Yay!! Thank you mods! Reply

Thread

Link

I love how Maggie is here making Daryl feel better. Awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

The only thing I can say about this is if she were to hate him it would just make her character go downhill. This is just kind of who she is. I'm not saying she should have been like "No it wasn't your fault" but I don't think she'd ever truly hate him or anyone else in their camp unless they did something like betrayed everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no I'm not saying that she should hate him at all. It's just that Daryl has been so fluffed up on this show by writers and fans that it reads as Maggie trying to console him when it needs to be the other way around. I like that he feels some guilt but I can just imagine the tumblr posts about their baby being freed of guilt and...*vomits* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, it's a woman's work to make this forever a fuck up feel better. Fuck him and the bullshit writers for making Maggie his god damn therapist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is the hell is carl Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Busy raising Judith tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's funny b/c it's true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead, hopefully Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right? we haven't seen him since episode 4 or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhhh finally!! It's felt weird watching without ONTD. Reply

Thread

Link

we were up in the fargo post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw man I missed out lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always check the few posts that are up. We tend to infiltrate one of them lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was wondering where it was at too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damnit, Maggie, don't let him off the hook so easily. He totally got Glenn killed. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish she would have at least said "Yeah it is your fault. But we need to keep going and not dwell on things. We don't have time for it." or something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daryl would've taken off again and gotten some else killed because MAN PAIN Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah that is what she should have said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, i wish. cause come on maggie, it is his fault Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel bad for that doctor he is gonna get screwed over for sure Reply

Thread

Link

I still get annoyed thinking of how some episodes could've been combined. Pacing is a problem for these writers. We could've been in all out war by now. Reply

Thread

Link

blamce amc's cheap greedy ways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally. This second half of the season should have been the war with Negan. AMC is killing its own show by being too cheap to pay the whole main cast for every episode. We get all these dragged-out episodes just to focus on one or two characters for the whole episode so they don't have to pay more than that.



The irony is that ratings are plummeting as a result, and AMC is now losing massive advertising money. They really shot themselves in the foot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the main actors only get paid for the eps they are in?? I thought main cast got paid regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1) Showrunners don't care because they're so far up their asses at this point.

2) AMC is greedy and wants those ratings, but it's not working when people can just binge watch it at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The problem with this show nowadays is that it tries to damn hard to be "deep". It's to depressing nowadays with barely anything to enjoy. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked that buddy cop-ish episode like last season or so(whenever Jesus first showed up) where Daryl and Rick kept being outsmarted by Jesus. We need more episodes like that during the seasons to lighten things up a bit sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! That was an excellent episode. Especially since it ended with Rick and Michonne getting together (: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i said this was gonna show up last 20 mins of the episode and lo and behold



fucking daryl manpain Reply

Thread

Link

I said it in the other post, but I wish they would get to the war with Negan already. We only have two episodes left in this season and it feels like all we've done the whole season is slowly build up to a confrontation that hasn't happened. Reply

Thread

Link

It's also ridiculous to me that the second half of this season is Negan lite. If anything, bring him on in the second half to build tension. They are ass backwards. I know they're gonna leave on some big cliffhanger at the end of 16 and then we'll get the real action in October. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was signed on for next one or two seasons (?), so this war won't be happening anytime soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't read any further if you don't want to be spoiled

.

.

.

.

[ Spoiler ] Negan stays in the story even after the war is over, so it doesn't necessarily indicate when the war will happen that JDM is signed on for next season This is a comic spoiler and I know spoiler cuts don't work in emails, so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Abraham's dick was not that bomb. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree and this is someone who kinda liked abraham Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Abraham, I am not liking how these two women are acting about his death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every community needs to be training like 3 doctors at all times. I'm really pissed about them taking Hilltop's doctor lol.



And never here for Daryl pandering UGHHHGHGHGH. Reply

Thread

Link

I missed the first ten minutes. Did anything important happen? Reply

Thread

Link

for the first 5 minutes it was silence of maggie and her group living Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing important but it was cool seeing people get their shit together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't miss Rosita if she died tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

mte she's a casualty I wouldn't mind at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me either and I used to like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link