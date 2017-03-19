Well, at least Carl is in this ep lol



Did you see that Chandler committed to University of Georgia for next year? That's over two hours away from the TWD set by car. I doubt he's going to be able to do a five-hour commute most days, so we should get used to not seeing much of him. He'll probably only be in episodes 3 through 6 next season, since those film over summer break, and then a couple scenes scattered throughout the rest of the season ): Reply

I did see that. I never knew the proximity from the school and TWD set, I was under the impression that the UOG would be more convenient. Do we know for sure he's going? He announced he was accepted to that school in Alabama too but obviously idk what's going on with him lol. He did seem a little more excited about this University tho.



Who knows? He may not even wanna act anymore. Reply

Yeah, he is definitely going to University of Georgia - his mother put it on her Instagram that it was the school he had been waiting to hear from and that's where he will be going. He did get accepted to Auburn and that actually would have been closer to the TWD set - it's about 90 minutes away. But several of his high school friends already go to UGA, so I'm guessing he wants to be with them. Reply

Damn, well that's that. No more Carl for us. Or not much anyway. Wonder if they'll think about killing him off since they kept Judith alive? Reply

Don't they start filming in late April/early May? College finishes their semesters in April so he would be able to be in the first half. Reply

He doesn't finish high school until the end of May, and then starts college in early August. So he would have about nine-week window when they are filming episodes 3 through 6 of next season when he isn't in school.



For some reason I was thinking a year from now when he was finished his first year ....



I'll go to bed now...



Also the states starting college in early August is silly Reply

How old was he when he started the show? Reply

He turned 11 while filming the first season. Reply

Damn this show has been almost half his life. Reply

nothing much has happened

thanks amc Reply

is this the episode that chandler said was his fav this season or something? ider anymore Reply

Link

also this has been the worst season out of them all imo Reply

Link

mte Reply

It really has. The pacing has been awful. It's like they wasted an entire season building up to something that never happened. Splitting up the main characters and only showing each of them once every 4 episodes or so has been a disaster, too. Reply

seriously. i want to say i hope they learn from this but i don't have much hope at this point Reply

ia I always zone out when the episodes air and ask myself why am I still watching this shit Reply

I'm so glad we're nearing the end of the season. Hopefully things will pick up and Negan will be dead and we can move on. Reply

RIP Aaron's partner who's name I never remember because he only shows up like once a season. Or so I'm guessing, after that convo they had last time he showed up, and now with him leaving Alexandria.



Here's hoping Aaron will upgrade to Jesus.



Also, I've been waiting for a Daryl and Maggie scene, but that was not satisfying. Like everything else this season.



Edited at 2017-03-20 03:17 am (UTC) Reply

Ha, when Eric actually had lines a few episodes ago, I knew it was only a matter of time before he'd be the next Named Red Shirt to die.



I also suspected that they'd kill Eric off rather than do some infidelity/mundane human drama thing to get Aaron and Jesus together. Reply

Sigh. Why is everyone so nit-picky? The show's not perfect but, imo, it's still one of the best ones out there. I still always enjoy it. Reply

When you compare it to the first couple of seasons, the quality of the show has dropped immensely, IMO anyway. Reply

I totally agree. But I still really enjoy it & IDT it's as horrible as some people claim it is. Reply

Cool ep Reply

i just started the ep but i'm def here for maggie and sasha running shit. i also love the score this season, the music in this opening scene is so pretty Reply

Very nice promo :) Reply

I know the actress who plays Sasha booked the lead on a new show so I am bracing myself for her death. I hope they send her off in a blaze of glory. Reply

