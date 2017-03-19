Saxon whatshisface was totally gay, right? Reply

This is just my guess because idk anything about the novel but one of Celeste's kids is probably hurting Ammabella after seeing what their dad does. I'm sure they've seen the abuse

oh I never thought of that, i bet you're right.

I agree. It has be one of the twins or both. I just don't understand why they chose ziggy to take the blame. Maybe it's because he's the new kid. When Celeste said that her boys don't see the abuse. I was like bs. I hope this isn't offensive but most children that come from abuse homes usually always see what is happening, without the parents knowing. I grew up in a abuse home and I always saw what was happening even when my mom thought I didn't.



Can we also talk about Reese Witherspoon oldest daughter. Something about her isn't right. I can't put my finger on it. The way she looks at her mom, definitely when she is with the younger sister is strange. I don't know if she jealous or what. She always seems upset maybe it's teenage angst idk. Ed definitely knows his wife is lying. Plus ed has been acting a little weird as well in the last few episodes. I haven't read the books so no spoilers.

at the end of ep. 2, celeste comments on how the classroom turtle was missing a body part. that's what confirmed it for me.

I thought this book was meh... but I absolutely love this show!!

The show is a bajillion times better than the book.

This episode was disturbing! I am so scared for Celeste. She's in so deep.



One part I didn't quite understand - why was Perry crying when he hugged Celeste at the airport? Was he just happy to see her? Reply

Maybe he felt like that was a gesture of her "forgiving" him. Because he knows what he does to her is wrong (not like that stops him from continuing to hit her)

He was probably upset about what happened earlier and was happy/relieved to see her. The point is that abusers aren't all just sociopathic monsters.

good point

abusers often cry and act really sorry after an episode. I'm not saying it's black and white and it's all a put on but that's def a part of the cycle that even on an unconscious level is a method of manipulating the victim into staying. like, oh look how sorry he is, look how hard it's been for him, things will be better from now on...Celeste is def going to have two conflicting ideas about her relationship at war in her head now that she's seeing the therapist who is not playing about how what perry does is dangerous and can potentially get worse.

so there's only one episode left? if so then dam

There are two episodes left.

Nicole and the therapist made me cry, wow wow wowwwww really like this show

I really like this show. I never have much to criticize about it and it always leaves me wanting more. The therapist character is so...therapist-like lol it's all very "in treatment" but it's interesting to hear Celeste try to rationalize the abuse.

And Jane is really losing it, idk...



And Jane is really losing it, idk...

Reply

yeah jane is worrying me more than she did in the book.

maybe bc we're seeing it in action idk

Reply

Nicole Kidman is the best actress I've ever fucking seen.

nicole kidman is fucking killing it. she's my everything.

Shailene's wide eyes when she wants to look shocked look SO fake. IDK if that's just the way she looks though?



Edited at 2017-03-20 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

I don't want this show to end

What genre is this? Not watching the clip bc I want to start it tomorrow!

