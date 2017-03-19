Vanderpump Rules' Scheana has a new boyfriend, Lala talks plastic surgery
Scheana Shay brought her new flame, Robert Valletta, to Hawaii for a romantic getaway: https://t.co/4U7ejPXGeL pic.twitter.com/FGbYuEtGtW— E! News (@enews) March 18, 2017
- Scheana vacations with her new beau
- They have been friends for 10 years
Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent regrets getting some of her plastic surgery: https://t.co/SbbDjGfJXb pic.twitter.com/AHRGqxC6Ee— E! News (@enews) March 17, 2017
- Lala admits to Botox in her forehead and filler in her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks
- Has had 'enough' with fillers
have u been watching the latest season? jax is such an a-hole to brittany
I'm smh at how acceptable it is for 20 somethings to get botox now. Wtf.
I can't wait to see Schwartz's brothers. That whole thing is so strange and seems like there's stuff we don't know about/won't know about with his family.
Like look at what happens to Kim K's face when she gets pregnant. It's obviously a personal choice but damn. Let your face do it's thing.
Have fun paying off that wedding, unless Vanderpump paid instead, if so that's even more hilarious.
Katie's? Well, not so much....
and omfg, they actually got married?
the bickering over cost is so fake
both good ones IMO.
she looked way more beautiful before imo
Oh, and scheanas too. I mean, who is she kidding if she thinks anyone is watching her entire long ass snap story