Kylie has a new velvet liquid line ♡
15 minutes!!! #VELVETS https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 pic.twitter.com/WUN3mKaJNV— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) March 16, 2017
Here's a horrific selection of IG models trying it on:
source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
What's your latest successful make up haul ontd ?
I almost never go a day without penciling mine in, I just use a cheap drugstore pencil though and should probably get something better
just the pencil? bc i was going to grab that when my current DS pencil is gone.
I also have to replace my dipbrow soon, should i replace it with a benefit dip (if they have that lol)?
I haven't tried benefits yet. Used anastasia but the pencil broke before I was even finished using all of the product so I switched to NYX and it works pretty much the same.
I love that video. the shade of her foundation alone... its too much
she is so baked i can't lmao
Down?
i know they were causing him a lot of problems
i rly wanna get a makeup bag from the new basquiat x urban decay line
Smh
Edited at 2017-03-20 12:22 am (UTC)
Super oily nose what to do?? Its heen like two weeks bur my nose is super oily before it was flaky and dry. Any remedies? I moisturize btw and havent changed my skincare or makeup return, shit just starting being oily👿
it's just less matte than matte
idk I could be wrong!
same-same-same
same-same
same-same-same
same-same-same
WHY IS THERE ONE SHADE WITH ONLY TWO TUBES