just happy to see her?
And Jane is really losing it, idk...
maybe bc we're seeing it in action idk
Edited at 2017-03-20 03:32 am (UTC)