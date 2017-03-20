i recently got sucked into benefit's brow line and those pencils have reshaped my life before my eyebrows omw



it's insane just how younger and nicer my face looks when I properly shape my brows. Reply

i knew brows changed your face but after the mua at sephora applied this stuff on me it was like i got plastic surgery, it's insane. Reply

One of my friends gifted me a sample of this recently and I'm in love. Reply

yesss haha i went to macy's when i was in america and she showed my this line... i bought everything. the pencil and highlighter are amazing Reply

What makes their pencils so much better than other ones? I've not tried them Reply

i really want to start doing my eyebrows but i honestly don't even know where to start Reply

what products do you use? and would you describe the result as "natural but better/bolder" or more of a "statement" brow?



I almost never go a day without penciling mine in, I just use a cheap drugstore pencil though and should probably get something better Reply

I bought the anastasia pencil and want to try the benefit. Reply

i've been avoiding it for this reason tbh.

just the pencil? bc i was going to grab that when my current DS pencil is gone.



I also have to replace my dipbrow soon, should i replace it with a benefit dip (if they have that lol)? Reply

what is your favorite from the line? Reply

It kind of amazes me how much better I think I look when I fill in the sparse areas of my brows.



I haven't tried benefits yet. Used anastasia but the pencil broke before I was even finished using all of the product so I switched to NYX and it works pretty much the same. Reply

that gif is from her make up tutorial on youtube right?

I love that video. the shade of her foundation alone... its too much Reply

she is so baked i can't lmao



it's my faveshe is so baked i can't lmao Reply

Why her eyes do that? Too high of a benzo dose? Her falsies weighing them

Down? Reply

Her eyes + brows are so Disney villain. Reply

she looks like a beautiful doll. pretty but lifeless. and holy shit, how much fundation did they put on her face? brb gonna look for the video! Reply

she looks sf gross, like straight out of jersey shore Reply

I love that video too lol Reply

for that essential puckered asshole lip look <3 Reply

ScarJo is looking rough there Reply

this looks like sharon needles Reply

i wonder if his death was partially due to his surgeries



i know they were causing him a lot of problems Reply

lord im so over ig makeup trends

i rly wanna get a makeup bag from the new basquiat x urban decay line Reply

Lol i saw that basquiat palette and legit had to take a second omg Reply

i fucking hate how strobed and overinflated all of these people are. they look fucking stupid. and i'm rolling my eyes at ruby rose fronting the basquiat campaign because i expected a black model? Reply

Wow wtf??

Smh Reply

I straight up don't feel right about this Basquiat thing because I learned of how he felt in the art industry. It actually should've been some Warhol images, that would've been right up his alley. Reply

i'm so against that pallet. why tf is ruby rose is the goddamn collaborate on it. wtf? Reply

I'm over them too. They take so long, and require so many products and they leave most people's face looking plastic and gross. I just want a decent fresh faced make up tutorial that does require 30 differentproducts and doesn't take a life time. Reply

same. I want one of the makeup bags too.



Edited at 2017-03-20 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

I love everything in that collection but I realistically won't use it but GOD, I want one of those bags so badly. Reply

so much facetuning Reply

Wonder if she'll send them out empty too. Reply

Shoulda redone that vid. There's a clump (bubble?) of product on the model's upper lip. Reply

that's a mole or something on her lip. Reply

I think it's a mole Reply

Or maybe herpes Reply

Maybe its a needle bruise from a botox injection Reply

they inject them on the outer edges of the lips Reply

it's some sort of bump in her lip that she keeps because she thinks it deludes people into believing her lips are real Reply

i think that's where she had fillers lol Reply

I can't stop staring at it and cringing Reply

Is that Kylie's lips in the video?? Reply

it looks like a cold sore Reply

thats filler obvi LOL Reply

Yall i have a skin care emergencY

Yall i have a skin care emergencY

Super oily nose what to do?? Its heen like two weeks bur my nose is super oily before it was flaky and dry. Any remedies? I moisturize btw and havent changed my skincare or makeup return, shit just starting being oily👿

I like how we've gotten a whole days worth of posts in 2 minutes lol. Reply

I just subscribed to Sephora Play and I just got my first box. Reply

Same! Just subscribed a couple weeks ago. Though I kind of wish that Feb's box could have been my first box because I already own half the stuff in this month's box lol *shrug* Reply

I hear a lot of people bitching about it but honestly for $10 I think it's fun and I know I'm pretty much always going to like the brands. Reply

i love sephora play bc the samples are actually kind big. this month's box was a bust tho Reply

IA there wasn't a lot I was in love with but I thought the Urban Decay lipstick color I got was kind of fun. Reply

Yeah, I was annoyed with my box this month. Too many highlighter products....i am only keeping the perfume Reply

How does it compare to some of the other monthly boxes? Reply

What's the difference between her "velvet" lipstick line and "matte" lipstick line?

Reply

I think velvet means there's a bit of sheen to it but it's deff not glossy



it's just less matte than matte



idk I could be wrong! Reply

I guess it's creamier whereas matte is can be drying and more resistant when you apply it? Reply

In theory, doesn't look or feel as dry as a matte. Has a slight sheen, I guess. Reply

it will be a bit more like a traditional lipstick rather than a liquid lip i.e. it won't dry down completely so it will be less drying and it will not be matte. should probably still be quite long-lasting though. Reply

She looks like a (more) ghoulish version of Xtina in that gif Reply

Ok i scored a perfect score on a color accuracy test~~ and looking at those shades is annoying they look so similar yikes Reply

it's annoying because it looks like it's going



same-same-same

same-same

same-same-same

same-same-same



WHY IS THERE ONE SHADE WITH ONLY TWO TUBES Reply

SO theres only 4 shades ? Just noticed what they did Reply

i have perfect score on those eye tests, the made us to through it at school im so proud Reply

Those are some horrifying looks Reply

