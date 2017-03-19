March 19th, 2017, 05:06 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 7x14 Sneak Peek + Viewing Post source Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 202202 comments Add comment
The irony is that ratings are plummeting as a result, and AMC is now losing massive advertising money. They really shot themselves in the foot.
2) AMC is greedy and wants those ratings, but it's not working when people can just binge watch it at this point.
fucking daryl manpain
[Spoiler]Negan stays in the story even after the war is over, so it doesn't necessarily indicate when the war will happen that JDM is signed on for next season
