Melissa George talks about abusive ex-partner
Melissa George gives emotional account of violent assault by ex-partner: https://t.co/IRRPn3bSSb pic.twitter.com/ajuGXhaP0a— PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) March 19, 2017
Follow up to this post
- Appeared on Australian television program Sunday Night to talk about her ex-partner Jean-David Blanc and abuse that left her in the hospital
- Blanc arrived home drunk and they started fighting, Blanc physically assaulted George (details at the source if you want them)
- BOTH George and Blanc were convicted of assault in French court. Blanc was ordered to pay $1000 to George, George was ordered to pay $1 to Blanc. Both are appealing the convictions.
- Above picture was taken 8 days after the incident
- Blanc was controlling long before the incident. Before they had children, he wanted her to sign a contract stating that any male children would be circumcised and all children would live in France. She refused.
- George is pleading for the Australian government to intervene so she can bring the children to Australia. He is refusing to let them leave France, impeding her ability to work
I made the mistake of reading the Facebook comments about this interview. People remain trash.
She'll always have a soft spot in my heart over Thieves, that silly ass show she did with John Stamos. Idk anyone who's seen it but I loved it so much <3
He prob used proof of an obvious defensive wound (ie a scratch on the face) to claim it was mutually abusive.
Edited at 2017-03-19 11:59 pm (UTC)
horrifying. her kids are so young. I hope she and the bbs can gtfo to australia and stay safe and away from this scumbag.
my parents v recently had an argument that left my mother with bruises. they're getting divorced and she's safe from him but i NEVER knew that their fights got to this point. like, no clue. my father has always been abusive and creepy in other ways but i feel another level of slime when i have to deal with him now. blech.
I'm still furious about the teenage girl who was murdered by her stalker. The police gave her a caution for wasting police time for contacting them repeatedly about his insane behaviour. (http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/c
This world is fucking bullshit.
Also, he wanted her to sign a contract saying all male children would be circumcised? What a fuckin' psycho.
Also gross they made her pay him. I know it is only $1, but it still sends a gross message of guilt towards victims.
I hope they get those children away from him.