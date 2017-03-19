bey

YouTube's "Restricted Mode" seems to be blocking LGBTQ+ content


  • YouTube's "Restricted Mode" blocks content flagged by users deemed to be inappropriate for kids

  • LGBTQ+ YouTubers say many of their videos (including music videos, vlogs, etc.) now no longer show up unless Restricted Mode is turned off

  • YouTube said this is because "some videos that cover subjects like health, politics and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature."

