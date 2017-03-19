Vanderpump Rules' Scheana has a new boyfriend, Lala talks plastic surgery

i know ontd likes to hate women who have plastic surgery but botox is not plastic surgery, come on Reply

sdjfhkdjfh she's had more than botox Reply

I am glad that Lala has seen some of the light. She is way to young to be getting fillers in the first place. Shes like what? 24? Reply

26 apparently born 1990 Reply

Is it true that once you start getting botox you can't stop?



I'm smh at how acceptable it is for 20 somethings to get botox now. Wtf. Reply

I heard starting early is kind of good for you long term since your muscles get used to it and keep the wrinkles away longer. Reply

The extreme obsession with anti aging in general is just gross to me. Reply

Nah you can stop Botox anytime. You'll just go back to looking how you normally look. I do think it has paralyzed some of my facial muscles permanently, or weakened them or something. I don't mind it though, because I don't get wrinkles between my eyes anymore. Reply

they say you're supposed to start early because you want to freeze your face and if you do it when you're older, you're just freezing your wrinkles in place Reply

When they were packing for the wedding it looked like Shay was so over it and possibly on something at the time? I felt so uncomfortable. Like he had such a look of disdain @ her.



I can't wait to see Schwartz's brothers. That whole thing is so strange and seems like there's stuff we don't know about/won't know about with his family. Reply

I feel bad because he was like making comments the whole time and she's just agreeing but it's clear she wasn't listening to him...Not that she deserved to have him leave with her money. Reply

She never listened to him. I feel bad for her in regards to the money but not that the relationship ended she was super selfish it was hard to watch. Reply

I honestly don't understand these doctors that can get away with calling Botox and fillers "Preventative" No you're injecting poison into a 20 something face that is still settling and changing.



Like look at what happens to Kim K's face when she gets pregnant. It's obviously a personal choice but damn. Let your face do it's thing. Reply

I hate to support it, but it works as a preventative. I have significantly fewer wrinkles than other people my age, because I started Botox early. It's an expensive habit and I don't think it's done me any favors in terms of self acceptance and being less vain... But it does work. Reply

when did u start/ how old are you? Reply

i think plastic surgery used to be a niche field but then everyone was able to do botox so people say whatever they have to say in order to start clients early and keep them coming back. i know a few girlfriends who started botox in their late 20s and it looks like they have plastic surgery, not that they're younger looking. sucks for them but it's their decision. Reply

Mte. I mean know the aging process has a lot to do with genes, but there are simple preventative things you can do that don't include injecting shit into your body. It makes zero sense to me. Preventative Botox is expensive and unnecessary imo. Reply

lol @ Scheana getting divorced after one year.



Have fun paying off that wedding, unless Vanderpump paid instead, if so that's even more hilarious. Reply

Bravo splurged for her wedding.



Katie's? Well, not so much.... Reply

lol why not Katie's?



and omfg, they actually got married? Reply

both the weddings arent my style, but OMG KATIE'S IS ATROCIOUS. you can't have a glam wedding in the woods...pick glam or pick rustic jfc. Reply

bravo paid for both.



the bickering over cost is so fake Reply

Scheana and shay have been married for two years. They are getting a divorce because of his drug habit and he also stole all her money from her accounts and went missing for days before she filed for divorce. Reply

She didn't actually have any plastic surgery though.... It's all injectibles. Reply

that nose is def fake. Reply

Yep, theres photos of her with her old nose. You can tell shes had ps Reply

She didn't talk about that in the article I read though, just that she regrets the fillers Reply

she's had a nose job and a boob job.



both good ones IMO. Reply

I actually didn't see too much of a difference until I saw a scene of her from s4 and I could totally see the difference. now her nose is way more slimmer.





she looked way more beautiful before imo Reply

I'm not against fillers/botox but you need to know when to stop, seems like that's the hard part lol Reply

That's not plastic surgery and she doesn't need to go under the knife. She's so pretty. She and Zara Larsson could be sisters with their looks and cultural appropriation. Reply

is anyone surprised her marriage didn't last Reply

Good, im glad shes realized that. I cant look at her snapchat anymore. It always looks like she smelled the worlds smelliest fart.



Oh, and scheanas too. I mean, who is she kidding if she thinks anyone is watching her entire long ass snap story Reply

Schaena lost so much weight omg Reply

It's those weight loss pills she's been promoting Reply

I keep hearing about a Jax and Brittany spin off but I am so confused on why people would want that? Reply

I think Bravo is hoping it will be some Newlywed's redo. I can see Brittany asking Jax if it's chicken or fish. Reply

Lala is one of the very few VPR castmembes i actually found somewhat likeable. Was definitely not here for all the other castmembers slutshaming her repeatedly. Reply

