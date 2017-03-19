Victor

Free! to have three new movies

photo IMG_1533_zps7cjtf4sz.jpg

It has been announced under that there will be three Free! movies coming out later this year. It will be two compilation movies and an all-new anime film.

First one will be Free! Timeless Medley Kizuna (Bonds) on April 22, focusing on the Iwatobi Swim Club, and Free! Timeless Medley Yakusoku (Promise) on July 1, focusing on Rin and Sousuke.



The all-new anime movie, Free! Take Your Marks will serve as a sequel to Timeless Medley, taking us to early spring time as Haruka prepares to graduate. The film is currently set to open this fall.

photo IMG_1534_zps3b1itrd9.jpg

