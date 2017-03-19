Streaming Post for NWHL Final! 6PM ET

thx! I'm going to check the links out rn.



unfortunately the uswnt is fucked :(. hope is trash, but she was really committed to equal pay and someone made a good point that her suspension really hurt the cause from a leadership perspective.



then Jill ruined the team performance-wise and made the vets who could speak up expendable (pinoe, krieger, even alex morgan) + the fact that the biggest name on the team (carli) only cares about herself and supports jill...idk. we'll see what press and becky can do, but it doesnt look good imo. It would help if the players had a manager who supported them but jill is awful and deep down must know she's unqualified because she is staying very close to the federation.