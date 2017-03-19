queen b

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana has a new boyfriend, Lala talks plastic surgery




- Scheana vacations with her new beau
- They have been friends for 10 years






- Lala admits to Botox in her forehead and filler in her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks
- Has had 'enough' with fillers

sources: 1 2

have u been watching the latest season? jax is such an a-hole to brittany
