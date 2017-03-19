Lorde Jumps up to #19 with "Green Light"



When Lorde released her new single "Green Light" last week, it debuted at #100 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has since jumped up to #19, moving up a whopping 81 spots. The single is likely to rise even higher in the next few weeks, especially since she hasn't done much promo yet. (Meanwhile "Chained to the Rhythm" languishes at #13.) Her second album Melodrama will be released on June 16.

Do u like it? I do but "Liability" is my jam.

