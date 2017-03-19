Free! to have three new movies
It has been announced under that there will be three Free! movies coming out later this year. It will be two compilation movies and an all-new anime film.
First one will be Free! Timeless Medley Kizuna (Bonds) on April 22, focusing on the Iwatobi Swim Club, and Free! Timeless Medley Yakusoku (Promise) on July 1, focusing on Rin and Sousuke.
The all-new anime movie, Free! Take Your Marks will serve as a sequel to Timeless Medley, taking us to early spring time as Haruka prepares to graduate. The film is currently set to open this fall.
Source
What I don't get is the Nitori archetype. Similar to Fuuka in Persona 3, but their personalities are bleh and always have an ugly design lol.
(can yoi's popularity work its influence so they actually Go There too?? thx)
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Does anyone know if the movie from last year when they were kiddos has been subbed yet? I should really try and follow a more up to date Free! tumblr lol
This just feels like re-hashing what already happened in the anime, like a cash grab based on popular ships. Hopefully we get new stuff and more development for Haru and Rin.
and haru going pro still doesnt make sense.