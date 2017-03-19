Lorde Jumps up to #19 with "Green Light"

I LOVE Green Light. I cant stop listening to it. honestly. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I think there's more likely to be some indie hit that smashes. lorde cooould do it, but I think it's gonna be someone fresh.



but there's no point in really arguing, people deny drake ruled 2016 summer (/all year) so there won't be any agreement this year either. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope my daddy Alejandro will come his 10-week #1 reign with a single from his long-awaited self-titled album <333



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOVE Arca Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah One Dance was the most overplayed song last year but it wasn't considered the song of the summer here by some people bc they hated it. K ONTD. I've always thought SOTS = most overplayed song on the radio. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She got to #1 in NZ, unsurprisingly. But I think she deserves it, I really love the song. Haven't warmed up to Liability yet, even though it's very Regina Spektor. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I agree with Liability on that one, maybe I'll get it one day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Green Light is aight but I fuck with Liability so much more Reply

Thread

Link

I like Green Light but I sorta forgot about it. I really want a newbie to have the song of the summer. Reply

Thread

Link

ia all of the "major" artists are playing with us this season



Like all of these "new" songs are basic and sound like songs that would have been released five years ago and been fine



Also have the Chainsmokers fully succumbed to their syphilis yet bc they need to GO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah by newbie I did not mean those douchebros Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, or at least one of my lesser-known faves to get their due. (See my Betty Who comment below.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone who can get the Chainsmokers off the charts, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Drake, Ed Sheeran or Chainsmokers, that's what the general audience likes now, sadly. Billboard needs to stop counting straight people's purchases/streams for the charts Reply

Thread

Link

I'm betting on that too because public taste has gone to shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sf true I blame Clear Channel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clear Channel needs to be stopped at all costs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Green Light but I need more Lorde music than Liability (which I can't get into).



I'm personally more pumped for Betty Who's glorious return next week:





Reply

Thread

Link

ooh I didn't know betty was back, thanks



give us those british kp bops good sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Betty's Australian. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

See I'm not even feeling Betty Who rn. She seemed to enjoy her first album way more than this one.



I feel like she's trying hard to be something that she's not with these new songs or something. Too mainstream for ha! They sound like everyone else.



Gimme Full House Betty Who back plz but like fresher. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why does she sound like Mel C Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never heard of her but that some kind of wonderful song is very cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like because of spotify and other streaming services the ~song of the summer~ is over. People can now really curate to what they want to listen to. And when we do have a song of the moment it comes from a meme and doesn't last very long. Reply

Thread

Link

The last two northern summers pop music has been really shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't even remember what the past songs of the summer have been Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the song. I cringe though when she says bedroom bed-der-room. Reply

Thread

Link

SHE SAYS YOU LOVE THE BEACH YOURE SUCH A DAMN LIIIAR part is so embarrassing lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte. That part always makes me cringe. There is no flow to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sooo random. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always lol at that part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the best part of the song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first three lyrics are bad. after that i stop paying attn to the lyrics so they don't bother me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. it has no flow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the beda-room drives me crazy but she kinda makes it work, weirdly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really wanted to like this but I just can't get into it. Can Robyn come along and release new music for the summer, please? Reply

Thread

Link

she works at ikea now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

srsly ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love Body Talk something bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why did Robyn abandon us? Like, what did we do wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shes like the female frank ocean like what have we done to deserve this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

trash Reply

Thread

Link

liability >>>>



i can't get into green light at all tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Green light grew on me but the lyrics still make me cringe

Liability's lyrics are worse imo but I still like it Reply

Thread

Link

Ia the lyrics are not good. I dont think her lyrics were ever that strong, I just really started to pay attention with the two new songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not feeling her new songs. hard pass Lorde.



i want some "Tennis Courts" kinda song i can low key bop to. Reply

Thread

Link





I need an album of Tennis Courts and Buzzcut Season I need an album of Tennis Courts and Buzzcut Season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link