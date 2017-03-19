are there no big little lies posts tho? Reply

Thread

Link

I've posted the last few weeks & submitted one for tonight's ep. Hopefully it's accepted! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok great thanks, I really liked tonight's episode and wanna chat about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm loving all of the Elijah this season. Reply

Thread

Link

me too! he's a darling and has the best lines Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's the best character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





bae <3

On tonight's @girlsHBO , Elijah gets a new friend! Jasmine Cephas Jones! Tune in tonight and watch us get VERY dramatic. pic.twitter.com/WW3rjHvEgI — Andrew Rannells (@AndrewRannells) March 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-20 02:57 am (UTC) i pressed play on a whim and omg is that my queen jasmine cephas-jones in the beginning??bae <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i know this show has been criticized in the past for not having any POC despite it being based in BK, but it feels like they're finally casting POC for this last season and trying to make it less white to make up for the fact that it was p much a show with all white people for 5 seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've been doing that for a while but only in minor background roles that are almost never reoccurring....... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for this post OP :) i'm really enjoying this season, i hope by the end everyone gets what they deserve. how many episodes is this season? we must be close to the end are we not? Reply

Thread

Link

you're welcome!

there will be 10 episodes total so only 4 more until the end. i'm going to miss it a lot :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only 4 :( i'm going to miss it too! i don't like lena dunham very much, but i have a weird love for hannah.. i really do hope shosh and ray get a super happy ending! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I get an Elijah spin off plz and thanks Reply

Thread

Link

god yes please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really hope they considered that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg yes. He could totally carry a show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

basically this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what should have been made instead of Looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone know the song they played at the end credits? My Shazam didn't pick it up. 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

My shazam wouldn't either! It 1000% sounded like Robyn but I have no idea what song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg! I'm freaking out because it does sound like Robyn and I love her so much. If someone find out please let me know! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



But ughhhh I need it now! It was definitely her: https://www.instagram.com/p/BRvrj9a A3rK/?hl=en But ughhhh I need it now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I tried to shazam it too and it didn't work glad I'm not alone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was trying to shazam it too! i kept rewinding and shazaming it, then i tried googling the lyrics. it sounded like robyn to me and according to the link oblivious_frog posted it is. i need this song in my life now lol, i love robyn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH! I did the SAME! I must have shazamed it like 10 times! I then heard the lyrics and tried to google them with no luck either! It's definitely Robyn and she's BAAAAACK! I need that song nooooow! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ready for more Elijah after so much Marnie in tonight's episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I really loved the Hannah/Jessa scene tonight. For me, that was the first time she's felt like the old Jessa in a while. I also realized how much I missed Hannah and Adam in scenes together. I've always thought they had a great dynamic.



There hasn't been nearly enough Shoshanna for me this season. Reply

Thread

Link

agreed, shosh is my 2nd least hated character pretty much. i will never understand the stanning for marnie she is THE WORST, and jessa/hannah are like on the same level of awful. need more shosh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Marnie has stans? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So what does that look on Hannah's face while watching Adam's film mean? Does she still have feelings? Are they going to try to make them endgame? Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I hope not. Hannah and Adam need to stay in the past. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are so endgame. Adam has a need to save Hannah and her being pregnant is going to totally trigger that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's still not over him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hannah running away from Adam made me lol Reply

Thread

Link

i recorded it on my CVR and accidentally selected HBO's spanish channel, so i am watching CHICAS! with spanish voiceovers lol. Reply

Thread

Link

haha is it still awesome? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was surprised at my ability to vaguely follow. i took 4 semesters of in college, but my last semester was medical spanish so i can only say like, pain and pulse lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did this once and sat down with my popcorn and watched the WHOLE long ass Game of Thrones intro sequence and at the end it was like "JUEGO DE TRONOS" and I threw my remote control out of anger that I recorded the wrong one, haha. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can we talk about the new robyn song at the end of the episode though? Why is nobody talking about this?! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I posted about it above! My Shazam didn't pick it up!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm having a meltdown because I want it now!!! I'm watching the episode again just to listen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! do you know the name of the song by any chance? i tried googling the lyrics and got nothing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm losing my mind, i loved it so much. girls always has the best music, i wish they would post a list of the songs they use for each episode or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sounds so iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope robyn is bout to announce new music not just a one-off for this episode omggg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

allison williams is scary skinny to me. also, i do not believe for a second that marnie would have an iphone 5c in 2017. Reply

Thread

Link

if she's broke it does make sense she can't upgrade lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i also have a hard time believing marnie is off her parent's phone plan lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me and my roommate noticed it too. I was like "she looks....very underweight". you can see it in everything, the slightly misshapen quality of her body, how saggy her breasts look, her neck...she looks like an elderly woman from the neck down

:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Riz was good during his run on this Reply

Thread

Link