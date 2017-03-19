March 19th, 2017, 07:17 pm itsalanisbitch Kim's Paris Robbery Episode on KUWTK Source Tagged: kardashian / jenner, reality show celebrity Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
Half a year later (!), when she felt good enough to be taken out to a friend's house, we noticed all her jewelry, which was hidden somewhere, being gone. Turns out that cunt from the old people care company took it, but we could never actually prove it, because: they had a key to the house. Even 4 years later I still cry when thinking about what I have done to my grandma.
have they caught everyone involved?