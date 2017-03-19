YouTube's "Restricted Mode" seems to be blocking LGBTQ+ content
"Blocking LGBTQ+ creators and content is harmful, plain and simple." –@tyleroakley https://t.co/ktZb2BgCDm— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) March 19, 2017
- YouTube's "Restricted Mode" blocks content flagged by users deemed to be inappropriate for kids
- LGBTQ+ YouTubers say many of their videos (including music videos, vlogs, etc.) now no longer show up unless Restricted Mode is turned off
- YouTube said this is because "some videos that cover subjects like health, politics and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature."
Tyler Oakley should be banned for all ages.
so restricted mode is like a parental control thing ?
This is so so dumb. #YoutubeIsOverParty is currently trending.
It's kinda like what Facebook is to social media. It's just too big to kill.
(IDK why I'm typing all of this, it's just a brain dump lmao.)
this was part of a new executive order that trump signed.
Then those videos get removed from Restricted Mode.
then rolled out the bs excuse of "protecting underage users from porn"
which is why we not got pornbots flooding people