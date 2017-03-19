Streaming Post for NWHL Final! 6PM ET
Warmups are underway at the @TsongasCenter for the #IsobelCupFinal! Tune in at https://t.co/zlLzI1BJ68 or https://t.co/OQTqpnh8XQ #BUFvsBOS pic.twitter.com/U0e3cOIzNV— NWHL (@NWHL) March 19, 2017
NWHL final is streaming on their website and ABC News app and site.
Use this post to discuss, the game, NWHL in general, CWHL, Women's Hockey, if you've heard any updates on the USWNT's boycott / negotiations!
Source: 1
all our federations are horrible to our female athletes :/
unfortunately the uswnt is fucked :(. hope is trash, but she was really committed to equal pay and someone made a good point that her suspension really hurt the cause from a leadership perspective.
then Jill ruined the team performance-wise and made the vets who could speak up expendable (pinoe, krieger, even alex morgan) + the fact that the biggest name on the team (carli) only cares about herself and supports jill...idk. we'll see what press and becky can do, but it doesnt look good imo. It would help if the players had a manager who supported them but jill is awful and deep down must know she's unqualified because she is staying very close to the federation.
Trying to find updates re USWNT
So after my other post USA Hockey made another nasty statement overestimating and misrepresenting the costs it would take to meet the USWNT's demands and an offer to triple their once every four years $6,000 to $18,000. Since they never even had a chance of getting the younger U18 players for a team I hope they make actual effort in compromising on Monday.
Last post: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10