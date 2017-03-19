Lorde Jumps up to #19 with "Green Light"
When Lorde released her new single "Green Light" last week, it debuted at #100 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has since jumped up to #19, moving up a whopping 81 spots. The single is likely to rise even higher in the next few weeks, especially since she hasn't done much promo yet. (Meanwhile "Chained to the Rhythm" languishes at #13.) Her second album Melodrama will be released on June 16.
Who will have the song of the summer?
Lorde
90(30.5%)
Ed Sheeran
27(9.2%)
Katy Perry
12(4.1%)
The Chainsmokers (ugh)
24(8.1%)
Bruno Mars
38(12.9%)
Someone else
104(35.3%)
Do u like it? I do but "Liability" is my jam.
but there's no point in really arguing, people deny drake ruled 2016 summer (/all year) so there won't be any agreement this year either.
Like all of these "new" songs are basic and sound like songs that would have been released five years ago and been fine
Also have the Chainsmokers fully succumbed to their syphilis yet bc they need to GO
I'm personally more pumped for Betty Who's glorious return next week:
give us those british kp bops good sis
I feel like she's trying hard to be something that she's not with these new songs or something. Too mainstream for ha! They sound like everyone else.
Gimme Full House Betty Who back plz but like fresher.
i can't get into green light at all tbh
Liability's lyrics are worse imo but I still like it
i want some "Tennis Courts" kinda song i can low key bop to.
I need an album of Tennis Courts and Buzzcut Season
if not...
...in regards to her upcoming new album.