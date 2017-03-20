Melissa George talks about abusive ex-partner

jfc :( Reply

Fuck abusive pieces of shit. I hope her children are safely able to return to her custody....wtf :/ Reply

It's really brave of her to open up about this.



She'll always have a soft spot in my heart over Thieves, that silly ass show she did with John Stamos. Idk anyone who's seen it but I loved it so much <3 Reply

She was really good in Alias. I'm sad she hasn't had a better career but it seems he may be a bit to blame. I hope he can get out of France. Reply

1000 dollars for assaulting her? wtf??? :( poor woman i hope her kids and her are safe Reply

Poor her and the children Reply

omg :( Reply

i. don't even know what to say. my heart hurts. she's so brave to speak out. Reply

why did she have to pay him? and fuck him. Reply

oop lol sry, didn't mean to respond to you.



He prob used proof of an obvious defensive wound (ie a scratch on the face) to claim it was mutually abusive.



Edited at 2017-03-19 11:59 pm (UTC) Reply

why was she convicted??? Reply

I'm really confused by that too, it sounds like she was convicted because he had a scratch on him?! That's such bullshit when you look at her injuries, it couldn't be any clearer that she was being violently assaulted and attempting to defend herself Reply

Mte Reply

I read this as Melissa Gorga from real housewives of new jersey Reply

from what i know of french police i am not at all shocked she was convicted too.



horrifying. her kids are so young. I hope she and the bbs can gtfo to australia and stay safe and away from this scumbag.



my parents v recently had an argument that left my mother with bruises. they're getting divorced and she's safe from him but i NEVER knew that their fights got to this point. like, no clue. my father has always been abusive and creepy in other ways but i feel another level of slime when i have to deal with him now. blech. Reply

I'm still furious about the teenage girl who was murdered by her stalker. The police gave her a caution for wasting police time for contacting them repeatedly about his insane behaviour. (



This world is fucking bullshit. She was ordered to pay, too? Jesus fucking Christ.I'm still furious about the teenage girl who was murdered by her stalker. The police gave her a caution for wasting police time for contacting them repeatedly about his insane behaviour. ( http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/c rime/shana-grice-murdered-stalking-fined-f or-wasting-police-time-michael-lane-tria l-lewes-crown-court-a7637196.html This world is fucking bullshit.

jesus christ, how awful :( That poor girl :( Reply

I always thought Melissa was fantastic (along with the entire cast) during her season on In Treatment. Police rarely take women seriously when they're domestic violence victims. I hope she gets her kids back and goes to Australia. Reply

I can't believe Aussies in particular are shitty about a comment she made on Sunrise (which will always remain trash as long as Kochie is there) to a point where they don't give a shit about a woman being beaten up because she said she didn't want to talk about Home and Away anymore. People remain disgusting. Reply

RIGHT? i truly was agog at the facebook comments. wtf is wrong with people!? One was like 'what about the FATHERS RIGHTS?' like ummmm this is a DV case????? Reply

And tbh I would definitely say that her husband had a say in the fact that she didn't work in Australia anymore, but that's just me, y'know. Using my common sense. MRA's are the woooooooorst. Reply

Fucking exactly. "oh now she wants our help?!?!" Get fucked. Reply

Because apparently wanting move on from a shitty soap (soz H&A but you've been shit since Kate Ritchie left 10 years ago) is so damn terrible. And she probably told them to not bring up Home and Away. It's just that Kochie is a POS. Reply

our culture is always about tearing other people down. it's so fucking obnoxious and embarrassing Reply

this mentality enshrined in our national identity alongside mateship, hun Reply

Yikes, I feel so bad for her.



Also, he wanted her to sign a contract saying all male children would be circumcised? What a fuckin' psycho. Reply

$1000 for assaulting her? What the f--?



Also gross they made her pay him. I know it is only $1, but it still sends a gross message of guilt towards victims.



I hope they get those children away from him. Reply

They made her pay him because she was convicted of assault too. Idk the details. Reply

I'm aware why they made her pay and that was point. Reply

I watched a bit of this last night and it was fucking enraging that they had to ask her about that shit she said about Australia like 2 years ago. Fucking had to make her acknowledge how ~unpatriotic she was before continuing on talking about what was actually important. Not surprising in the least but still. Reply

Holy crap.

Ugh so horrible! I hope she's able to get the kids and go back home and stays safe! Reply

I remember this happening to Rachel Taylor (a fellow aussie) as well, and she very bravely spoke about it too. If I remember correctly her POS ex starting beating the shit out of her in the middle of a hotel lobby. Men are scumbags. Reply

I wonder whatever happened to Matthew Newton. Reply

Men suck. Australians suck. Reply

Wait, $1?? That just feels like mockery (of her). What the fuck. Reply

