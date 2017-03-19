Free! to have three new movies

I haven't even seen the 2nd season yet, but this reminds me I have a lot of anime to catch up on... Reply

I think I love the second season more. I liked the new characters they introduced. Reply

I have a love-hate relationship with this show. I hated the ending of the 1st season, but I like the characters. So I might give season 2 a chance Reply

Was definitely here for the Mikoshiba bros and emo Sosuke.



Was definitely here for the Mikoshiba bros and emo Sosuke.

What I don't get is the Nitori archetype. Similar to Fuuka in Persona 3, but their personalities are bleh and always have an ugly design lol. Reply

I know this series is just a giant cashcow, but I'm in it til the end. Reply

I've only watched the abridged series on Youtube Reply

I never saw that episode or mini movie they showed last summer I think. It was after season 2 was done. But fuck am I here for this. Reply

i have such fond memories of watching free in college, i'm up for a sequel movie



(can yoi's popularity work its influence so they actually Go There too?? thx) Reply

no way would they choose just one couple to "go there" with when they can keep baiting multiple couples and making bank Reply

shhhhhHHHHHHHHHHHHHH let me dream that maybe one day they'll move past their ship bait lmao Reply

watching it for sure!!! and i'm lowkey hopeful for a canon ship Reply

Which ship would you like to become canon? Reply

reigisa and either makoharu/rinharu Reply

I feel like if they did make a ship canon it would be Reigisa. Reply

probably, it's the safe option after all Reply

Lmao true Rei and Nagisa are rarely shipped with anyone else. I do like Reiharu though. Reply

I wonder who would they pair up. Probably Rei/Nagisa, because idk if the creators would want to piss off either one of the main shipper groups. God, just thinking of the shitstorm... Reply

Lmao true. I would rather have rinharu than makoharu but reigisa over those two. It's just such a cute ship. Reply

reigisa is the universal ship in the fandom, i think? i don't follow them since the beginning of the first season Reply

It's the biggest ship with the least drama lol. Reply

Any combo of Makoto, Rei, or Sosuke, none of which are popular ships for this series. Reply

I like Soumako. It seems there are several people on Tumblr that ship it. Reply

makoto is my fave from the series and i would love to see him in a ship, but i have no specific otp Reply

I wasn't a big fan of how they resolved season 2. I mostly care about Rin and his dynamics, so I would like more Rin/Haru interaction. And Sosuke's fate better gets resolved too. I'll probably read the summaries and watch the last movie. Reply

Yeah that's basically the same for me. I found Rin the most interesting and his relationship with Haru is compelling, so that's all I really care about. That and what Sousuke is going to do cuz that poor boy got screwed over lol. Reply

yass my friends and i are trash for this anime!! Reply

Free! Timeless Medley Yakusoku (Promise) on July 1, focusing on Rin and Sousuke.



EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

This better give me more Soumako & Rintori content that I'm forever deprived of.



Does anyone know if the movie from last year when they were kiddos has been subbed yet? I should really try and follow a more up to date Free! tumblr lol Reply

I remember when all the original swim boys illustrations came out I was soooo looking forward to a series. When it finally came I lost interest after like two minutes, same with YoI. Good for its fans tho! Reply

No 1 curr about these thirst traps now that we have real gay bois with Yuri on Ice. Reply

It's been trending on tumblr all day so a lot of people still care. I think a lot of people are hoping for a canon LGBT couple on the show now because of YOI. Reply

Eh I'm tired of them dividing them into the two teams, I miss when it was Iwatobi + Rin. It's kinda boring when it's just the Iwatobi team, especially since their story is kinda done.



This just feels like re-hashing what already happened in the anime, like a cash grab based on popular ships. Hopefully we get new stuff and more development for Haru and Rin. Reply

i ghostwrote this comment Reply

all this! Reply

enough.



enough.

and haru going pro still doesnt make sense. Reply

I only watched the first season and it was like nothing ever happened Reply

Here for this!!!!!!!!! Reply

looks cool Reply

