Melissa George talks about abusive ex-partner


  • Appeared on Australian television program Sunday Night to talk about her ex-partner Jean-David Blanc and abuse that left her in the hospital

  • Blanc arrived home drunk and they started fighting, Blanc physically assaulted George (details at the source if you want them)

  • BOTH George and Blanc were convicted of assault in French court. Blanc was ordered to pay $1000 to George, George was ordered to pay $1 to Blanc. Both are appealing the convictions.

  • Above picture was taken 8 days after the incident

  • Blanc was controlling long before the incident. Before they had children, he wanted her to sign a contract stating that any male children would be circumcised and all children would live in France. She refused.

  • George is pleading for the Australian government to intervene so she can bring the children to Australia. He is refusing to let them leave France, impeding her ability to work

I made the mistake of reading the Facebook comments about this interview. People remain trash.
