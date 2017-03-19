Fucking terrifying...can't even imagine. Reply

god, that's so scary. it honestly made me a little emotional listening to her detail what happened :(

The but about being raped and then her being worried for Kourt's well being once she is discovered....Lawd, I was not prepared. Reply

same Reply

I know... that was so sad :( I feel so bad for her Reply

same jfc :( Reply

mte Reply

Horrifying. I hope she's doing ok. Reply

scary how she thought she would be raped and how the concierge had to be the translator while at gunpoint Reply

Back in 2014 i was walking on the street, going to a friend's b-day party. I was like maybe a block away and suddenly a car stops next to me and i thought "oh, somebody is getting off" and a girl jumped out and started pulling on my bag to rob me. I was wearing heels and i fell down and we struggled and i definitely had that brief moment, a split second, in which i thought "this woman is going to stab me. Is this how i'm going to die? stabbed on the street?" Someone helped me and literally saved me (a gringo, no less) and i cried and everything. But then i got to my friend's house, cried some more, had some drink, smoked some weed and i was fine. But then i got nervous when i went by that street some time later. Reply

Literal puddle of tears right now. All the love and support to her, she's made of stronger stuff than she is given credit for. Reply

She looks so beautiful at the end when she's crying Reply

the fact that she was mentally preparing herself to be raped and imagining her sister finding her dead body on the bed..... jfc Reply

Jfc. The bit about where she thought she was going to be raped...and then thinking about Kourtney finding her dead on the bed. Im crying from that. I cannot imagine and i hope she is doing better. Reply

Talking about possibly being raped and worrying about Kourtney, fuck that made me tear up. I can't imagine. As much shit as everyone talks about Kim and the family, I just wouldn't wish that situation on anyone. Reply

horrifying. i was robbed on the street once, it was very quick and tbh not even all that threatening bc it was two teenagers that were probably more scared than i was. i reported it, they got the kids i got my stuff back and i can laugh about it now but for months after it happened i couldn't walk on the street at all. the first time i did it was with a big group of people and i almost had a panic attack. so i can't imagine what it must be like to go through what she went through. i got so stressed and anxious just hearing her talk about it :s Reply

not gonna lie, I teared up during tonight's ep. how horrible that must have been :'( Reply

I can't watch this clip. Robbed twice and one home invasion. Reply

Home Invasions have to be the fucking worst I'm sorry boo. Reply

They are. When my grandma received care and wasn't able to walk anymore she called us downstairs in the middle of the night to tell us someone was in the house. Being the stupid idiots we are we didn't even think this was possible AND my grandma was taking meds which could cause hallucinations so we pretended to check the house for her. No one was there. spoiler alert: This fucking cunt thief must've hid somewhere well, because my grandma told us she left after we left.

Half a year later (!), when she felt good enough to be taken out to a friend's house, we noticed all her jewelry, which was hidden somewhere, being gone. Turns out that cunt from the old people care company took it, but we could never actually prove it, because: they had a key to the house. Even 4 years later I still cry when thinking about what I have done to my grandma. Reply

I'm so sorry :( Reply

omg that bit about kourtney :( jfc that's one of my worst fears



have they caught everyone involved? Reply

