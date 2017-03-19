nice very nice Reply

why do they keep changing actors every season? doesn't it get confusing every time? Reply

Because each season takes place at a different time. Reply

Yeah like the other comment stated, different eras for each season so far =) In fact S3 is set four years after S1 with some characters making little cameos between each season in different ways. Reply

It's an anthology like american horror story Reply

Your gif game is always so strong. Reply

Your KITH GIF game has been giving me life, bb <3 Reply

I need to watch season 1 again



he was sort of sexy in it? Reply

Omg I can't wait! This is consistently one of the best shows on television right now. Reply

i couldn't get into this and i was sad bc i was SO READY to love it. i know that it's got humor in it but for me the extremely dour tonal elements totally overwhelm it for me. there are parts of each season i quite like but the parts that i didn't like in each one (everything about billy bob thornton, the whole organized crime plot in s2) were too overpowering



i'm still gonna watch s3 tho Reply

Yeah I got maybe to like epside 3 of season one and just couldn't finish it. I was kinda disappointed because everyone was saying how good Kirsten Dunst is.



Edited at 2017-03-20 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

she's in season 2 not season 1 Reply

Yeah I keep wanting to like this show more, especially since I'm from Fargo and shows/movies are so rarely set in this area, but there's just something about it that holds me back...idk. I felt like the first season was frankly misogynistic and that was a huge turn-off. I started the second season but still haven't finished it. They're of course very different, but I strongly prefer the movie Reply

Season One is so good, though! Lorne Malvo is legit one of the best characters ever written and it's one of BBT's greatest roles, top in my book. Reply

so hype for this but how trash is ewan's accent gonna be this time Reply

So true lol still hype Reply

Yay! A show MEW is in that won't be canceled because it's already successful!



Always here for Carrie Coon. Reply

I actually think his accent will be pretty good. it's a normal american accent he can't master...that Wisconsin accent is very caricature-like, so he'll probably nail it. same goes for Long Island accents and the like. they're pretty over the top, which makes them easier to nail down. Reply

I have tried so hard to get into this show and it just isn't my thing. At least I've got s3 of The Leftovers for my Carrie Coon fix. Reply

i keep forgetting to give this show a try oop. i'm interested in this season bc i'm loving the promos tho



ready to witness ewan's shitty attempts at accents x2



Edited at 2017-03-20 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

But when is S2 getting added to Hulu? Reply

Apparently in a couple weeks Reply

i saw season two in there earlier today! Reply

I've been dying for S2 to be added for like a year! ;o;



I think they just added S2 recently. of course, they added it now that I have no time in my life to watching anything :[ Reply

its there now, I think. Reply

Watching it there right now!! Reply

It was added yesterday! Reply

Carrie Coon is the only thing making me want to catch up with this show...



Do I really need to watch the other seasons though? Are they at all tied together? Reply

No - they're pretty much stand alone. They all take place at different times. But you should check them out because it's an awesome show tbh. Reply

ty! So many people love it so I probably will watch it all at some point... Reply

Echoing the other comment =) you can definitely start with S3, but it's a bit fun to watch all of them because of the various callbacks and little references here and there (S2 in fact focuses on a minor character from S1 and his story during this era). Reply

recommend this show? yes or no? Reply

I was pretty confused as to how they would adapt this to television, but S1 was pretty brilliant =) Really enjoyed the performances, especially from Thornton. S2 was even more fun with some stellar performances from Dunst, Patrick Wilson, and Jesse Plemons. Reply

thanks bb



sorry but one more question(s)



is it exciting/suspensful? Or kind of slow? I really want to watch something that keeps my attention. I haven't found anything like that for a while now Reply

Parent

Having never watched this show, I'm only here for Carrie Coon who was flawless in GG Reply

she made Go such an awesome character. she was in the book, but she really made her the character the viewer could identify with in the story. Reply

Go was everything. Reply

She was so good in Gone Girl. I had never seen Carrie before, but after GG I wanted her to be in everything. Reply

walking dead post would be appreciated mods Reply

ikr? I'm fucking dying. Reply

i liked the silence of the first 5 minutes Reply

Apologies, was watching the Sounders match, I'm surprised a post didn't come up yet for it since folks live post it here. Perhaps just a delay from mods =) but yeah feel free to discuss here Reply

Parent

Yeah, I keep checking for it. I assume hisjuliett made one and there just aren't any mods around right now to approve it, or I would make one now. ): Reply

Parent

mte I keep refreshing like crazy lol





So I guess it's at least canon that Jesus is gay now. I wonder if they'll even show him with anyone though. Reply

Parent

Does Negan never go to the hilltop? Have we ever seen him here? Reply

Parent

I appreciate that they're showing a bunch of different main cast characters this week for a change, but for me, an episode without Richonne just isn't worth it. Reply

Parent

These two need to get over the Abraham thing. He's dead anyway so it doesn't matter there's no need to get pissy about it anymore. Reply

Parent

Honestly every apocalypse movie/show has these men turning into psycho rapists and the sad thing is I don't see that being far from the truth if something like that were to really happen. Reply

Parent

Ogg does such a great job as Simon. I so wish he had been cast as Negan. Reply

Parent

What was in the crate? I couldn't see. Reply

Parent

A woman saving the day as always Reply

Parent

I can't believe there are only two episodes left in this season and they STILL haven't gotten around to going to war with Negan. It feels like this whole season has been a slow buildup with no payoff. Reply

Parent

Post is finally up! Reply

I keep forgetting to watch this. I started season 1 but like, the first? episode with Martin freeman killing his wife was just awful and it made me pause



Strangely enough considering the other violent shows I do watch but I think I was in a dark place at that moment lol



How good is BBT in it to get me to try again? Reply

