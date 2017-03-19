YouTube's "Restricted Mode" seems to be blocking LGBTQ+ content

if daveywavey is victim to this then bring it on Reply

i don't mind watching his pecs on mute.



Tyler Oakley should be banned for all ages. Reply

thats fucking dumb Reply

is this what the whole youtubeisoverparty on twitter all about ?



so restricted mode is like a parental control thing ? Reply

i think it's a weirdly set up algorithm because even shit like selena gomez music videos are being blocked because of it. Reply

i mean, that makes sense because hands to myself is a bit ~risque~ for a kid. Reply

Tyler Oakley and others



Reply

Keep blocking Tyler. Keep the rest. Reply

mte, if it blocks Tyler I need to know how to get it Reply

They should restrict him only. Ugh. Reply

MTE block Tyler and his repulsive ass face. Reply

I can think a lot of reasons to block Mr. Calling-It-Racist-Is-Racist-Itself. Reply

I was just gonna make a post about this.



This is so so dumb. #YoutubeIsOverParty is currently trending. Reply

I don't understand how Youtube still doesn't have any other real competitors yet, it's been like ten years. Reply

cuz youtube doesn't make any munnie Reply

youtube is owned by google and google is a powerhouse that shuts down any competition lmao

Reply

Well I guess they had competitors, but since Google took them over they're too big to kill. Google basically controls web traffic by pushing their own sites to the top of search results. YT is linked to VEVO, and YTers for some reason have millions of followers, so I doubt anyone would be too keen to switch platforms.



It's kinda like what Facebook is to social media. It's just too big to kill.



(IDK why I'm typing all of this, it's just a brain dump lmao.) Reply

HDU dailymotion will rise!!! Reply

because google has grown it to be a massively robust video search engine that's just synonymous with online video. would take a lot of resources to compete



Edited at 2017-03-19 11:59 pm (UTC)

lmao, YouTube ain't never gonna be over. Reply

JFC this is ridiculous Reply

I get how "some" videos can be inappropriate, but blocking them all is stupid. Reply

And what could be more inappropriate than their comment section anyway. I feel like they tried a tiny bit at one point to clean things up but it hasn't worked at all. Reply

Right? The comment section on pretty much any video, no matter how innocent, is always a fucking trash pit of offensiveness and stupidity. Reply

so from what i'm reading if a youtube is gay or represents LGQBT in any form they can't post anymore? Reply

yes. :/



this was part of a new executive order that trump signed. Reply

what does trump have against the LGBQT community? Reply

Parent

lmao Reply

no they're being hidden from viewers using youtube's feature "restricted mode" Reply

yes, correct Reply

i ment to add youtube user** Reply

Nope, LGBT videos are more likely to be flagged for inappropriate content, even for videos as harmless as "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me" by Tyler Oakley.



Then those videos get removed from Restricted Mode.



Edited at 2017-03-19 11:31 pm (UTC)

exactly right Reply

we can't catch a fucking break Reply

youtube keeps pissing off its most successful creators recently. i think the relationship is way too codependent for anything radical to actually happen though



Edited at 2017-03-19 11:25 pm (UTC)

lbr, Tyler Oakley is not suited for kids, or anyone with 2 functioning brain cells Reply

True. Very true. Reply

hell, even 1 functioning brain cell. Reply

shame on YouTube. this is so messed up and absolutely immoral. I hope there's petitions I can sign to undo this. guess I will have to find other alternatives now. Reply

Remember when Tumblr blocked lesbian lmao Reply

yep



then rolled out the bs excuse of "protecting underage users from porn" Reply

that excuse is funny because today I searched for something completely unrelated to porn and 2 of the first 4 blogs that showed up on the top of the page were porn blogs Reply

Parent

there is no more porn on tumblr

which is why we not got pornbots flooding people Reply

Parent

Good times, helpful times. Reply

This can affect whether or not they can monetize their videos too right? Obviously fewer people being to see their videos will have an impact but can't this also affect their ad sales? This seems pretty fucked up. Reply

They can still monetize them, but it might affect which brands want to advertise on them. If you own a company and you want to advertise on a video you'd probably want to advertise on the video that 100% of users will be able to see rather than the video only 60% of users can see (that's a guess, idk how many people view youtube in restricted mode). Reply

Link

not really. you get charged by views or impressions actually delivered and you don't choose a single video to buy against so it doesn't matter if a video is available for all to view or not (you're only being charged for the ones who do view it). Reply

Parent

